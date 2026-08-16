This 'Bookend' From IKEA Is a Brand New Way to Store Your Books Aesthetically in Your Home

As a London renter, I have invested in multiple IKEA Billy bookcases over the years, because I've never successfully moved one from flat to flat. Quick to assemble but tricky to take back down again and easily chipped, with prices starting from just £35, I've found it cheaper to sell my old shelves and buy a new one rather than pay for a pricey moving van. Environmentally, though, it's not ideal. That’s why IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG collection caught my attention. Designed specifically with frequent movers in mind, it proves portable furniture doesn't have to compromise on good design. And its clever KOMPISHÄNG 'Book-End' might just be my favorite piece.

Created for readers who don't have space for a full-height bookcase, or can't drill shelves into rented walls, this is one of the most thoughtful IKEA product launches I've seen in a while. Rather than disguising its practicality, the curved silhouette embraces it, creating a design-y freestanding shelf that's compact enough to perch on a desk but substantial enough to sit directly on the floor as a sculptural little book display.

The detail I love most, though, is the integrated handles at either end. When moving day inevitably rolls around again (or even if you're shifting it from one room to the next), you can simply lift the entire shelf, books and all, and carry it on. It won't house an entire library, but for your current rotation of books, magazines, or even vinyl, it's a considered alternative to the traditional bookshelf.

IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Book-End in Red $11.99 at IKEA £10 at ikea.com One continuous sweep of steel, IKEA's KOMPISHÄNG bookshelf proves the simplest ideas are often the smartest. Measuring 54cm wide and finished in a bold red, the curved shelf offers 19cm of depth, comfortably accommodating everything from dog-eared paperbacks to chunky textbooks. The gentle curve naturally encourages books to lean towards the ends, where the metal bends upwards into 18cm-high bookends, each punctuated with a circular cut-out and finished with a lip that doubles as a handle, making the whole thing as easy to carry as a shopping basket.



While stacks of books teetering on coffee tables and windowsills can have a certain 'academia' charm, they don't always make for the most practical living arrangement. KOMPISHÄNG offers a happy middle ground, corralling your current reads into one sculptural display that's easy to move from room to room. Whether you're carrying your reading pile from desk to sofa or beside the bed, the integrated handles make the whole thing effortlessly portable.

Equally at home tucked beside a lounge chair or perched on a desk, the bookshelf was designed by 28-year-old Swedish industrial design graduate and IKEA intern Lukas Albrektsson, who joined the project to bring a fresh perspective to the KOMPISHÄNG collection. With the nifty collection also including back-of-door storage and mirrors with ready-made photo slots, Lukas was the brain behind another particularly clever product in the collection: the KOMPISHÄNG Stacking Stools, which transform into display shelves.

Need something a little different? Take a look at the alternatives below.

Lumisynth Angled Bamboo Tabletop Bookshelf £35.60 at Etsy For even tighter spaces, this compact bamboo bookshelf keeps your current reads within arm's reach without demanding any floor space. Available in natural bamboo or a darker walnut finish and designed to sit atop a desk, chest of drawers, or other flat surfaces, its angled silhouette tilts books backwards for added stability while making each spine easier to scan. IKEA Nålmakare Cabinet on Castors in Dark Green £79 at ikea.com If portability is the priority, IKEA's NALMAKARE cabinet on castors takes the idea a step further. Rather than carrying your books, simply wheel them wherever they're needed. Compact enough for small homes but spacious enough for an ever-growing reading list, three wooden shelves are framed by forest green metal, with integrated handles at the top and lockable castors beneath creating the feeling of a miniature library trolley. Cooee Design Bookend Bookworm £29.99 at Westwing Westwing's Bookworm bookend takes an equally artistic approach. Crafted from black powder-coated steel, its simple ring silhouette transforms a small stack of books into a contemporary display, making it ideal for anyone whose collection is measured in favourites rather than hundreds. DARUITE Metal Adjustable Book Ends for Shelves £14.24 at Amazon UK For something altogether more practical, this adjustable bookend concertinas in and out to fit your collection as it grows. Expanding to 50cm wide, it features two additional dividers to keep books upright, while collapsing almost flat for easy packing when moving day arrives. It's lightweight, unfussy, and available in a range of finishes. Wayfair Rattan Bookcase £22.99 at Wayfair UK This two-tier desktop bookshelf squeezes an impressive amount of functionality into a compact footprint. Designed for home offices, it combines open shelving with pegboard-style perforated sides that accommodate hooks and a built-in pen pot. Frequently used books stay close at hand, while stationery and accessories remain neatly organized. DETAIL Slope Bookend £78 at stackedstore.com If you're looking for something more sculptural, this Slope Bookend designed by Japanese brand DETAIL feels closer to a kinetic artwork than traditional storage. Books lean diagonally between two slender steel bars, while a weighty wooden sphere slides down the angled frame under its own gravity, locking everything neatly in place. Equal parts engineering and ornament, it's a beautiful way to display a carefully curated selection of books or even vinyl records.

Whether your collection spans a handful of treasured novels or an entire wall of books, thoughtful storage makes all the difference. And while there are plenty of stylish ways to display a growing library, IKEA's portable KOMPISHANG Book-End feels particularly well-suited to modern renting, where flexibility is every bit as valuable as shelf space.

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