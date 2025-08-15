Something Missing From Your Outdoor Space? I Bet It's an Outdoor Rug — Here's How to Fix That
Because your patio is simply more appealing when there's a soft place for your feet to land
For too long, outdoor rugs have carried negative connotations. While indoor styles are known for being plush, soft, and colorful, outdoor rugs were synonymous with a limited (and, namely, plastic-based) material palette and relatively boring color options. And it's not hard to understand why — something soft simply wouldn't survive the harsh elements.
But it's 2025, and thankfully, we are finally turning away from the belief that outdoor rugs can't also be incredibly chic. In fact, as we lean more into the concept of creating 'outdoor living rooms', outdoor rugs have become an essential part of that.
Rugs in your outdoor space help to ground it with softness and visual interest, but texture underfoot should feel like an invitation, not an afterthought. Faux grass pieces and faded foliage print rugs, be gone! This year, we are sourcing styles that have the 'wow' factor — whether that's through material, color, print, or personality. We want outdoor rugs that complement our best garden furniture with style and will last through seasons of dinner parties, outdoor soirees, and lazy days of lounging.
For that, I've compiled a list of all the best rugs designed for the outdoors that will look so good you'll want to drag them inside, too. From trusted brands to raving reviews, these are the top 12 outdoor rugs to shop in 2025.
Stark black and white contrasts were on designers' lists of outdated rug colors in 2025, but in their place, we are seeing softer, more natural contrasts. The chocolate and caramel colorway of this outdoor rug from Nordic Knots is both fashionable and undeniably timeless.
Looking for something more playful and cheery? Of course, I had to include a rug in this year's hottest color. La Redoute has become one of the first places I scout for affordable rugs that won't compromise on style. The subtle stripes and tassels on the edge of this piece add a touch of extra flair.
You can trust Anthropologie to bring top form and function. Flatwoven rugs are typically a solid choice for both indoors and outdoors, but the reversible pattern gives this piece even more styling options. The underside is a deep plum purple base color for when you want a moodier scheme.
Rugvista offers a vast selection of outdoor rugs, making it almost overwhelming to choose from. However, neutral pieces with slightly more visual interest (like this one) are where the brand thrives. Pair this with wood and jute furniture to bring natural elements into your refined outdoor living space.
Sometimes all you need is a staple rug that is reliable, stylish, and that ties the space together — look no further than this woven rope rug from AM.PM. The texture looks subtle, but from a closer view the weaves are thick and make for a cozy tactile addition to your outdoor area.
I may be breaking the rules a little bit by including a doormat in the best outdoor rugs roundup, but sometimes a doormat is all your garden has room for — I'm simply here to help. As a tinned fish lover, the sardine decor trend is one of my favorite things about summer 2025, and this doormat feels playful yet still stylish.
You might think jute rugs would be good for the outdoors, but they actually trap moisture easily and are quite susceptible to damage from sun exposure. With a 'jute-like' rug like this one from Ruggable, you get all the style without the worry. It's made from recycled polyester with a polyurethane barrier. Plus, it's so stylish you may want to have one indoors as well.
This handwoven polyester and UV-resistant rug is versatile and durable. The colorful border combined with a soft gray base will anchor any sun room, shady veranda, or outdoor oasis. Play into the coastal color scheme by incorporating a few rattan side tables or accent chairs.
Last, but certainly not least, you can never go wrong with stripes — especially navy stripes. This rug comes in five different sizes, with the largest size staying under £800, making it a more affordable option in the world of rugs. It's a piece that works with both classic styles and those who want to add a bit of fun to their outdoor living space.
FAQs
What Is the Best Outdoor Rug Material?
Typically, people search for rugs made of synthetic fibers, such as nylon and polyester, when shopping for outdoor floor coverings. These materials tend to be more stain-resistant and are easier to clean than natural fiber options.
However, recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) has become one of the leading outdoor rug materials. It's a material made from a process that repurposes plastic commonly found in beverage bottles and food containers. Opting for recycled PET rugs will give you a piece that is both good for the environment and stylish underfoot.
What Outdoor Rug Styles Are Trending for 2025?
Outdoor rug trends follow similar patterns to those of indoor rug trends. What's stylish inside will look good outside as well — at least that's the basic guideline for creating a top-notch outdoor living room.
That being said, patterns like stripes, subtle polka dots, and more geometric prints will give your space the refresh it needs. My favorite style of 2025 is most definitely the plaid rug trend. It offers a fresh take on the classic checkerboard print.
Rich colors are having a moment in contemporary design. While this is ideal for those who want to bring a bit of fun to their patio, you can never go wrong with natural neutral color schemes and textures for your outdoor rug. Trust your gut and what will blend most harmoniously in your space.
What Are the Best Outdoor Rug Brands?
There are so many hot rug brands on the market right now, but the options tend to narrow slightly when it comes to outdoor rugs.
In my research, you can always count on Ruggable for a selection that is extensive and affordable. The brand offers outdoor rugs in a variety of design styles, colors, patterns, etc.
If you have a larger budget to spend and want unbeatable style, I would always check out Anthropologie's rugs, Nordic Knots, and Ferm Living. These brands are known for offering pieces that blend form and function.
So, you've got the floor covered (literally), and something still feels like it's missing. Perhaps a chic garden sofa is what you need to tie your outdoor living room together.
