Curious About 2025's Brightest Looks? Search No Further Than CB2's Spring Lighting Lineup
In with the old, and out with the new
CB2’s Spring 2025 lighting collection has arrived, and it’s right on cue with the brightest trends unfurling this year. And by new, we mean old: classic lighting designs are coming back in a big way.
Think vintage reissues of fabric shades, mid-century mixed metals, industrial utility lights, and more — lighting trends that feel nostalgic but with a modern edge your grandmother probably never imagined.
Pieces like the Oceana, an alabaster dome table lamp with a sleek metal rim by David Aguirre, and the Mirabell, a polished nickel wall sconce with fine-ribbed detailing by Brett Beldock, prove that great revivals — and great design — are less about novelty and more about distillation, expanding upon essentials.
In with the old, and out with the new. As CB2 puts it: “Good design should never age. I think you learn so much from looking back.”
Price: $399
This Space Age stunner appears straight out of the late 1960s with an opaline mushroom shade perched atop an oxblood base. Pulled from the archives of mid-century American designer Bill Curry, this piece represents retrofuturism at its finest. Also available in unlacquered polished brass (very glam) and olive green (very grounded).
Price: $299
Sometimes, the loudest statements whisper, which might explain why utility lighting is getting a minimalist makeover this year. Farewell overly sculptural, wavy fixtures. Instead, unassuming lines, as seen in the Convene floor lamp, captivate with their restraint. Think art gallery meets downtown loft — pared back, quietly confident, and impossibly cool.
Price: $199
Jewelry-like sconces are stealing the spotlight from their ceiling-swinging counterparts. Positioned at eye level, they deliver a unique kind of visual drama — especially when they look as good as this “Stellar” sconce by Brett Beldock. Living up to its name, the piece dazzles with exquisitely crafted glass rods that, when lit, cast an aurora borealis effect.
Price: $699
Not to play favorites, but the Oceana table lamp is definitely vying for the top spot on my crush list. With its retro-inspired dome shade — hand-carved in alabaster, no less — and a decorative blackened trim for a tailored touch, it’s impossible not to lust. The natural stone ensures each piece is one-of-a-kind, adding a bespoke element that feels like a perfect anecdote to the overly polished designs we’ve all grown a bit weary of.
Price: $599
Creativity — with a capital C — is back. So, an ethereal, multi-tier pendant light crafted from semi-translucent capiz shells? Absolutely fair game for 2025. It's got that bygone imaginative quality we’ve long admired from the Art Deco era, thoughtfully reimagined for modern spaces. Try hanging multiple as a living room lighting idea or styling one solo above a bed for a dose of warmth and ample drama.
Price: $299
Mid-century design thrived on mixing materials, and this sconce by Kara Mann embodies that ethos with a juxtaposing blend of solid bronze and an airy linen shade. Its understated elegance makes it perfect for flanking art, statement bookshelves, or your favorite furniture. Over time, the brass will develop a natural patina, lending it the kind of storied charm that feels like a freshly discovered heirloom.
