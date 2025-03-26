My First Spring Project Is An Outdoor Projector Set-up In My Garden — Here's What You Need for It (And It's All on Sale Right Now)

Warmer weather and longer days are finally on the horizon, and with them comes a return to the outdoors. So far, spring has offered temperatures that are *just* high enough to entice me into the garden, but alfresco dinners, pool parties, and balmy cocktail evenings aren't on the agenda this season. Instead, my priority is a cozy outdoor cinema.

Compact portable projectors have made it easy to turn your lawn, deck, or backyard ideas into a home cinema under the stars with little more than the flick of a switch. There's a wealth of inspiration for these open-air theater ideas across Instagram and Pinterest, and all you need besides a few bits of tech is plenty of decor accents to make it your own.

"Outdoor projectors make it easy to bring movie nights outside by turning a blank wall or hanging sheet into a big screen," explains events organizer Jeannine Rose, founder of Sweet Humble Home. "Moving entertaining outdoors starts with simple comforts like cozy seating, soft lighting, and a few blankets to keep things inviting."

The best part? Everything you need to embrace an outdoor cinema setup is available in Amazon's Spring Sale where, for a limited time only, you can enjoy huge discounts. Here's everything you need to get started with the best sale items currently on offer.

A Portable Projector

Turn your space into a cinematic experience. (Image credit: Samsung)

20% OFF Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Full Projector View at Amazon Was: £499

Now: £399

This one's a given, but you'll need a top-notch projector to turn your garden into an outdoor cinema. Samsung's Freestyle (2nd Gen) gets my vote as the best projector. The compact device has a 360-degree lens so you can angle it any way you desire — all you need is a 100-inch screen (although a plain wall also makes a great foundation). The picture is high resolution (1920 x 1080) and appears crisp and clear in various lighting, too.

A Projector Screen and Stand

24% OFF TOWOND Projector Screen and Stand View at Amazon Was: £119.99

Now: £91.19

For your temporary home theater set-up, you'll likely need a projector screen. An old sheet might sound thrifty in theory, but all it takes is a small gust of wind and you'll lose your screen completely. Stands are a great sturdy option and they'll enhance the quality of your picture, too. Choose a size that's proportionate to the size of your space (go smaller for a deck and larger for a big lawn, for example).

It's also a good idea to look for a projector screen with a built-in stand, like this option, from Amazon. The 150-inch, wrinkle-free screen comes with a designated carry bag, thickened brackets, and two collapsible tripod bases.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speakers

36% OFF Denon Denon Soundbar With Dolby Atmos View at Amazon Was: £249

Now: £159.99

For an immersive cinema experience, only the best soundbar will do. For high-quality audio, try the Denon Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, an Amazon choice product that currently boasts 36 percent off. The convenient, sleek housing can be placed at the bottom of your projector screen or on a table behind it, helping the sound to carry far better than individual speakers.

Soundbars are also far easier to transport compared to stereo speakers, too. If you're worried about the possibility of rain, simply set up a gazebo over your screen and soundbar to keep them dry and prevent any damage.

An Extension Cord

9% OFF SLx Outdoor Extension Lead View at Amazon Was: £49.99

Now: £45.73

An extension cable isn't a thrilling purchase, but it's a necessary component of any outdoor experience when technology is involved. Creating a home theater will require a multi-outlet option that covers the projector, soundbar, plus any other devices that might need power, like your phone or some outdoor lighting.

You get what you pay for with this kind of kit, too, so take full advantage of Amazon's sale and grab yourself a top-of-the-range, heavy-duty extension lead that will last you for years ahead.

An Outdoor Rug

15% OFF THE RUGS The Rugs Rainbow Collection Outdoor Rug View at Amazon Was: £24

Now: £20.40

If you haven't yet unearthed your outdoor furniture, now's the time. Dust off those cobwebs and give your table and chairs a wipe down to offer outdoor seating through the warmer months ahead. When it comes to projector setups, however, I prefer a more casual lounging affair; one that's kid (and dog) friendly.

For cozy, laidback viewing under the stars, all you really need is an outdoor rug. This allows everyone to get truly comfortable and squeeze in for cuddles if they so desire. Be sure to choose a durable material that will keep backsides warm and dry (the best outdoor rugs are always waterproof), and layer with plenty of throws to up the comfort factor. The stripey options from The Rugs Rainbow Collection on Amazon will bring a splash of color to your cinema setup and their flatwoven design means they roll up easily for storage too.

Outdoor floor cushions

34% OFF rucomfy Beanbags Rucomfy Beanbags Square Outdoor Floor Cushion View at Amazon Was: £34.99

Now: £22.99

Outdoor rugs are all well and good, but to keep aches and pains at bay, you'll need some cushioning as well. Scatter some colorful pillows for everyone to relax on (these rucomfy Beanbags at Amazon make the perfect foundation) then add some taller beanbags or inflatable chairs to offer some height and act as backrests. I like these inflatable loungers on Amazon that are ready to lie on in a few seconds.

Outdoor String Lights

19% OFF Svatereu Svater Outdoor String Lights View at Amazon Was: £55.99

Now: £45

Last but by no means least, add some decorative lighting for when night falls. These LED Festoon string lights offer a warm glow without causing a glare on your projector, and the filament-style bulbs are so pretty they deserve to stay up all season long. They're waterproof and mains powered, and there's a full 48ft to bedeck your entire outdoor space, from deck to lawn and everywhere in between.

Spring is all about embracing the outdoors and filling our lungs with fresh air, but there's no need to sacrifice your family movie nights in doing so. A cozy projector setup lets you embrace a cinema under the stars — all that's left to do now is grab the popcorn.