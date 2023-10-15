Target’s new joyful collaboration with John Derian is just the ticket for your Thanksgiving tablescape

Raluca Racasan
By Raluca Racasan
published

With Thanksgiving soon upon us we’re already getting excited about decorating our interiors - and most importantly, our table. This year, why don’t you take the holiday as an opportunity to get creative, and bring some joyful spirit into your decor? If you're looking for new dinnerware for a seasonal tablescape, Target has got you covered with a beautiful and quirky collection in partnership with renowned decoupage artist John Derian.

Since 1989, John and a handful of artisans in New York have been creating decorative home items with images from his vast collection of 18th and 19th-century prints. His designs are coveted all over the world and from today a table decoration collection is live at Target, ready to liven up your Thanksgiving dinner. Plates, serving platters, candles, table runners, you name it - you’re sure to find it amongst the collection’s many pieces, all of which will look amazing in your modern dining room

We were so excited by the collaboration that we couldn’t help but put together a shopping list of our favorite pieces. Here are nine items that we're loving. 

dining table decorated with Thanksgiving themed accessories

(Image credit: John Derian for Target)

appetizer plates with painted mushrooms
Mushroom Appetizer Plates

Price: $15 (set of four)

These mushroom-print appetizer plates are a cute addition to your dining room and we especially  love the unique shape. You can absolutely use these all year round too!

pie transporter tin with apple and pumpkin print
Fruit & Gourds Pie Transporter

Price: $20

How joyful is this design? Vintage-inspired and dotted with painted fruit and pumpkins, it'll look beautiful carried into your host's home, full of delicious pie. 

ceramic pie dish with apples painted
Stoneware Pie Dish

Price: $10

You can't bring a pie in that beautiful transporter and not have a dish to put it on. The two have to go together, and this dish painted with apples is perfect for your Thanksgiving table decor

4 clear glasses with turkey picture
Turkey Cocktail Glasses

Price: $15 (set of four)

You can't forget glassware, and these cocktail glasses couldn't be more in the Thanksgiving spirit if they tried. Fun and quirky, they'll definitely put a smile on your guests' faces. 

grey napkins with printed vegetables
Cocktail Napkin Set

Price: $10 (set of 4)

We love these chic little napkins. The base color is beautifully neutral and the small vegetable motif makes for a fun surprise. They're ideal for some general fall table decor too. 

serving bowl in the shape of a cabbage
Cabbage Serving Bowl

Price: $20

Inspired by the famous Bordallo Pinheiro ceramics, we love how literal the design of this serving bowl is with its cabbage shape. The on-trend green makes it a worthy table center piece, too.

assortment of pillow gourds
Assorted Gourds Pillows

Price: $20 (set of 5)

These decorative gourds will look pretty displayed on your mantlepiece or Thanksgiving table to double up for fall decor. They even come in a little mesh bag for a farmers' market feel!

serving spoon and fork set with carrot and mushroom handles
Serving Spoon & Fork Set

Price: $20 (set of two)

Your guests will be fighting over who'll get to do the serving if you put this fun vegetable spoon and fork set on the table. They're guaranteed to make a great talking point. 

3 tier serving tray with turkey pattern
Turkey Serving Tray

Price: $25

You haven't done Thanksgiving right if you haven't displayed anything on a tiered serving tray. For appetizers or deserts, fill it to the brim for a show stopping tablescape.

