IKEA's New Slim Full-Length Mirror Is Ideal for Small Bedrooms Lacking in Room — Plus, It Has Some Clever Hidden Features

I've just discovered valet mirrors, and IKEA's new launch makes them small-space ready

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Published In Features
IKEA KOMPISHANG Standing Mirror in a room filled with storage and plants with a woman adding pictures into the inserts along the sides of the mirror
(Image credit: IKEA)

When I check into a hotel, one of the first things I look for — alongside handy bedside plugs and high-thread-count cotton sheets — is a full-length mirror. Too often, it is tucked inside a wardrobe and cuts you off somewhere around the calf. But occasionally you find the true sign of luxury: a mirror that reaches all the way to the floor. Whether it is wall-mounted or casually propped against it in that undone-luxury way, I’m content.

So why don’t I hold my own home to the same standard? In my rented London flat, drilling into the walls is a no-go, while finding an uninterrupted patch of floor-to-ceiling wall space is its own kind of challenge. That’s why IKEA’s new KOMPISHANG Standing Mirror has caught my attention.

Practically floor-length without taking up any wall space at all, it's a great IKEA product for renters. Better still, the pared-back pine frame is hiding a few clever features of its own.

It is part of IKEA’s KOMPISHÄNG collection, a 12-piece range designed around the realities of small-space living and frequent moves. And, as with the rest of the collection, it makes a convincing case that hardworking furniture needn’t look utilitarian.

This mirror, along with its smaller counterpart, was designed by 26-year-old Swiss industrial design graduate Constance Thiessoz, who joined the project to bring a younger perspective to the emerging KOMPISHÄNG range. She worked alongside IKEA veterans and fellow intern Lukas Albrektsson, the designer behind the KOMPISHÄNG stools, which not only save space but also turn into functional and stylish display shelves when 'stored away' — these clever stacking stools will no doubt become an IKEA classic.

If you like the idea but are keen to explore more designs, I've pulled together some more of my favorites on the market right now.

Stylish Alternatives

IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG collection is making waves because it understands the particular demands of small-space living without making every solution look overtly utilitarian. Slim pieces such as this IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Standing Mirror make use of vertical space, a trick small-space dwellers quickly learn to appreciate, while the hidden storage at the rear adds another layer of functionality. It is yet another example of slim storage designs that do more than simply organize a room: they draw the eye upwards, making even the most compact space feel a little taller and a lot more considered.

Another small-space dream product from the collection? The KOMPISHÄNG Side Table that folds down completely flat.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.