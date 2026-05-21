Minimalism is perhaps one of the most misunderstood design styles. Often confused for a simple lack of — be that ornamentation or actual things — it's really about every detail being intentional, considered, and impactful. The new Clemmie Accent Chair from Next is the perfect example of this: it's deceivingly simple in its design, but below its comfortable, cushioned seat, you'll actually find cleverly concealed storage.

Chairs with hidden storage and multifunctional designs are proving that these days, practicality no longer has to come at the expense of style. The sculptural armchair has a luxe silhouette, but lift the seat, and it becomes functional.

What makes this design particularly appealing is that the storage aspect doesn’t visually dominate the chair. Unlike bulkier storage furniture, it still reads as refined and understated thanks to its soft curves and tactile upholstery.

Next Clemmie Storage Accent Chair £375 at Next UK Available in a textured oyster bouclé finish or a 'smart weave' sage green, the Clemmie Storage Accent Chair pairs a curved silhouette with a compact, armless design. The concealed storage is seamlessly integrated into the seat base, making it ideal for stashing throws, books, and everyday items you don’t want on display. It also arrives already assembled, apart from having to secure the feet.





The bouclé finish helps create cozy, textural interiors, while the neutral oyster tone means it is easy to style alongside warmer woods and earthy color schemes.

At 83cm wide and 88cm deep, it’s generously sized enough to function as a proper lounge chair, but compact enough for smaller living rooms, bedrooms, or awkward corners that need a little extra storage. It’s also the kind of piece that works particularly well in apartments where every item is reducing floor space.

Hidden storage is becoming increasingly popular across sofas and modular seating, as multifunctional living continues to shape interior design trends. If you like the idea, but maybe not quite this style, I've found some alternatives worth shopping below.

If you're looking for way more storage in your living space, you might also like Next's Crosby Modular Sofa that conceals plenty of it within its squishy seat.

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