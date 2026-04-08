If you're looking for a happy medium between background diffusers and main character candles, oil burners are just the thing. In my apartment, I like layering different formats for an intricate scentscape, and oil burners are so underrated.

Besides making your home smell good, the design-led burners can make a cool statement in your space. It's just overlooked enough to give off the impression that you're a home fragrance connoisseur worth your salt.

So, let's take a look at how oil burners work and some of the chicest ones to shop for as a finishing touch to your coffee tablescape.

How Do Oil Burners Work?

Minimalist oil burners, like this Chim Chim Diffuser from HAY, will make you rethink your scenting rotation. (Image credit: HAY)

Fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell tells me that oil burners are very straightforward and extremely versatile. Especially since you can personalize the scent to match your vibe at any moment.

"You add water and a few drops of fragrance oil to the bowl, with a small heat source underneath, usually a tea light. As it warms, the fragrance comes through quite quickly, more so than with passive formats like reed diffusers," she explains.

"Because it’s heat-driven, the lighter notes lift off first, so what you perceive in the room feels a bit warmer and more enveloping. It’s really a mix of scent and atmosphere."

Emilie Mascarell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.

This Scent Burner Set from ripple+ might be one of my favorite formats of late. (Image credit: ripple+)

She finds that the flame adds a soft warmth, and the fragrance feels present rather than sitting in the background. "It's useful when you want to shift the mood of a space quickly, especially in the evening," she adds.

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"But what I’m personally drawn to is the object and design itself. They’re not hiding in a corner the way a diffuser might."

And with contemporary fragrance houses like ripple+ giving the format a facelift, these burners are quickly becoming a great way to make your living room smell good (while adding an accent of style).

If you prefer flameless fragrance but you love the look of this format, romantic oil table lamps might be the move. And to stay in the know of all things stylish home fragrance, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.