This “Book Lamp” Isn’t Magic, But It’s Pretty Close — Meet the Lighting Solution in Studious Disguise
This cleverly inconspicuous book lamp comes at an equally unassuming price: just $23.99
Our homes' most interesting pieces often come with a secret. For years, mine was a wall clock in my bedroom that discreetly doubled as hidden storage — don’t tell anyone I told you that. But now, I’ve stumbled upon something even better: an unassuming literary item from Amazon with perhaps the greatest hidden talent of all. Meet the 'book lamp'.
At first glance, it’s just a vintage-style book. But crack it open, and an intricate arrangement of glowing, origami-like pages unfolds. Enchanted is the only way to describe it — like something out of a fairytale. And, like magic, the table lamp's "pages" can be transformed into novel shapes. Spread them 360 degrees into a pinwheel, held perfectly in place by built-in magnets, or let them settle into softer arcs.
The “paper,” by the way, is tear-resistant, so you can flex your creativity without fear of mishaps. Opening, closing, and contorting it is oddly satisfying — ideal for fidgeting through boring Zoom calls — but it also shines as a permanent fixture on a shelf or nightstand.
Price: $23.99
These cordless bookish beauties offer four to six hours of glow per charge and can be easily powered up via USB. Switching the light’s color is as simple as a quick open-and-close of the book’s rich brown cover — cool light, warm light, even orange light — all literally and figuratively on the table.
“I have one of these book lamps,” shares Livingetc’s content director, Lindsey Davis. “I don’t have a traditional bedside table, just a lidded box where I rest my books and other bits, so it’s quite handy when I need light. My boyfriend liked it so much, I got him one too. His version even has a remote, and he switches it to orange to wind down before bed.” Practical, charming, and boyfriend-approved? What more could you ask for?
And if, for some reason, you grow tired of its warm, ambient glow (or cool or orange — the lamp has three light settings), simply fold it back into book form and tuck it away with your other literary treasures. No one will suspect a thing.
Behold your new best-kept secret. A good style editor never tells…
-
-
