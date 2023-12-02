40 Expensive-Looking Christmas Gifts we'd be so Happy to Receive This Year (But That Are Less Than $30)
Looking for Christmas gifts that seem thoughtful but don't break the bank? These are 40 of the best buys you'll find this year
The festive season is almost here and this means, it's time to start making your Christmas gift list. Whether you're shopping for someone who already has everything or hunting for the perfect gift for your family or significant other, something that feels like a luxurious, indulgent present is always a winner, even if the price tag is a little lighter than the recipient might guess.
Take a look at these fantastic options from the best home decor stores that all feel more expensive than they actually are. These gifts are surprisingly light on the pocket, and all of them cost less than $30.
40 Elegant X-mas Presents to Buy Now
Price: $19
Consider these dynamic pillow shams designed in abstract geometric patterns as the perfect Christmas gift. The monochromatic palette will add a smart, sophisticated touch to any space.
Price: $22
Perfect for the powder room or a small bedroom, this pretty, organic-shaped mirror will charm anyone. The brass frame has a coordinating chain for easy hanging.
Price: $29
Give your friends and family a reason to add more plants to the house. This eye-catching, glazed terracotta piece with a matching saucer will complement any style of home.
Price: $16
Gift flowers that will last forever. These hand-crafted daffodils made from durable, moldable iron will bring color, texture, and dimension to any table setting.
Price: $14
Help add a bit of color to your friend's living room bar with this dual-sided jigger in a color-blocked design. The cocktails will taste a little bit more delicious with this addition!
Price: $24
With beautifully hand-painted botanicals, this earthenware frame will bring a special charm to memorable photos. Add in a photograph and you've got the perfect personalized gift.
Price: $26
This trendy area rug will not only add a pop of color to the space but is also durable and will last long. Made with polypropylene, this piece can be used indoors and outdoors.
Price: $22
Eny Lee Parker's thoughtfully-designed vase enhanced with ribbed detailing and organic lines is the perfect gift for those who love handmade objects. The sculptural piece can add a touch of elegance to any room.
Price: $17
This truly unique-looking ceramic candlestick with a square base is padded underneath and can be placed atop a table, by the window, or even placed on the floor. Its light beige color makes it an easy addition to any home.
Price: $12
Inspired by the graceful forms of ocean waves, these stoneware cups are crafted by expert artisans in Portugal, and designed in a reactive glaze finish which means no two pieces are the same. Get a set of two for the coffee drinker in your life.
Price: $19
Make everyday dining a memorable moment by gifting this bread and butter platter. Choose this stoneware plate infused with pleasing, bright tones that the recipient can use as a statement serving platter.
Price: $30
Italian marble brings a luxe edge to this bath accessory collection, making it the best relaxing home decor find. These products have a crisp, spa feel to them.
Price: $29.95
Designed in black and white, these resin coasters look like works of art. Perfect for gifting, these come tied up in black suede.
Price: $27
This Christmas-themed salad plate by Villeroy & Boch is the perfect present for the festive season. You can be sure it'll be used year after year!
Price: $25.55
Made of cotton terry, this hand towel with novel floral prints is a modern design classic. It will add softness to the bathroom's design.
Price: $19
Rid your friends from the stress of keeping a plant alive, and gift them this realistic-looking palm tree that does not fade, wither, or damage easily.
Price: $6.97
These small, sculptural items in shiny gold finish will add a bit of glam to the festivities. A trio of slicer, fork, and knife make a great housewarming or Christmas gift.
Price: $29.95
Looking for the best French Press on a budget? This one easily brews about eight coffee cups in a day and is easier to use than a drip coffeemaker. It is easy to wash and is durable, with a chic copper-y finish.
Price: $15
Gift your friends the secret to a calmer, more balanced life with this all-in-one Feng Shui guide. It's foil cover gives it a little look of luxury.
Price: $15
Decorative and functional, this round vanity tray with a gold rim is the perfect present to give your friend where she can store her accessories with ease.
Price: $23
Choose these burgundy-toned sets of candles to light up the dinner table this Christmas. These have a burn time of approx 7 hours.
Price: $15
This oil diffuser comes in a beautiful oval orb shape with a woodgrain design that can add to the decor. It has a run time of 5 hours and can give the room a calming feel.
Price: $23.25
This is the ideal gift for your art-enthusiast friends. Made by Maggie Stephenson, this print is perfect for adding a touch of style and color to a gallery wall.
Price: $32
If your friend loves baking, there is no better gift than this stoneware, oven, perfectly sized piece by Le Creuset. It is ideal for a single serving.
Price: $30
When piping hot pans are headed for the table, this trivet is the answer. Buy this sunburst design that looks stunning and adds a decorative touch to the table.
Price: $25
Add a statement lighting to the living room with this modern style, dome light that disperses a soft, ambient glow. It has such a luxe look for $25.