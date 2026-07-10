This Pretty Bow-Shaped Outdoor Table Set Gives Major 'Main Character' Energy, and You Can Get It for Half Price Right Now
A whimsical bistro set makes an al fresco cocktail hour that much better
Full disclosure: I'm a last-minute kind of person. Even though summer is well and truly here, my backyard still looks a little worse for wear. Embarrassing considering what I do for a living, I know, but when you spend all day, every day looking at garden furniture, decision paralysis becomes very real. But then I came across this pretty red Bow Bistro Set from Rockett St. George.
If you ask me, a good garden table and chair set should brighten up your space. And this one does it quite literally. It's definitely one for the maximalists and color enthusiasts, but boy, oh boy, is it sure to make a style statement. Just imagine a refreshing cold beverage and charcuterie board on this stylish set — just as the French intended.
Plus, the whimsical bow-shape on the backs of the seats and the curved leg design make this piece feel unique while also hitting on a few of the hottest garden furniture trends. Rather than just a bistro set that does the job, this red bow set makes a statement, and dare I say, that makes hanging out in the garden that much more fun.
The Rockett St. George description of this set says, "Think prosecco at golden hour, clinking glasses, and guests asking where you got them." And what else is there even left to say? Currently on sale for just under £150, this metal bistro set has an eye-catching glossy red finish, and the price includes two chairs and a table. As for the style, well, it's sure to turn heads, but it combines both vintage charm and a bold take on Parisian style.
Red might feel bold against the calming green palette of the natural world, but as natural complements on the color wheel, red and green provide a visually pleasing contrast in outdoor color schemes. Think of this delicate, curved iron table as a bright red flower blooming against your plants and foliage. And to make the hue feel like even more of a natural addition, style it with a tonal array of terracotta planters and dusty pink garden furniture.
The main theme with garden furniture in 2026 is that it's not afraid to have a little fun. Our patios, porches, and pool decks can (and should) feel like an extension of our homes. And if your home has a maximalist flair, well, this fiery take on the curved outdoor furniture trend makes it that much easier to bring your personality al fresco.
Below are a few more outdoor seating options with extra whimsy to help enrich those fun, stylish, sun-soaked evenings ahead.
If you like the set above, this Ribbon Chair will likely also catch your eye. Slightly more expensive, the plastic outdoor chair can be left outside no matter the weather, but would look just as cute indoors. It's also available in black or white, if pink feels too pretty. Plus, there's a sweet kids' size, too, so everyone can have a special seat.
Business & Pleasure has some of the loveliest garden buys, including this stunning off-white garden chair. It's powder-coated and has a scalloped edge that brings that Riviera holiday aesthetic to the backyard. Plus, the matching table completes the look.
Why not have a little fun with your garden decorating ideas this summer? As they say, fortune favors the bold!
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.