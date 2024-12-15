I Shop Homewares Every Day — And Justina Blakeney’s Target Pouf Might Be the Best Find of the Year

It’s December, and I’m calling it: Justina Blakeney’s Stackable Pouf from Target might just be the best piece of furniture I’ve seen all year. For just $90, it’s cute — really cute — and serves a practical purpose with its detachable cushions, which can double as floor seating or add extra comfort to existing furniture.

The “Marin” ottoman design, featuring a rust-to-blush gradient and set on wheels (excuse me, casters), looks like it was plucked straight from a chic French girl’s Parisian flat — equal parts vintage treasure and seamstress’ stool borrowed from a fashion studio.

Also available in a cooling blue-green gradient, this pouf is the standout of Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney’s Target Opalhouse collaboration, a line known for its high-end design sensibilities at budget-friendly prices. Among Target’s celebrity collabs, this one might just take the crown.

Marin Stackable Pouf with Casters View at Target Price: $90 This fan-favorite design is wrapped in soft velvet upholstery for maximum comfort. Its detachable three-tier structure is secured with a loop and tie cord, easily untied to create three cozy footrests or low-floor poufs. Hosting a crowd? No problem — Marin ensures no one is left standing. And it’s not just me swooning — this versatile piece has earned a near-perfect 4.5/5 star rating from over 245 Target shoppers.

Perhaps it’s because I live in a New York studio myself, but I can’t help feeling that the Marin was made for lofts — gliding through the room, transforming awkward corners, and bringing purpose to undefined spaces. That said, it’s equally at home in other abodes. Need extra seating in the living room? A cozy perch in a walk-in closet? Or perhaps a cushy spot for your coaster and cocktail? Check, check, and check.

Oh, and Marin has a sister, too. Meet “Oliva” — a plump two-tiered design featuring a chic central tie. Warm and inviting, Oliva shares the same versatility as her taller sibling, with detachable cushions that transform into two separate seating options.

Olivia Round Pouf Rust View at Target Price: $80 Olivia pairs perfectly with Marin — go matchy-matchy with the rust-to-blush gradient, or create a compelling contrast with its cool-toned colorways. Each of Olivia’s cushions is thicker, offering extra comfort for longer floor-sitting sessions — a potential game-changer if extended lounging is on the agenda.

One of the perils of being a style editor is encountering a lot of irresistible pieces, and let me just say: this Marin design is seriously testing my willpower. I’d love to tie back my hands and look away, but alas, I must type. So instead, I’ll live vicariously through you. Do yourself (and your space) a favor — buy this outstanding ottoman so I don’t have to.

More Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow

Faux Raffia Floor Lamp View at Target Price: $250 Shut the front door — a floor lamp this chic from Target? The faux raffia feels like vacation, while the stacked geometric base lends a stately elegance that looks like it should cost three times as much. It's the perfect overhead lighting alternative to set the mood and add a bohemian flair to living rooms, bedrooms, or lounges. Oversized Bolster Jungalow Geo Print Decorative Throw Pillow View at Target Price: $35 This oversized bolster is quintessential Justina Blakeney — a multi-hyphenate creative whose expertise in art and design shines through in every detail. Dramatically scaled to span the width of a bed or couch, it makes a fun statement. Pair it with solid tones for balance or channel Justina’s signature style by layering it with other vibrant patterns. Round Soap Pump Set View at Target Price: $20 Brighten up your bathroom with this dynamic duo in yellow faceted glass. The sunny set includes a chic round soap pump and a versatile tumbler — perfect for holding toothbrushes, makeup brushes, or even doubling as a fun drink vessel.