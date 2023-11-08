I'm a style editor who just spent hours perusing H&M's homes section - shop my 12 favorite picks

If you've only been shopping at H&M for clothes, you're missing out on one of the trendiest and best home sections there is. It might not be as involved as other retailers — you couldn't buy a couch, for example (at least not yet) — but what the store does carry is on-trend, modern and all within a solid and affordable price point.

While we wait for all the official Black Friday decor deals and Black Friday furniture deals to begin in earnest, I spent some time perusing nearly every page of H&M's homes section and curated a Livingetc-approved edit for anyone hoping to upgrade their home before the holidays. I found some great deals on mirrors, accent furniture, and more — read on to find out! And make sure to check back here every so often; we'll be updating this page with new product features and prices as they come.

The best furniture at H&M

Sliding door end table View at H&M Price: $261 This fiberboard end table is very likely my favorite pick of H&M's entire homes section. The sliding doors are funky and different, and the rounded corners and paneling are classic mid-century modern. Lounge chair View at H&M Price: $471 It's a short chair — perhaps more of a footrest than a place to sit. But it's a great accent for a living room, and a rather timeless one at that. Acacia side table View at H&M Price: $86.99 This subtle and slim end table feels like it belongs in Mad Men. If you close your eyes, I bet you too can see Don Draper's rocks glass resting atop the acacia wood.

The best lighting at H&M

Striped ceramic lamp base View at H&M Price: $141 This abstract black-and-white lamp base would serve as the perfect funky canvas for a simple shade — or even one featuring a competing pattern. In any case, a great piece to use to experiment! Pleated paper lamp View at H&M Price: $56.99 Paper lamps like this one cast such a warm glow. This one in particular would work great on a set of shelves (near an outlet, though, as it must be plugged in) or perhaps in the corner of a large desk. Pendant ceiling lamp View at H&M Price: $171 This ceiling lamp is simple and clean; I imagine it casting great light in a kitchen where maybe a set of three are installed over a counter.

The best decor at H&M

Glass tray View at H&M Price: $31.99 If you're wondering what you might keep in this lovely glass tray, a few suggestions: your favorite pairs of hoop earrings, a bottle or two of expensive cologne, the oils and serums for your fancy skincare routine, or maybe a candle and match striker that could double as decor. Turquoise glass candlestick holder View at H&M Price: $14.99 Taper candles instantly elevate a dinner table. Level up with this turquoise glass holder that keeps you guessing with its abnormal shape. Tall bubble vase View at H&M Price: $26.99 A stoneware vase like this could sit alone on a table with a bouquet of flowers or double as a bookend/weight on a floating shelf. The choice is yours.

The best mirrors at H&M