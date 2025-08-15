Something Missing From Your Outdoor Space? I Bet It's an Outdoor Rug — Here's How to Fix That

For too long, outdoor rugs have carried negative connotations. While indoor styles are known for being plush, soft, and colorful, outdoor rugs were synonymous with a limited (and, namely, plastic-based) material palette and relatively boring color options. And it's not hard to understand why — something soft simply wouldn't survive the harsh elements.

But it's 2025, and thankfully, we are finally turning away from the belief that outdoor rugs can't also be incredibly chic. In fact, as we lean more into the concept of creating 'outdoor living rooms', outdoor rugs have become an essential part of that.

Rugs in your outdoor space help to ground it with softness and visual interest, but texture underfoot should feel like an invitation, not an afterthought. Faux grass pieces and faded foliage print rugs, be gone! This year, we are sourcing styles that have the 'wow' factor — whether that's through material, color, print, or personality. We want outdoor rugs that complement our best garden furniture with style and will last through seasons of dinner parties, outdoor soirees, and lazy days of lounging.

For that, I've compiled a list of all the best rugs designed for the outdoors that will look so good you'll want to drag them inside, too. From trusted brands to raving reviews, these are the top 12 outdoor rugs to shop in 2025.

FAQs

Style your outdoor rugs just as you would your indoor ones for a space that feels curated and cozy. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

What Is the Best Outdoor Rug Material?

Typically, people search for rugs made of synthetic fibers, such as nylon and polyester, when shopping for outdoor floor coverings. These materials tend to be more stain-resistant and are easier to clean than natural fiber options.

However, recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) has become one of the leading outdoor rug materials. It's a material made from a process that repurposes plastic commonly found in beverage bottles and food containers. Opting for recycled PET rugs will give you a piece that is both good for the environment and stylish underfoot.

What Outdoor Rug Styles Are Trending for 2025?

Outdoor rug trends follow similar patterns to those of indoor rug trends. What's stylish inside will look good outside as well — at least that's the basic guideline for creating a top-notch outdoor living room.

That being said, patterns like stripes, subtle polka dots, and more geometric prints will give your space the refresh it needs. My favorite style of 2025 is most definitely the plaid rug trend. It offers a fresh take on the classic checkerboard print.

Rich colors are having a moment in contemporary design. While this is ideal for those who want to bring a bit of fun to their patio, you can never go wrong with natural neutral color schemes and textures for your outdoor rug. Trust your gut and what will blend most harmoniously in your space.

What Are the Best Outdoor Rug Brands?

There are so many hot rug brands on the market right now, but the options tend to narrow slightly when it comes to outdoor rugs.

In my research, you can always count on Ruggable for a selection that is extensive and affordable. The brand offers outdoor rugs in a variety of design styles, colors, patterns, etc.

If you have a larger budget to spend and want unbeatable style, I would always check out Anthropologie's rugs, Nordic Knots, and Ferm Living. These brands are known for offering pieces that blend form and function.



So, you've got the floor covered (literally), and something still feels like it's missing. Perhaps a chic garden sofa is what you need to tie your outdoor living room together.