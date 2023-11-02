Target is selling the most real-looking pre-lit Christmas tree for $55 - it could be the bargain of the season
The iconically well-reviewed, quality pre-lit tree is a stalwart of Target's holiday decor - it's back in stock for the season and a steal at only $55
There are few greater feelings than that of stumbling upon an amazing deal, and boy, am I feeling good today. While innocently shopping Target's holiday decor, hunting for discounts and markdowns I might offer you, dear reader, I happened upon what just might be the steal of the holiday season: a 6.5' faux, pre-lit Christmas tree from Target for just — wait for it — $55.
I know there are plenty of Tanenbaum purists out there, people who would rather forgo the holiday entirely than be caught dead with a fake Christmas tree. But this one from Target's Wondershop brand - which is one of the best home decor stores in its own right - is a highlight every year. Not only affordable, but also well-reviewed and very easy to set up.
In fact, anyone with an eye for holiday decor would do well to browse all of the Target Wondershop here.
The perfect pre-lit Target tree
This pre-lit Alberta spruce might not smell as good as the real thing, but it looks pretty dang close. Reviewers suggest spreading out the branches and fluffing them up to make sure the tree itself looks dense enough, (our guide to how to fluff a Christmas tree will help you here) but they're otherwise completely sold on this low-cost, indoor/outdoor piece.
I'd like to think this would work amazingly in a small apartment or home, where it's often not possible to reserve the space for a genuine fir. Just spruce this one up (no pun intended) with some ornaments, a star at the top, a collar to go around the base, and you're good to go.
The best Christmas tree toppers from Target
Price: $35
No tree is complete without a star on top; this one includes 70 extra lights to add a little extra shine to your decor.
Price: $20
Threshold is Livingetc favorite Shea McGee's Target brand, so we couldn't pass up a chance to feature this lovely and understated topper. Its crisp, clean, and oh-so regal.
The best Christmas tree ornaments from Target
Price: $15 for nine
These shimmery tinsel ornaments, which come in a set of nine, would go perfectly with one of the toppers above. But gold is intrinsically holiday; it will pair well with anything you already have, too.
Price: $5 for 25
We suspect that this blush pink and dark purple color combo is about to be the hue match of the season. Get ahead of the trend with this 25-piece mini ornament set, as darling as it is affordable.
The best Christmas tree collars and skirts from Target
Price: $30
This shimmering skirt will make your tree look as though it's surrounded by snow, no mess required.
Price: $30
This hammered metal collar would instantly elevate the look of your brand-new tree. I think most people expect to see tree skirts, so a collar would add a bit more structure.
If you like this, you'll also really like my edit of H&M's holiday decor which is elevated and elegant, and Anthropologie's holiday decor which is as eclectic and magical as you'd hope.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
-
-
We asked professional decorators: is "paint and primer in one" worth it? They gave us a definitive verdict
An easy way to 'skip a step' when painting, or a shortcut best avoided? This is what experts think about paint and primer in one
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Drew Barrymore just added a sectional sofa to her Beautiful range that's sure to be a sell-out
The foray into furniture by the Beautiful by Drew range has us seriously excited for more stylish ways to dress our home
By Lilith Hudson Published