The Key to Styling a Second Living Area Outside is a Good Garden Sofa — Here's 6 I'd Happily Style Indoors

This summer, let your patio become your living room — a stylish outdoor version of your lounging space inside. But, 'how do you do that', you ask? It's all about the furniture you pick, and a garden sofa is one key buy.

A garden sofa is the outdoor counterpart to your indoor couch. It's plush, big, comfortable, and anchors your space with its style. The best garden furniture blurs the lines between indoor and out — and as it should. The pieces we choose for our outside spaces should have the same attention and consideration as our indoor spaces.

When it comes to finding a garden sofa, look for styles that blend durability, comfort, and modern design. Remember, your patio isn't an extension of your home, it is your home. Below, discover six garden sofas that are so good, I'd even consider putting them inside. Almost.

FAQs

What are the best materials for garden sofas?

Before purchasing a garden sofa — or any furniture for your outdoor space, really — it's important to consider the climate you live in and the type of weather you frequently experience.

"In general, materials like teak, resin-coated wicker, rattan, powder-coated aluminum, and wrought iron are going to be solid choices for outdoor garden sofa frames," says interior designer Kathy Kuo. And not only do these materials offer durability, but they look good, too.

When shopping for a good garden sofa, it's also important to consider what the cushions are made of, too. Look for fabrics that are water- and UV-resistant. If possible, choose a style where the cushion covers can easily be removed and washed for added longevity (and to save yourself from having to constantly bring them inside).

How to style a garden sofa?

When it comes to styling a garden sofa, treat it just like you would one inside. "You can never go wrong with some fun outdoor pillows in patterns and motifs that make you smile and that pair well with the style and colors of your garden," says Kathy.

And to really make your patio feel like an extension of your home, add a rattan basket of throw blankets next to your garden sofa for chilly summer nights, adds Kathy.



If you're now sold on a garden sofa, you might also want to complete the look with one of our favorite outdoor lounge chairs or outdoor bar carts for the ultimate hosting oasis.