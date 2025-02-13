Interior Designer Christian Bense Always Finds Classic Accent Chairs — These Are His Secret Sources

In Livingetc's Little Black Book, we ask one interior designer for their secrets for sourcing for an area of the home. This time, designer Christian Bense tells us his first stops for dramatic accent chairs.

There's something enchanting about a perfectly placed chair. It can turn an otherwise dull corner into a standout feature, or tie together multiple elements in a wide-ranging palette through carefully planned upholstery. The perfect chair will evolve as you do — shifting the tone of whatever room it's placed in, decorated with complementary throw cushions and covered (then uncovered) with new throws.

Occasional chairs are the perfect investment item because you only ever need to buy one and it will carry you through the changing tides of trends and your own evolving style. But finding that perfect one, whether you're looking for an iconic chair design or something new and interesting, can be a frustrating process of digging around designer sites, showrooms and markets, searching for something that captures the special quality you want to bring to those vignettes in your home.

Fortunately, designer Christian Bense knows a thing or two about tracking down the perfect finishing touch for an elegantly styled interior design scheme. He talks us through the best places to source occasional chairs, both old and new, that will make a statement and seat guests comfortable for years to come.

1. Foster & Gane

"The easiest way to start introducing antiques into your home is via an accent chair, and Foster & Gane is the first place I look," Christian says. For the designer, it's a go-to for decorating with antiques in a way that feels modern. "They tend to have a selection that feels less ‘obvious’ – any piece bought feels less like something borrowed from your nan, and more like an interesting find that has loads of interest and detail," he says.

2. And Objects

"As a studio, we like to make sure we’re introducing as many different materials as we can into a scheme, and the Easton side chairs are a prime example of accent pieces that achieve this," Christian says. "The fact that you can also customise their products means And Objects pieces can be reinterpreted time and time again, which is great when you don’t want to be cookie-cutter with projects."

Easton Dining Chair Visit Site Price: £4,300 This particular variation of the Easton dining chair uses dual-tone leather to accentuate the chair's minimalist shape and plush comfort, while its midcentury charm is made luxurious with gold feet.

3. Sigmar

"I fell in love with Sigmar after I walked into one of their pavement product shoots on the King’s Road years ago," the designer recalls. The shop stocks vintage designs, including iconic chairs such as the Kaare Klint Safari Chair, pictured above.

"They have the most epic taste, and it's great to buy some of that for yourself. They have such timeless pieces and their price point varies, so they are a great shout for any project."

4. twentytwentyone

"I get that antique isn’t for everyone, but I do think there is a right of passage in buying a design classic, be that new or old," Christian says. "Every house should have one – for me, it’s a mark of a well rounded home, regardless of the style – and twentytwentyone are my first point of call for those pieces."

"One of my favourites has always been Arflex’s Botolo chair – the definition of an accent chair, especially in the fur finish. A close second would be anything from Carl Hansen — there’s nothing more classic, especially when introduced in a more traditional interior."

5. Retrovius

"Sundays are for Retrovius, as that’s when they release their latest stock," Christian explains. "They are a great way to introduce salvaged, reclaimed and vintage pieces into a home. You'd be amazed at what you can find. I’ve bought everything from boucle sofas to a chair that’s definitely more for looking at than sitting in. Keep notifications on for these guys for sure!"

6. Fiona McDonald

"A forever favourite in the studio is Fiona McDonald," Christian says. "Where clients may not want vintage pieces in their home, and would prefer newly made, I always suggest they opt for pieces that will be classed as classics or worthwhile antiques in the future — ‘the antiques of tomorrow’, so to speak. The quality of her stuff is amazing too. I can’t fault it."

Christian Bense is a London-based designer, and rising star in the design world, who brings his South-African roots to the design of the capital's traditional homes.