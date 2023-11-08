I'm a style editor who just spent hours perusing H&M's homes section - shop my 12 favorite picks

H&M doesn't have as expansive a homes section as other retailers, but what it does carry is modern, trendy, and decently affordable. Below, Livingetc editor Brigid Kennedy rounds up the best finds

By Brigid Kennedy
If you've only been shopping at H&M for clothes, you're missing out on one of the trendiest and best home sections there is. It might not be as involved as other retailers — you couldn't buy a couch, for example (at least not yet) — but what the store does carry is on-trend, modern and all within a solid and affordable price point.

While we wait for all the official Black Friday decor deals and Black Friday furniture deals to begin in earnest, I spent some time perusing nearly every page of H&M's homes section and curated a Livingetc-approved edit for anyone hoping to upgrade their home before the holidays. I found some great deals on mirrors, accent furniture, and more — read on to find out! And make sure to check back here every so often; we'll be updating this page with new product features and prices as they come.

The best furniture at H&M

End cabinet
Sliding door end table

Price: $261

This fiberboard end table is very likely my favorite pick of H&M's entire homes section. The sliding doors are funky and different, and the rounded corners and paneling are classic mid-century modern. 

White accent chair
Lounge chair

Price: $471

It's a short chair — perhaps more of a footrest than a place to sit. But it's a great accent for a living room, and a rather timeless one at that.

Modern end table
Acacia side table

Price: $86.99

This subtle and slim end table feels like it belongs in Mad Men. If you close your eyes, I bet you too can see Don Draper's rocks glass resting atop the acacia wood.

The best lighting at H&M

Table base
Striped ceramic lamp base

Price: $141

This abstract black-and-white lamp base would serve as the perfect funky canvas for a simple shade — or even one featuring a competing pattern. In any case, a great piece to use to experiment!

Green paper table lamp
Pleated paper lamp

Price: $56.99

Paper lamps like this one cast such a warm glow. This one in particular would work great on a set of shelves (near an outlet, though, as it must be plugged in) or perhaps in the corner of a large desk.

Ceiling light
Pendant ceiling lamp

Price: $171

This ceiling lamp is simple and clean; I imagine it casting great light in a kitchen where maybe a set of three are installed over a counter.

The best decor at H&M

Small glass tray
Glass tray

Price: $31.99

If you're wondering what you might keep in this lovely glass tray, a few suggestions: your favorite pairs of hoop earrings, a bottle or two of expensive cologne, the oils and serums for your fancy skincare routine, or maybe a candle and match striker that could double as decor.

Turquoise glass candle holder
Turquoise glass candlestick holder

Price: $14.99

Taper candles instantly elevate a dinner table. Level up with this turquoise glass holder that keeps you guessing with its abnormal shape.

Black bubble vase
Tall bubble vase

Price: $26.99

A stoneware vase like this could sit alone on a table with a bouquet of flowers or double as a bookend/weight on a floating shelf. The choice is yours.

The best mirrors at H&M

wall mirror with wavy edges
Wavy mirror

Price: $81.99

Buying this mirror and featuring it in your home may be the same as displaying an "I'm Gen Z" sign on your forehead, but I still love it. Wavy and scalloped edges are so playful.

Large gold-framed metal mirror
Gold metal-frame mirror

Price: $137

Keep things simple with this rectangular gold mirror, a sturdy and classic pick for anyone looking to fill some empty space.

Small table mirror
Small table mirror

Price: $8.99

How precious is this? At just 7 inches tall and 6 inches wide, this whimsical table mirror is small enough for a spot on your coffee table, perhaps sitting atop a stack of colorful design guides.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

