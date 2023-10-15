Target’s new joyful collaboration with John Derian is just the ticket for your Thanksgiving tablescape

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Thanksgiving soon upon us we’re already getting excited about decorating our interiors - and most importantly, our table. This year, why don’t you take the holiday as an opportunity to get creative, and bring some joyful spirit into your decor? If you're looking for new dinnerware for a seasonal tablescape, Target has got you covered with a beautiful and quirky collection in partnership with renowned decoupage artist John Derian.

Since 1989, John and a handful of artisans in New York have been creating decorative home items with images from his vast collection of 18th and 19th-century prints. His designs are coveted all over the world and from today a table decoration collection is live at Target, ready to liven up your Thanksgiving dinner. Plates, serving platters, candles, table runners, you name it - you’re sure to find it amongst the collection’s many pieces, all of which will look amazing in your modern dining room.

We were so excited by the collaboration that we couldn’t help but put together a shopping list of our favorite pieces. Here are nine items that we're loving.