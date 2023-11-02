Target is selling the most real-looking pre-lit Christmas tree for $55 - it could be the bargain of the season

The iconically well-reviewed, quality pre-lit tree is a stalwart of Target's holiday decor - it's back in stock for the season and a steal at only $55

A close-up of the branches of a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Illustrated | Target)
By Brigid Kennedy
published

There are few greater feelings than that of stumbling upon an amazing deal, and boy, am I feeling good today. While innocently shopping Target's holiday decor, hunting for discounts and markdowns I might offer you, dear reader, I happened upon what just might be the steal of the holiday season: a 6.5' faux, pre-lit Christmas tree from Target for just — wait for it — $55.

I know there are plenty of Tanenbaum purists out there, people who would rather forgo the holiday entirely than be caught dead with a fake Christmas tree. But this one from Target's Wondershop brand - which is one of the best home decor stores in its own right -  is a highlight every year. Not only affordable, but also well-reviewed and very easy to set up. 

In fact, anyone with an eye for holiday decor would do well to browse all of the Target Wondershop here.

The perfect pre-lit Target tree

A decorated faux Christmas tree sits in a white-toned living room

(Image credit: Target)

This pre-lit Alberta spruce might not smell as good as the real thing, but it looks pretty dang close. Reviewers suggest spreading out the branches and fluffing them up to make sure the tree itself looks dense enough, (our guide to how to fluff a Christmas tree will help you here) but they're otherwise completely sold on this low-cost, indoor/outdoor piece. 

I'd like to think this would work amazingly in a small apartment or home, where it's often not possible to reserve the space for a genuine fir. Just spruce this one up (no pun intended) with some ornaments, a star at the top, a collar to go around the base, and you're good to go. 

Buy it now at Target.

The best Christmas tree toppers from Target

Gold tree topper
Starburst Christmas tree topper

Price: $35

No tree is complete without a star on top; this one includes 70 extra lights to add a little extra shine to your decor. 

Gold tree topper
Threshold botanical Christmas tree topper

Price: $20

Threshold is Livingetc favorite Shea McGee's Target brand, so we couldn't pass up a chance to feature this lovely and understated topper. Its crisp, clean, and oh-so regal.

Tree topper
LED glitter star topper

Price: $35

This topper boasts a 4-star review across 98 reviews. It also has LED projector lights inside its body that cast star-shaped light beams around whichever room it's inside. A fun touch while also keeping design in mind.

The best Christmas tree ornaments from Target

Tinsel ornaments
Tinsel ball tree ornament set

Price: $15 for nine

These shimmery tinsel ornaments, which come in a set of nine, would go perfectly with one of the toppers above. But gold is intrinsically holiday; it will pair well with anything you already have, too.

Pink and purple ornament set
Assorted pink mini ornament set

Price: $5 for 25

We suspect that this blush pink and dark purple color combo is about to be the hue match of the season. Get ahead of the trend with this 25-piece mini ornament set, as darling as it is affordable.

Brown fabric-covered ornament set
Flocked finial ornament set

Price: $10 for six

Anthropologie is selling a similar 4-piece set of fabric-covered baubles for $38; this 6-piece set is going for just $10. I'm a fan of this brown variety; it looks so upscale and elevated. 

The best Christmas tree collars and skirts from Target

White shimmery tree skirt
48" tree skirt with metallic stitching

Price: $30

This shimmering skirt will make your tree look as though it's surrounded by snow, no mess required. 

Gold hammered metal tree collar
Gold hammered metal tree collar

Price: $30

This hammered metal collar would instantly elevate the look of your brand-new tree. I think most people expect to see tree skirts, so a collar would add a bit more structure.

Dark red quilted tree skirt
48" quilted tree skirt

Price: $30

I love that this quilted skirt adds some volume. The pleats also imbue some texture into what could otherwise come off as a boring piece of fabric. 

If you like this, you'll also really like my edit of H&M's holiday decor which is elevated and elegant, and Anthropologie's holiday decor which is as eclectic and magical as you'd hope.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor
