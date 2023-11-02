Target is selling the most real-looking pre-lit Christmas tree for $55 - it could be the bargain of the season

There are few greater feelings than that of stumbling upon an amazing deal, and boy, am I feeling good today. While innocently shopping Target's holiday decor, hunting for discounts and markdowns I might offer you, dear reader, I happened upon what just might be the steal of the holiday season: a 6.5' faux, pre-lit Christmas tree from Target for just — wait for it — $55.

I know there are plenty of Tanenbaum purists out there, people who would rather forgo the holiday entirely than be caught dead with a fake Christmas tree. But this one from Target's Wondershop brand - which is one of the best home decor stores in its own right - is a highlight every year. Not only affordable, but also well-reviewed and very easy to set up.

In fact, anyone with an eye for holiday decor would do well to browse all of the Target Wondershop here.

The perfect pre-lit Target tree

This pre-lit Alberta spruce might not smell as good as the real thing, but it looks pretty dang close. Reviewers suggest spreading out the branches and fluffing them up to make sure the tree itself looks dense enough, (our guide to how to fluff a Christmas tree will help you here) but they're otherwise completely sold on this low-cost, indoor/outdoor piece.

I'd like to think this would work amazingly in a small apartment or home, where it's often not possible to reserve the space for a genuine fir. Just spruce this one up (no pun intended) with some ornaments, a star at the top, a collar to go around the base, and you're good to go.

The best Christmas tree toppers from Target

Starburst Christmas tree topper View at Target Price: $35 No tree is complete without a star on top; this one includes 70 extra lights to add a little extra shine to your decor. Threshold botanical Christmas tree topper View at Target Price: $20 Threshold is Livingetc favorite Shea McGee's Target brand, so we couldn't pass up a chance to feature this lovely and understated topper. Its crisp, clean, and oh-so regal. LED glitter star topper View at Target Price: $35 This topper boasts a 4-star review across 98 reviews. It also has LED projector lights inside its body that cast star-shaped light beams around whichever room it's inside. A fun touch while also keeping design in mind.

The best Christmas tree ornaments from Target

Tinsel ball tree ornament set View at Target Price: $15 for nine These shimmery tinsel ornaments, which come in a set of nine, would go perfectly with one of the toppers above. But gold is intrinsically holiday; it will pair well with anything you already have, too. Assorted pink mini ornament set View at Target Price: $5 for 25 We suspect that this blush pink and dark purple color combo is about to be the hue match of the season. Get ahead of the trend with this 25-piece mini ornament set, as darling as it is affordable. Flocked finial ornament set View at Target Price: $10 for six Anthropologie is selling a similar 4-piece set of fabric-covered baubles for $38; this 6-piece set is going for just $10. I'm a fan of this brown variety; it looks so upscale and elevated.

The best Christmas tree collars and skirts from Target

48" tree skirt with metallic stitching View at Target Price: $30 This shimmering skirt will make your tree look as though it's surrounded by snow, no mess required. Gold hammered metal tree collar View at Target Price: $30 This hammered metal collar would instantly elevate the look of your brand-new tree. I think most people expect to see tree skirts, so a collar would add a bit more structure. 48" quilted tree skirt View at Target Price: $30 I love that this quilted skirt adds some volume. The pleats also imbue some texture into what could otherwise come off as a boring piece of fabric.

If you like this, you'll also really like my edit of H&M's holiday decor which is elevated and elegant, and Anthropologie's holiday decor which is as eclectic and magical as you'd hope.