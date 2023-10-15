Target’s new joyful collaboration with John Derian is just the ticket for your Thanksgiving tablescape
Target’s got your Thanksgiving table decor covered with these themed pieces
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With Thanksgiving soon upon us we’re already getting excited about decorating our interiors - and most importantly, our table. This year, why don’t you take the holiday as an opportunity to get creative, and bring some joyful spirit into your decor? If you're looking for new dinnerware for a seasonal tablescape, Target has got you covered with a beautiful and quirky collection in partnership with renowned decoupage artist John Derian.
Since 1989, John and a handful of artisans in New York have been creating decorative home items with images from his vast collection of 18th and 19th-century prints. His designs are coveted all over the world and from today a table decoration collection is live at Target, ready to liven up your Thanksgiving dinner. Plates, serving platters, candles, table runners, you name it - you’re sure to find it amongst the collection’s many pieces, all of which will look amazing in your modern dining room.
We were so excited by the collaboration that we couldn’t help but put together a shopping list of our favorite pieces. Here are nine items that we're loving.
Price: $15 (set of four)
These mushroom-print appetizer plates are a cute addition to your dining room and we especially love the unique shape. You can absolutely use these all year round too!
Price: $20
How joyful is this design? Vintage-inspired and dotted with painted fruit and pumpkins, it'll look beautiful carried into your host's home, full of delicious pie.
Price: $10
You can't bring a pie in that beautiful transporter and not have a dish to put it on. The two have to go together, and this dish painted with apples is perfect for your Thanksgiving table decor.
Price: $15 (set of four)
You can't forget glassware, and these cocktail glasses couldn't be more in the Thanksgiving spirit if they tried. Fun and quirky, they'll definitely put a smile on your guests' faces.
Price: $10 (set of 4)
We love these chic little napkins. The base color is beautifully neutral and the small vegetable motif makes for a fun surprise. They're ideal for some general fall table decor too.
Price: $20
Inspired by the famous Bordallo Pinheiro ceramics, we love how literal the design of this serving bowl is with its cabbage shape. The on-trend green makes it a worthy table center piece, too.
Price: $20 (set of 5)
These decorative gourds will look pretty displayed on your mantlepiece or Thanksgiving table to double up for fall decor. They even come in a little mesh bag for a farmers' market feel!
Price: $20 (set of two)
Your guests will be fighting over who'll get to do the serving if you put this fun vegetable spoon and fork set on the table. They're guaranteed to make a great talking point.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
'It's the new accent wall, but better' – the next big trend that will make your rooms so much more interesting
The accent wall was a great way to make an impact with interiors, but the trend for 'accent reveals' works so much better, say designers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
The 10 best bare root fruit trees to get into your backyard now for a bumper harvest next year
Fruit trees look very ornamental in your backyard plus they give you that self-sufficiency feelgood factor when you harvest buckets of ripe organic produce
By Sarah Wilson Published