The Key to Styling a Second Living Area Outside is a Good Garden Sofa — Here's 6 I'd Happily Style Indoors

This summer, let your patio become your living room — a stylish outdoor version of your lounging space inside. But, 'how do you do that', you ask? It's all about the furniture you pick, and a garden sofa is one key buy.

A garden sofa is the outdoor counterpart to your indoor couch. It's plush, big, comfortable, and anchors your space with its style. The best garden furniture blurs the lines between indoor and out — and as it should. The pieces we choose for our outside spaces should have the same attention and consideration as our indoor spaces.

When it comes to finding a garden sofa, look for styles that blend durability, comfort, and modern design. Remember, your patio isn't an extension of your home, it is your home. Below, discover six garden sofas that are so good, I'd even consider putting them inside. Almost.

sofa with a metal frame and grey cushions
Andrew Martin
Bora Sofa Slate

If you want your patio to mimic the look of your modern living room ideas, go for a garden sofa with a sleek design, like this one. It's powder-coated aluminum frame ensures it's durable to all weather conditions, while the cushions are made from equally durable fabric that can be easily removed for washing. The wide, boxy frame adds to its modern style, and provides the perfect place to rest your drink while relaxing.

outdoor sofa set with a rattan weave frame and white cushions
Platform Rattan Modular 6-Seater Garden Lounging Set

This garden sofa set tastefully blends modern style with a more traditional outdoor furniture design. The set conveniently includes two 3-seater sofas, an ottoman, a small side table, and pull-out table. Each piece is made with lightweight yet durable aluminum frames, covered with a weather-resistant poly-rattan weave, finished with a wood-effect top for a more traditional, yet still modernized look.

outdoor sofa with grey cushions and a wood and metal frame

Bramblecrest
Vilamoura Modular Sofa With Rectangle Teak Coffee Table

This garden sofa set will easily enhance the look and function of your modern garden. Its modular design is pretty spectacular — it has two built-in recliners, removable seatbacks, and side tables that can be removed or reattached to fit your needs. It's made from a rust-free aluminum frame and sustainably sourced teak. The cushions are weatherproof and UV resistant to ensure longevity. Plus, it comes with a matching coffee table to make your patio feel like an outdoor living room in one fell swoop.

garden sofa with wood frame and white cushions
OKA
Swanmore Garden Sofa in Weathered Teak 

Looking for a modest-sized garden sofa to enhance the look of your small patio? Opt for this one, which can comfortably fit two. It features a boxy teak frame that has been wire-brushed and hand-painted for a 'weathered' look. The sofa is complete with UV-resistant cushions that can be easily removed for washing. It's one of the brand's best sellers, and it's not hard to see why.

outdoor sectional with a wood frame and off-white cushions
West Elm
Porto Garden 3-Piece Corner Sofa

This garden sofa features a nylon cord detail around its back, which adds an elegant texture to the overall look. The sofa itself is made from mahogany wood — a great choice for durable and aesthetically-appealing outdoor furniture. The plush, weather-proof cushions offer utmost comfort, and it's L-shape makes it the perfect piece for squeezing into smaller corners or zoning larger patio areas.

taupe and white striped couch with a metal frame
Holloways of Ludlow
Fatboy Paletti Garden Furniture Set, Stripe Edition

In case you missed it: striped outdoor furniture is absolutely in this season, and this garden sofa is the perfect example. While ultra-soft, the plump cushions are super durable, and the covers easily machine-washable. Its modular design means it can be adapted to your liking, while the galvanized, powder-coated steel frame ensures you'll be able to enjoy this piece for years to come. With 4.7/5 stars, it's a strong choice.

FAQs

What are the best materials for garden sofas?

Before purchasing a garden sofa — or any furniture for your outdoor space, really — it's important to consider the climate you live in and the type of weather you frequently experience.

"In general, materials like teak, resin-coated wicker, rattan, powder-coated aluminum, and wrought iron are going to be solid choices for outdoor garden sofa frames," says interior designer Kathy Kuo. And not only do these materials offer durability, but they look good, too.

When shopping for a good garden sofa, it's also important to consider what the cushions are made of, too. Look for fabrics that are water- and UV-resistant. If possible, choose a style where the cushion covers can easily be removed and washed for added longevity (and to save yourself from having to constantly bring them inside).

How to style a garden sofa?

When it comes to styling a garden sofa, treat it just like you would one inside. "You can never go wrong with some fun outdoor pillows in patterns and motifs that make you smile and that pair well with the style and colors of your garden," says Kathy.

And to really make your patio feel like an extension of your home, add a rattan basket of throw blankets next to your garden sofa for chilly summer nights, adds Kathy.


If you're now sold on a garden sofa, you might also want to complete the look with one of our favorite outdoor lounge chairs or outdoor bar carts for the ultimate hosting oasis.

