Curtains can cost you a lot or very little, and considering that either way it's just a bunch of fabric, you might be wondering how some look luxurious and weighty, while others look flimsy and inferior. The devil, my friend, is all in the details. It's the choice of fabrics, the folds, the header, and little tricks like this £8 roll of curtain weight tape from Amazon.

It seems simple, but often the best things are. Designed to be sewn into the bottom lining of your curtain, you can choose between varying weights — 30g, 50g, and 100g — and can easily cut the cord to your desired length. Not only will it make your curtains look more expensive (there's nothing cute about crumpled), but it will also prevent your curtains from flaring or billowing in the breeze, bringing in any dust and dirt it picks up on the way.

Plus, if you've got a little leftover after you update your curtains, you can just as easily use this weighted cord on the edge of tablecloths, shower curtains, duvet covers, or anything else you want to subtly weigh down in place. Clever, huh?

Kssvzz Curtain Heavy Lead Weight Tape, 10m £7.99 at Amazon UK Made with a cord laced with lead beads and wrapped in a polyester sleeve, it's easy to cut down to the exact size you need. A few reviews note that it arrived frayed, but with 10meters to play with, you should still have enough that's usable. It comes in three different weights, and a few customers commented that they wished they'd opted for a heavier option, so don't be afraid to go for the 100g. Plus, it's washable, so you don't need to worry about taking it out when you clean your curtains.

Why It's Wise to Weigh Down Your Curtains

Weighting your curtains is particularly important if you're using lighter fabrics such as linens or sheers, which are more likely to crinkle and flare without any weight. It will also enhance the silhouette of your curtains, ensuring crisp vertical lines (adding in a quick steam first is also never a bad idea).

That's certainly not to say that heavier fabrics such as wool or velvets don't also benefit from weighted tape, though. The last thing you want is for these more voluminous fabrics to balloon out, so adding in a little weight can help to keep them structured and sitting just right.

But if sewing a leaded tape through the hem of your curtain seems like far too much hassle, there are alternatives, such as these magnetic curtain weights, although they certainly don't look as seamless, so I'd say that taking the time to do it properly will be worth it in the long run.

A post shared by KELSEY MARILLIS (@kelseymarillis) A photo posted by on

Curtain Weight Alternatives

APUXON White Curtain Pendant Weights £5.99 at Amazon UK Designed to slip into the hem of your curtain, this 10-pack of curtain weights requires no sewing, which makes things easier. It's worth noting they only weigh 28g each, though, so best to use them for lighter fabrics. YunJoyous Magnetic Curtain Weights £7.99 at Amazon UK These magnetic weights certainly aren't as aesthetic (they aren't in any way concealed), so I would only really recommend using them on darker fabrics where you can try and tuck them into the folds of the curtain. Umsole Covered Lead Drapery Weights £7.99 at Amazon UK This pack of 10 curtain weights also aren't the most aesthetic, but are designed to be pinned to the back of your drapes, out of view. These would be better for temporary use, perhaps during summer when you have the doors open.

But maybe it's not the weight and drape of your curtains that's throwing off the look. There are plenty of details that can impact this, like considering how wide curtains should be — which we've already asked designers about, handily.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors