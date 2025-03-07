I Spent Way too Long Smelling Glasshouse Candles Last Weekend — But Also Worked Out the Best 6 Scents
From 'Arabian Nights' to 'Midnight in Milan', Glasshouse candles transport you to luxurious destinations around the world with just one whiff
One thing about me, I’m easily distracted. So while shopping at the mall with my friends last weekend, I found myself wandering off to my favorite section of the department store: fragrances and candles. And amongst all the scents sitting out on display, there was one brand that I couldn't stop sniffing: Glasshouse Fragrances.
Though I'd heard of the brand before, I had yet to have the pleasure of being in the company of these candles. And I mean, absolute pleasure. Featuring intriguing notes ranging from sweet florals to warm woods, many of the scents were named after locations from around the world, and I found myself drifting off after just one whiff.
"You have to be careful, though," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin had warned me prior. "They're certainly not subtle scents, but room-filling, mood-shifting fragrances that, should you pick wrong — looking at you, Birthday Cake — can quickly overwhelm a space. Find a good one, though, and you'll have every guest asking you where it's from the second they step through your door."
So, what are these best Glasshouse Candle scents? Well, after standing at the stall for just over 45 minutes, I think I've worked it out. And honestly, I've been thinking about the six scents below ever since. In my humble opinion, these are honestly some of the best candles I've smelled, and the good news is they also come in home fragrance diffusers, interior fragrance sprays, and even car fragrance diffusers.
Price: $55
This was the first Glasshouse candle that I smelled, and immediately, I was hooked. With rich woody base notes of amberwood and sandalwood, 'Arabian Nights' smells luxurious and bold, but not overpowering. The woody notes are complemented with white rose, jasmine, saffron, and olibanum — creating a harmonious fragrance that can enliven a room.
Price: $55
As someone who frequents the Hamptons, I was eager to get a whiff of this candle. Inspired by the glamorous vacation spot, this candle certainly evokes the scent experience of an afternoon relaxing by the pool through petitgrain and lemon verbena, and an evening at Surf Lodge through green cognac and ambergris. As a full-bodied scent, this candle could instantly transform your home into a Hamptons getaway.
Price: $55
As one of the strongest scents from Glasshouse, 'Kyoto in Bloom' is a fragrance that transports you to cherry blossom season in Japan. With notes of fresh lime, citrus, amber, sandalwood, and vanilla, this candle smells ethereal — like a breath of fresh springtime air. Both refreshing and calming, 'Kyoto in Bloom' is bound to have your home smelling amazing — all of your guests will be jealous.
Price: $55
As much as I love all the fragrances from Glasshouse, 'Marseille Memoir' has to be my favorite. It's a medium bodied fragrance that emulates the scent of the French port city — a dynamic combination of urban edge through sandalwood, incense, and clove bud, and coastal charm through gardenia, carnation, and tuberose. Not overbearing, but a compelling scent that smells graceful and fresh.
Price: $55
Both opulent and sensual, 'Midnight In Milan' isn't just a candle scent, it's an olfactory experience. Immediately upon smelling this candle I envisioned myself in the Italian city on a glamorous night out during Fashion Week. After the shows and parties, scents of musk, rose, and saffron linger and create a luxurious and exclusive atmosphere — right in the heart of your home.
Price: $55
I was immediately taken aback by the strength of this candle. 'St Barts Bronze' truly transports you to the exclusive island with just one whiff. As a fresh fragrance, 'St Barts Bronze' smells citrusy through the notes of grapefruit and sweet orange, but is balanced out with undertones of vetiver and cedar. This scent could certainly takeover any room with lavish style.
Glasshouse candles will certainly bring rich and alluring scents into your home, but they're not the only way to make your home smell good.
