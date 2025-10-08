These Pretty Pottery Barn UK Plates Remind Me of My Favorite 'Dior' Ones but for a Fraction of the Designer Price Tag
Why pay £110 when you could pay £17.25? Made in collaboration with designer Brandon Maxwell, the Americana-esque motifs take traditional and make it Cowboy cool
Since Pottery Barn launched in the UK, I've found myself scrolling its pages every chance I get. There's nothing quite as exciting as new. And with hosting season in full swing, you bet I went straight to its tabletop range.
If you're unfamiliar with the Pottery Barn style, I think it's fair to say that a lot of its decor has a traditional American style, and it might not be exactly your style if you've got more contemporary taste in homes. But don't tune out yet. Because hidden amongst the florals and tucked under the tartan, I found something so good it made me do a double-take.
'Wait, is that Dior?' I thought to myself as I scrolled past Pottery Barn's toile dinnerware collection. And while the fashion house may have made the pattern popular more recently, it certainly doesn't own it. In fact, its origins date back to the eighteenth century in France. So, while you could spend £110 on one plate to get the look... £69 for a dinnerware set of four certainly feels like an enticing option, too.
While traditionally, toile prints depicted pastoral scenes and whimsical vignettes from the French countryside (where it was made popular by Christophe-Philipe Oberkampf in 1760), today, designers often play with the motifs, broadening their horizons while keeping to the simple, single-colored aesthetic the style is defined by.
Case in point: Pottery Barn's range, which features Americana-esque depictions inspired by designer Brandon Maxwell's childhood growing up in Texas. There are swings, treehouses, a bucking bronco, and even his beloved pet bulldog, Stella, makes an appearance. It doesn't just capture the whimsy and storied side of toile, but also neatly taps into that 'cowboy cool' aesthetic that has proliferated most of 2025.
And it's that detail — not just the price, though it definitely helps — that actually makes me lean towards Pottery Barn's plates over Dior's design. Plus the fact that there's a whole complete range I could complement the plates with, including the below.
Is the toile pattern growing on you? Well, the good news is that it's not just for dinnerware. In fact, it started as a fabric and is better known as toile bedding. So why not cover your whole home in it?
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.