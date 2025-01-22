This “Book Lamp” Isn’t Magic, But It’s Pretty Close — Meet the Lighting Solution in Studious Disguise

Our homes' most interesting pieces often come with a secret. For years, mine was a wall clock in my bedroom that discreetly doubled as hidden storage — don’t tell anyone I told you that. But now, I’ve stumbled upon something even better: an unassuming literary item from Amazon with perhaps the greatest hidden talent of all. Meet the 'book lamp'.

At first glance, it’s just a vintage-style book. But crack it open, and an intricate arrangement of glowing, origami-like pages unfolds. Enchanted is the only way to describe it — like something out of a fairytale. And, like magic, the table lamp's "pages" can be transformed into novel shapes. Spread them 360 degrees into a pinwheel, held perfectly in place by built-in magnets, or let them settle into softer arcs.

The “paper,” by the way, is tear-resistant, so you can flex your creativity without fear of mishaps. Opening, closing, and contorting it is oddly satisfying — ideal for fidgeting through boring Zoom calls — but it also shines as a permanent fixture on a shelf or nightstand.

Vergissm Wooden Book Lamp View at Amazon Price: $23.99 These cordless bookish beauties offer four to six hours of glow per charge and can be easily powered up via USB. Switching the light’s color is as simple as a quick open-and-close of the book’s rich brown cover — cool light, warm light, even orange light — all literally and figuratively on the table.

“I have one of these book lamps,” shares Livingetc’s content director, Lindsey Davis. “I don’t have a traditional bedside table, just a lidded box where I rest my books and other bits, so it’s quite handy when I need light. My boyfriend liked it so much, I got him one too. His version even has a remote, and he switches it to orange to wind down before bed.” Practical, charming, and boyfriend-approved? What more could you ask for?

And if, for some reason, you grow tired of its warm, ambient glow (or cool or orange — the lamp has three light settings), simply fold it back into book form and tuck it away with your other literary treasures. No one will suspect a thing.

Behold your new best-kept secret. A good style editor never tells…

More Clever Lights

Modern Table Lamp With USB Charging Ports View at Amazon Price: $46.99 What if I told you this modern table lamp was also a charger? Sure, it’s a light, but it packs a bigger punch with its built-in USB port, a handy surface for your smartphone, and a sculptural silhouette so striking it could stand solo — no bulb, no phone, no props necessary. Neioaas Folding LED Paper Lamp View at Amazon Price: $13.99 While the book lamp folds horizontally, this one goes vertical with an similarly intricate, origami-inspired design. Its lantern-like shape exudes warmth and serenity, making it ideal for reading bedside. And because it's a portable table lamp, you can take it anywhere. One reviewer even raved about bringing it along for road trips — minivan mood lighting, anyone? Marble Book Shelf Lamp - Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia View at Target Price: $49.99 Target’s book shelf lamp subverts the above concept entirely. Where the book lamp hides in plain sight, this literary lighting option leans into its dual identity: both a bookish accessory and a nod to the timeless sconce.

