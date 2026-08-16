This 'Bookend' From IKEA Is a Brand New Way to Store Your Books Aesthetically in Your Home

If you are out of wall space and drilling is a no, take a look at this freestanding bookshelf instead

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Published In Features
guy in plaid shirt carrying IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Book-End stacked with books and pot plant in background
(Image credit: IKEA)

As a London renter, I have invested in multiple IKEA Billy bookcases over the years, because I've never successfully moved one from flat to flat. Quick to assemble but tricky to take back down again and easily chipped, with prices starting from just £35, I've found it cheaper to sell my old shelves and buy a new one rather than pay for a pricey moving van. Environmentally, though, it's not ideal. That’s why IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG collection caught my attention. Designed specifically with frequent movers in mind, it proves portable furniture doesn't have to compromise on good design. And its clever KOMPISHÄNG 'Book-End' might just be my favorite piece.

Created for readers who don't have space for a full-height bookcase, or can't drill shelves into rented walls, this is one of the most thoughtful IKEA product launches I've seen in a while. Rather than disguising its practicality, the curved silhouette embraces it, creating a design-y freestanding shelf that's compact enough to perch on a desk but substantial enough to sit directly on the floor as a sculptural little book display.

The detail I love most, though, is the integrated handles at either end. When moving day inevitably rolls around again (or even if you're shifting it from one room to the next), you can simply lift the entire shelf, books and all, and carry it on. It won't house an entire library, but for your current rotation of books, magazines, or even vinyl, it's a considered alternative to the traditional bookshelf.

While stacks of books teetering on coffee tables and windowsills can have a certain 'academia' charm, they don't always make for the most practical living arrangement. KOMPISHÄNG offers a happy middle ground, corralling your current reads into one sculptural display that's easy to move from room to room. Whether you're carrying your reading pile from desk to sofa or beside the bed, the integrated handles make the whole thing effortlessly portable.

Equally at home tucked beside a lounge chair or perched on a desk, the bookshelf was designed by 28-year-old Swedish industrial design graduate and IKEA intern Lukas Albrektsson, who joined the project to bring a fresh perspective to the KOMPISHÄNG collection. With the nifty collection also including back-of-door storage and mirrors with ready-made photo slots, Lukas was the brain behind another particularly clever product in the collection: the KOMPISHÄNG Stacking Stools, which transform into display shelves.

Need something a little different? Take a look at the alternatives below.

Whether your collection spans a handful of treasured novels or an entire wall of books, thoughtful storage makes all the difference. And while there are plenty of stylish ways to display a growing library, IKEA's portable KOMPISHANG Book-End feels particularly well-suited to modern renting, where flexibility is every bit as valuable as shelf space.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.