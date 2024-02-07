Our Style Editor Loves H&M Bedding — "I Can't Emphasize the Softness Enough!" Her Edit of What to Buy
From Egyptian cotton duvets to silk pillowcases, H&M Home's Scandi-cool bedding promises beauty sleep and an even more beautiful bedroom
If you've not discovered how good H&M bedding is yet, you're sleeping on a style secret. It's one of those places that designers shop at, that I shop at, that our editors shop at because we know that its bedding - and its bath mats - are unparalleled. It in the material choices - hardwearing and soft, washes well - and price points - from $40 or so. It really can't be beaten.
In this H&M Home editor's choice, I've gone for the brand's top-tier. Interior designer Artem Kropovinsky emphasizes that the softness of bedding - and I can't emphasize the softeness of H&M bedding enough - is "indicated by a fabric thread count, with high numbers usually reflecting the fineness of weave." He notes premium materials such as Egyptian cotton and linen as among the best, and luckily, they are both prominently featured here.
H&M's commitment to the best bedding sets resonates through the reviews, where the touchable softness and comfort of the bedding speak for themselves. Don't hesitate — explore what everyone is raving about and treat yourself to the dreamiest bedding experience to date.
Peruse the complete bedding collection at H&M Home.
Best H&M Home Bedding
Best H&M Home Duvets
Price: $89.99
Was: $111
Experience the cool breathability of muslin, ideal for those prone to sleeping hot. This gray bedding set, complete with two pillowcases, showcases a beautiful woven texture that adds nuanced depth. Choose from an array of colors, ranging from powder pink to sage green.
Price: $131
Indulge in the super-soft feel of extra-long Egyptian cotton fibers. This duvet set boasts hotel-like black borders for a luxurious touch that mirrors its quality.
Price: $131
One of the best linen bedding sets, this breathable pick only gets better with each wash. Available in a spectrum of understated colors to suit every preference.
Best H&M Home Sheets
Price: $42.99
Introduce personality and visual interest to your bedding with printed sheets. This fitted sheet features antique-inspired floral motifs against a light beige backdrop — simple, sophisticated, and sure to bring cheer.
Price: $20.99
For a timeless bedding staple, embrace the classic flat cotton sheet. Choose between taupe and white to elevate your sleep sanctuary.
Price: $64.99
Rave-worthy for its well-made construction, this percale fitted white sheet may not reinvent the bedding wheel, but it certainly masters it.
Best H&M Home Blankets
Price: $91.99
Elevate your bedding space with this textured cotton bedspread, featuring unique abreast details and a subtle contrast — perfect for a minimalist interior.
Price: $111
Embrace a timeless classic with this quilted bedspread from H&M Home, perfect for year-round use. The sage green and light beige color options complement other selections from this edit. Woven cotton adds an extra layer of quality.
Best H&M Home Pillowcases
Price: $12.99
Skip the trial period with prewashed pillowcases that are perfectly soft from the first use. The rust orange shade stands out among various color options.
Price: $84.99
Luxuriate in the lap of luxury with a mulberry silk pillowcase-mask combo. The softness and elegant black piping will make you feel like royalty upon waking.
How should I choose my bedding style?
According to Kropovinsky, prioritizing comfort is the first step in selecting bedding. "Consider the tactility and air permeation because these qualities are very important for comfort," advises the designer. Once comfort is ensured, the next consideration is style. Take note of the predominant colors and themes in your room — are there earth tones? Lots of prints? It's essential to think holistically about your bedroom, rather than solely focusing on bedding that catches your eye.
The colors featured in this collection encompass earth tones and neutrals, offering the advantage that almost any choice will seamlessly blend with your bedroom decor.
These H&M Home rugs would look gorgeous in your bedroom — or anywhere for that matter.
