Nina Takesh’s Latest Ruggable Drop Settles the Dining Room Rug Debate — Plus, Her Top Sofa Hosting Tips

A rug in the dining room is the home equivalent of rocking a caseless phone: chic, but unless you’re prepared to replace it when disaster strikes, caution is key. Luckily, Nina Takesh’s latest Ruggable collaboration lets us live out our stealth-wealth fantasies without the worry — because these beauties are washable.

This small but thoughtfully curated lineup of flat-woven and tufted rugs features four Persian-inspired styles with Art Deco sensibilities, including updated dark-toned versions of Nina Takesh’s best-selling 2022 designs. The clever color palette and intricate patterns camouflage spills and messes — an answered prayer for the chaos of holiday hosting. Cranberry sauce spill? Shattered wine glass? Those “opa” moments won’t faze you one bit.

The self-described “longtime hostess” designed this collection to make life easier for home entertainers. And naturally, she has tips for keeping the party flowing when guests inevitably migrate from the dining room to the living room (or wherever the vibe takes them).

“I like to bring out petit fours for guests to nibble on as they relax,” shares the designer. “This is also the perfect time to ask if anyone would like an after-dinner cocktail, coffee, or tea. I always make sure the fireplace is on, the candles are lit, and there’s music playing softly in the background to set the mood.”

And since even adults could use a good game, why not give them the gift of giggles? Nina recommends classics like charades to keep the energy lively. “I keep pens and paper in a wicker basket,” she says, “making it easy for everyone to jump in. It’s these little details that turn an evening into something truly special.”

No matter what antics unfold on the adult playground, one of Nina’s elegantly festive Ruggable rugs ensures a worry-free holiday evening — from the living room to the dining room and every hallway in between. Shop the seasonal styles below.

Nina Takesh Loire Natural Denim Blue Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $339 Size: 2.5' x 10' The Loire rug carries a comforting familiarity — perhaps because its rich blue tones are inspired by denim. Yet, when paired with abstract swirls of earthy taupe and brown, it transforms something ordinary into something quite special, conjuring the natural fluidity of the coast. Like all Ruggable designs, it’s available in nearly every size, but the runner in particular stands out. Lending abstract rugs a contradictory long, linear dimension feels all the more luxe.

Nina Takesh Alsace Soft Black Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $289 Size: 4' x 6' The Alsace Soft Black rug is Nina’s favorite from the collection. “What I love about it is the way it balances complex, fractured geometry with the refinement of Art Deco. It feels timeless but still modern,” she says. For styling this patterned rug, Nina suggests two approaches: 1) keep it clean and minimal to let the rug’s bold design take center stage, or 2) pair it with rich textures like velvet or leather for striking contrast. With its grounding black tones, the Alsace is also one of her top picks for holiday hosting. “The dark hues not only make dirt and wear less noticeable, but also complement festive decor beautifully,” she adds.

Nina Takesh Cassis Olive Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $489 Size: 6' Round Feeling relaxed? That’s the idea. During the hustle of holiday hosting, a little calm goes a long way. The Cassis embodies that sentiment with its flowing, irregular motif reminiscent of a winding river, quietly encouraging you to breathe and let go. If your popovers take 20 minutes instead of 10, so be it. Nina loves the minimalist rug style for its “rich green hues and artistic brushstroke design,” adding, “it brings a sense of warmth and natural elegance that feels so fitting for the season.”

Nina Takesh Aude Copper Clay Tufted Rug View at Ruggable Price: $359 Size: 5' x 7' The copper interior trend made its return earlier this season, and it shows no signs of waning — especially since it pairs so beautifully with the greens and earthy tones of the holidays. Nina’s Aude washable rug couldn’t be more perfectly timed, blending those rich metallic notes with deep oxblood for a dose of Cabernetcore’s signature sweetness and sultriness. And if the pattern rings a bell, that’s because it’s a fresh update to the beloved cream version from her 2022 collection. An essential for any Nina fan.

