I Spent Way too Long Smelling Glasshouse Candles Last Weekend — But Also Worked Out the Best 6 Scents

One thing about me, I’m easily distracted. So while shopping at the mall with my friends last weekend, I found myself wandering off to my favorite section of the department store: fragrances and candles. And amongst all the scents sitting out on display, there was one brand that I couldn't stop sniffing: Glasshouse Fragrances.

Though I'd heard of the brand before, I had yet to have the pleasure of being in the company of these candles. And I mean, absolute pleasure. Featuring intriguing notes ranging from sweet florals to warm woods, many of the scents were named after locations from around the world, and I found myself drifting off after just one whiff.

"You have to be careful, though," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin had warned me prior. "They're certainly not subtle scents, but room-filling, mood-shifting fragrances that, should you pick wrong — looking at you, Birthday Cake — can quickly overwhelm a space. Find a good one, though, and you'll have every guest asking you where it's from the second they step through your door."

So, what are these best Glasshouse Candle scents? Well, after standing at the stall for just over 45 minutes, I think I've worked it out. And honestly, I've been thinking about the six scents below ever since. In my humble opinion, these are honestly some of the best candles I've smelled, and the good news is they also come in home fragrance diffusers, interior fragrance sprays, and even car fragrance diffusers.

Glasshouse candles will certainly bring rich and alluring scents into your home, but they're not the only way to make your home smell good.