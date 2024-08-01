Ruggable’s Pantone Collab Returns, Using Color Theory to Boost Your Mood — And It's Better Than Ever

Ruggable x Pantone is back, and if this polychromatic collaboration feels familiar, it should. This latest drop builds on their first smash-hit partnership, which coincided with Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year debut of 'Peach Fuzz'.

This time, Pantone has kept the peach notes but amps up the saturation by pairing them with more vibrant hues, creating designs that people looking for the best rugs in all kinds of technicolor will love. The rug collection features three standout colors: Pale Peach, a serene red-orange from Pantone's Digital Cozy category; Kelp Forest, a sophisticated, deep green from the Retro category (think of it as the more refined sister of "Brat Green"); and Coastal Shade, a calming blue from the Replenish category. These shades blend beautifully but can also hold their weight as standalone accents.

Feeling uplifted already? That’s no accident. This collection, driven by color psychology, aims to boost your mood. “Color has the power to impact your mood, energy, and creativity,” says Ruggable CMO, Jenna Habayeb. “Using the concept of color theory, our collection features three unique trend stories of varying hues to invoke different moods and to provide an outlet for artistic expression in the home.”

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The only thing more joy-inducing than a perfectly hued, room-anchoring rug is one that's affordably priced (the collection starts at just $119). Or, better yet, one that’s easy to clean — Ruggable’s pieces are renowned for being among the best washable rugs on the market. Each of the eleven styles, which includes seven indoor rugs, two outdoor rugs, and two doormats, is designed to be art you can actually live with, elevating your everyday, one room at a time.

I was never very good at learning foreign languages, but the language of color? That I understand. You can shop the full collection at Ruggable, but I've selected the most stylish picks, shared below.

Pippa Doormat in Pantone™ Canyon Sunset View at Ruggable Price: $159 Size: 3' x 2' If a playful multicolored ribbon motif doesn’t say, ‘welcome,’ then what does? Its expert use of spectral shading creates a dynamic effect, making the pops of pastel pinks, oranges, lilacs, and teals appear as if they’re dancing in motion. The addition of the wide border adds a chic, sophisticated touch, perfect for entryways. Not necessary, but this would look fabulous paired with a green leafy plant. Mica Rug in Pantone™ Cerise View at Ruggable Price: $259 Size: 2.5' x 10' This kaleidoscopic symphony of colors does not disappoint. Mica’s modern, abstract puzzle block-like pieces come to life as art for your floors. It’s bold but not overly splashy, offering just the right amount of brightness to spruce up a drab room or add renewed purpose to an entryway or hallway. Adele Rug in Pantone™ Appleblossom View at Ruggable Price: $289 Size: 6' Round Suddenly, I feel like picking up a paintbrush — I feel more creative just looking at this slightly muted, abstract rug, which blends warm peaches with mauves and blues. Given its relaxing vibe, this style, whether you opt for a round rug, runner, or otherwise, is perfect for nurseries and studies. It keeps things peaceful while maintaining a sense of liveliness. Pair with deep or similarly warm tones, and perhaps even burl wood for a slightly irregular touch. Outdoor Picnic Plaid Rug in Pantone™ Neptune Green View at Ruggable Price: $279 Size: 5' x 7' This is my favorite piece from the collection. Maybe it’s the uniquely cooling (yet somehow energizing) color palette of blues and greens. Or perhaps it’s the nostalgia — I do love a good picnic. Either way, it’s a familiar combination of elements paired in an unexpected way, making it feel, well, like home. And if you really want to maximize your purchase (or if you love it as much as I do), you can take this beauty outside too. Yes, outdoor living just got a whole lot sweeter. Indra Rug in Pantone™ Cendre Blue View at Ruggable Price: $409 Size: 8' Round Consider it color for the minimalist. This might be one of the more subdued rugs from this collection, but it certainly doesn’t fade into the background. The overlapping interplay of slightly distressed greens and blues takes on a transparent effect — almost as if it were watercolored directly onto this machine-washable surface. The Intra style is incredibly versatile and available in Ruggable’s full range of rug styles and dimensions, so you’re sure to find one that suits your space. If you ask me, it pairs best with lighter tones — something bright to offset this deep tranquility. Quinn Rug in Pantone™ Golden Apricot View at Ruggable Price: $569 Size: 8' x 10' There’s something irresistibly vintage about this rug’s color palette — it’s like someone put a Sepia filter on a rainbow, and I am absolutely here for it. The mustardy yellow (or should I say Pantone's Golden Apricot), deep greens, and rose tones are playful yet grounded, making it a stunning conversation piece for your most-used spaces, like the living room. Imagine walking into a home and seeing this beauty for the first time? Compliment central. Try styling it with sleek, modern shapes as a nod to those reflected in this block design gem. Radiant Rug in Pantone™ Pink Sand View at Ruggable Price: $399 Size: 6' x 9' Set the mood with this warm, atmospheric rug that looks like it could be ombre, breaking dawn, or maybe the aurora borealis — not really sure, but it definitely feels nothing short of magic. Gently guiding us on a journey from purple to pink and finally orange, it’s a modern whimsy that’s surprisingly easy to integrate into your existing setup. It feels ambient but would sit pretty in brighter rooms too. I’m equally smitten with the Ether shade, which is a blue that reminisces the misty morning sky. Masie Doormat in Pantone™ Blue Turquoise View at Ruggable Price: $159 Size: 3' x 2' Inspired by the iconic swatch books, this doormat is quintessential Pantone. It’s bright, punchy, and not at all subtle (in a brilliant way). Like a few other rugs in this collection, it has a retro feel with its cool tones mixed with more vibrant hues. It definitely sets the tone for a playful living space. And while this rug is intended to go outside, I think it would also be a fabulous pop underneath an indoor side table to create a real focal point. Estelle Rug in Pantone™ Orchid Haze View at Ruggable Price: $229 Size: 4' x 6' You almost get lost in the milky, ethereal whimsy of this delicate palette of light cream, blue, and purple. It feels cloud-like and serene, like anything could happen and you’d remain entirely unbothered. Despite Estell's soft disposition, it has a subtle kick: its texture adds extra depth for an expensive-looking flair. It's perfect for bedrooms where you want to catch up on some R&R, but it could easily grace any room with its tranquil charm.

Are Ruggable's Pantone rugs good quality?

Ruggable rugs are the go-to for those of us who can be a bit... messy, and their Pantone collection is no different. Each one repels moisture with a partially recycled polyester surface and a thermoplastic rubber bottom, making it easy to remove any icky stuff that ends up on your floors without leaving a trace.

When it comes to durability and how they feel underfoot, I've been thoroughly impressed with the Ruggable rugs I've encountered. They feel several times more expensive — easily, which is likely why so many designers and tastemakers have chosen to work with them (the Ruggable x Goop collab comes to mind). The brand’s product reviews are also a great resource for gauging the quality of a particular item, especially since, as we all know, people online are pretty candid.