This “Book Lamp” Isn’t Magic, But It’s Pretty Close — Meet the Lighting Solution in Studious Disguise

This cleverly inconspicuous book lamp comes at an equally unassuming price: just $23.99

Book lamp
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Our homes' most interesting pieces often come with a secret. For years, mine was a wall clock in my bedroom that discreetly doubled as hidden storage — don’t tell anyone I told you that. But now, I’ve stumbled upon something even better: an unassuming literary item from Amazon with perhaps the greatest hidden talent of all. Meet the 'book lamp'.

At first glance, it’s just a vintage-style book. But crack it open, and an intricate arrangement of glowing, origami-like pages unfolds. Enchanted is the only way to describe it — like something out of a fairytale. And, like magic, the table lamp's "pages" can be transformed into novel shapes. Spread them 360 degrees into a pinwheel, held perfectly in place by built-in magnets, or let them settle into softer arcs.

The “paper,” by the way, is tear-resistant, so you can flex your creativity without fear of mishaps. Opening, closing, and contorting it is oddly satisfying — ideal for fidgeting through boring Zoom calls — but it also shines as a permanent fixture on a shelf or nightstand.

Vergissm Wooden Book Light, 3 Colors Folding Book Lamp White Light/yellow Light/warm Yellow Light Colors Led Book Light for Home Decor Birthday Gift
Vergissm Wooden Book Lamp

Price: $23.99

These cordless bookish beauties offer four to six hours of glow per charge and can be easily powered up via USB. Switching the light’s color is as simple as a quick open-and-close of the book’s rich brown cover — cool light, warm light, even orange light — all literally and figuratively on the table.

“I have one of these book lamps,” shares Livingetc’s content director, Lindsey Davis. “I don’t have a traditional bedside table, just a lidded box where I rest my books and other bits, so it’s quite handy when I need light. My boyfriend liked it so much, I got him one too. His version even has a remote, and he switches it to orange to wind down before bed.” Practical, charming, and boyfriend-approved? What more could you ask for?

And if, for some reason, you grow tired of its warm, ambient glow (or cool or orange — the lamp has three light settings), simply fold it back into book form and tuck it away with your other literary treasures. No one will suspect a thing.

Behold your new best-kept secret. A good style editor never tells…

More Clever Lights

Hsyile Ku300239 Contemporary Modern Creative Table Lamp With Usb Charging Ports,suitable for Living Room,den,office,bedroom - Brushed Brass Finish
Modern Table Lamp With USB Charging Ports

Price: $46.99

What if I told you this modern table lamp was also a charger? Sure, it’s a light, but it packs a bigger punch with its built-in USB port, a handy surface for your smartphone, and a sculptural silhouette so striking it could stand solo — no bulb, no phone, no props necessary.

Neioaas Folding Book Lamp,magnetic Portable Night Light,dimmable Book Light for Reading,usb Rechargeable Table Lamp Led Paper Lamp,christmas Gifts for Bedroom,travel,living Room
Neioaas Folding LED Paper Lamp

Price: $13.99

While the book lamp folds horizontally, this one goes vertical with an similarly intricate, origami-inspired design. Its lantern-like shape exudes warmth and serenity, making it ideal for reading bedside. And because it's a portable table lamp, you can take it anywhere. One reviewer even raved about bringing it along for road trips — minivan mood lighting, anyone?

Marble Book Shelf Lamp - Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia
Marble Book Shelf Lamp - Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

Price: $49.99

Target’s book shelf lamp subverts the above concept entirely. Where the book lamp hides in plain sight, this literary lighting option leans into its dual identity: both a bookish accessory and a nod to the timeless sconce. 

Curious about 2025's brightest looks? Search no further than CB2's Spring lighting collection.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸