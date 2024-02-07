Our Style Editor Loves H&M Bedding — "I Can't Emphasize the Softness Enough!" Her Edit of What to Buy

If you've not discovered how good H&M bedding is yet, you're sleeping on a style secret. It's one of those places that designers shop at, that I shop at, that our editors shop at because we know that its bedding - and its bath mats - are unparalleled. It in the material choices - hardwearing and soft, washes well - and price points - from $40 or so. It really can't be beaten.

In this H&M Home editor's choice, I've gone for the brand's top-tier. Interior designer Artem Kropovinsky emphasizes that the softness of bedding - and I can't emphasize the softeness of H&M bedding enough - is "indicated by a fabric thread count, with high numbers usually reflecting the fineness of weave." He notes premium materials such as Egyptian cotton and linen as among the best, and luckily, they are both prominently featured here.

H&M's commitment to the best bedding sets resonates through the reviews, where the touchable softness and comfort of the bedding speak for themselves. Don't hesitate — explore what everyone is raving about and treat yourself to the dreamiest bedding experience to date.

Best H&M Home Bedding

Best H&M Home Duvets

Best H&M Home Sheets

Beige Floral King/Queen Cotton Fitted Sheet View at H&M Home Price: $42.99 Introduce personality and visual interest to your bedding with printed sheets. This fitted sheet features antique-inspired floral motifs against a light beige backdrop — simple, sophisticated, and sure to bring cheer. Cotton Flat Sheet View at H&M Home Price: $20.99 For a timeless bedding staple, embrace the classic flat cotton sheet. Choose between taupe and white to elevate your sleep sanctuary. Cotton Percale Fitted Sheet View at H&M Home Price: $64.99 Rave-worthy for its well-made construction, this percale fitted white sheet may not reinvent the bedding wheel, but it certainly masters it.

Best H&M Home Blankets

Tufted Cotton Bedspread View at H&M Home Price: $91.99 Elevate your bedding space with this textured cotton bedspread, featuring unique abreast details and a subtle contrast — perfect for a minimalist interior. Quilted Bedspread View at H&M Home Price: $111 Embrace a timeless classic with this quilted bedspread from H&M Home, perfect for year-round use. The sage green and light beige color options complement other selections from this edit. Woven cotton adds an extra layer of quality. Fluffy Throw View at H&M Home Price: $91.99 Indulge in the cozy comfort of a neutral multicolor throw with a soft fleece back. Perfect for snuggles, this throw adds warmth and style to your space.

Best H&M Home Pillowcases

Washed Cotton Pillowcase View at H&M Home Price: $12.99 Skip the trial period with prewashed pillowcases that are perfectly soft from the first use. The rust orange shade stands out among various color options. Silk Pillowcase and Sleep Mask View at H&M Home Price: $84.99 Luxuriate in the lap of luxury with a mulberry silk pillowcase-mask combo. The softness and elegant black piping will make you feel like royalty upon waking. Cotton Sateen Pillowcase View at H&M Home Price: $26.99 This luxe-looking pillowcase features a subtle geometric design that doesn't compromise on comfort. Despite its stylish appearance, rest assured it feels just as luxurious as it looks.

How should I choose my bedding style?

According to Kropovinsky, prioritizing comfort is the first step in selecting bedding. "Consider the tactility and air permeation because these qualities are very important for comfort," advises the designer. Once comfort is ensured, the next consideration is style. Take note of the predominant colors and themes in your room — are there earth tones? Lots of prints? It's essential to think holistically about your bedroom, rather than solely focusing on bedding that catches your eye.

The colors featured in this collection encompass earth tones and neutrals, offering the advantage that almost any choice will seamlessly blend with your bedroom decor.

