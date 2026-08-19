IKEA's New Slim Full-Length Mirror Is Ideal for Small Bedrooms Lacking in Room — Plus, It Has Some Clever Hidden Features

When I check into a hotel, one of the first things I look for — alongside handy bedside plugs and high-thread-count cotton sheets — is a full-length mirror. Too often, it is tucked inside a wardrobe and cuts you off somewhere around the calf. But occasionally you find the true sign of luxury: a mirror that reaches all the way to the floor. Whether it is wall-mounted or casually propped against it in that undone-luxury way, I’m content.

So why don’t I hold my own home to the same standard? In my rented London flat, drilling into the walls is a no-go, while finding an uninterrupted patch of floor-to-ceiling wall space is its own kind of challenge. That’s why IKEA’s new KOMPISHANG Standing Mirror has caught my attention.

Practically floor-length without taking up any wall space at all, it's a great IKEA product for renters. Better still, the pared-back pine frame is hiding a few clever features of its own.

IKEA Kompishäng Standing Mirror - Pine 38 Cm $179.99 at IKEA £50 at ikea.com At 25cm wide with a 38cm-diameter circular base, this slender freestanding mirror can squeeze into a tight corner while still offering a proper head-to-toe view. But the real appeal is in the details: its height can be adjusted, slots around the frame are ready-made for displaying photographs and other mementoes, and two small hooks on the reverse keep lightweight essentials such as scarves, small bags and necklaces always within reach. At its shortest, the mirror stands 175cm tall, but it extends to 185cm, so taller users can still get the full outfit check. Around the frame, meanwhile, the integrated slots create a gallery wall in miniature, ready for photos, ticket stubs, notes and other small keepsakes without requiring a single nail, hook or strip of sticky tape. What could be a simple pine frame therefore becomes something much more personal, shaped by whatever its owner chooses to tuck into it.

It is part of IKEA’s KOMPISHÄNG collection, a 12-piece range designed around the realities of small-space living and frequent moves. And, as with the rest of the collection, it makes a convincing case that hardworking furniture needn’t look utilitarian.

This mirror, along with its smaller counterpart, was designed by 26-year-old Swiss industrial design graduate Constance Thiessoz, who joined the project to bring a younger perspective to the emerging KOMPISHÄNG range. She worked alongside IKEA veterans and fellow intern Lukas Albrektsson, the designer behind the KOMPISHÄNG stools, which not only save space but also turn into functional and stylish display shelves when 'stored away' — these clever stacking stools will no doubt become an IKEA classic.

If you like the idea but are keen to explore more designs, I've pulled together some more of my favorites on the market right now.

Stylish Alternatives

Dunelm Fulton Mirrored Shelving Unit £99 at Dunelm If clothes aren’t the storage problem you’re trying to solve, Dunelm’s mirrored shelving unit takes the idea in another direction. A 150 x 40cm black-framed mirror fronts a four-tier shelving unit, with one shelf tucked close to the floor and another occupying the full height at the top. It could just as easily corral keys and bags by the front door, keep a skincare collection within reach in the bedroom or provide an unexpected way to display books in the living room. AM.PM Koban H170cm Oval Metal Standing Mirror £529 at La Redoute UK Slightly higher at 169.5cm and wider at 53.2cm, AM.PM's Koban Metal Standing Mirror doesn't boast any hidden features but certainly makes up for it in style — plus, there is still space to place things behind it if needed. The minimalist design makes it a feature in itself, and the aged brass finish adds an elegant touch, while the iron structure will ensure it's sturdy. The oval shape will also add softness to any space and would be an ideal addition to any modern bedroom. IKEA Knapper Standing Mirror - White 48x160 Cm £49 at ikea.com As every IKEA fan knows, KOMPISHÄNG is far from the Swedish giant’s first foray into hardworking, multifunctional furniture. While it lacks the photo slots and takes up a little more floor space than the KOMPISHÄNG mirror, KNAPPER earns every inch it occupies. Measuring 160cm tall, 48cm wide and 53cm deep, it conceals even more at the rear, with a row of five handy hooks and a rail for hanging clothes. It would make a particularly useful addition to a small guest room, or a handy spot for hanging tomorrow’s outfit the night before. OKA Fiorella Floor-Standing Mirror With Drawers - Burnt Oak £1,895 at oka.com Rather than conceal its storage, this free-standing mirror makes a feature of it. A bamboo-inspired frame keeps the whole piece balanced on four legs, before breaking into a flourish around two-thirds of the way up and giving way to a generous drawer at the base. Two arms emerge from the frame, one holding a single tray for jewelry and other small essentials, the other supporting three drawers. Handcrafted from solid beech and finished with a burnt oak stain and antique brass detailing, it has so much personality that I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if it waddled off on its own, Beauty and the Beast-style. MADE Cream Sylas Full Length Leaner Mirror With Shelf £155 at Next UK A clean cream metal frame gently embraces the subtly oval mirror of this contemporary full-length design by MADE. Admittedly, it still needs a wall to lean against, but its slim 14.5cm profile makes it a relatively unobtrusive addition to a bedroom or dressing area. Better still, a neat shelf is built into the base, providing a handy perch for lotions, perfumes and other everyday essentials. Cattelan Italia Pierre Valet Mirror £2,060 at chaplins.co.uk There’s a name for mirrors that double up as hidden storage: valet mirrors. Cattelan Italia’s version proves multi-purpose furniture can still be design-y, combining its practical credentials with a distinctly sculptural silhouette. An organically curved mirror rests against a rounded T-shaped base, crafted from ashwood and available in either a Canaletto walnut or burned oak stain. A rail rises from the base, with one level for hangers and another for resting trousers or other items.

IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG collection is making waves because it understands the particular demands of small-space living without making every solution look overtly utilitarian. Slim pieces such as this IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Standing Mirror make use of vertical space, a trick small-space dwellers quickly learn to appreciate, while the hidden storage at the rear adds another layer of functionality. It is yet another example of slim storage designs that do more than simply organize a room: they draw the eye upwards, making even the most compact space feel a little taller and a lot more considered.

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Another small-space dream product from the collection? The KOMPISHÄNG Side Table that folds down completely flat.

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