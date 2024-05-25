'Up to $70 Off? Say Less!' Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Line is Memorial Day Discount Perfection

At Livingetc, we love Drew Barrymore. But we love her home line — Beautiful by Drew Barrymore — even more. Launched for Walmart in 2021, Beautiful is a well-made, well-designed, colorful collection of furniture and appliances that perfectly embody Drew's loveable personality. The prices are easy to adore; the designs are reminiscent of something much more expensive. It's an accessible collection that even the highest brow editors can get behind — and that's pretty rare.

Now, we all know the only thing that makes shopping even better is a sale (or maybe a sale weekend like Memorial Day, happening now through Monday, May 27). And lucky for us, a primo selection of furniture, appliances, and dish/cookware from the Beautiful line are currently marked down. We're talking up to $70 off on things like wheeled kitchen counters, trendy blenders, and more. Say less!

To help you make heads or tails of these incredible markdowns, we'll review each product one by one, utilizing our years of online shopping experience to explain what makes this buy a great one. And there is, of course, more where that came from: If general Memorial Day furniture sales are what you are after, we've got you covered with that, too.

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Memorial Day Edit

On Sale Furniture

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table Now $248, Was $298 at Walmart Dimensions: 47.5" (Dia) x 14" (H). This rattan and glass coffee table starts off strong with a mid-century inspired design and honey-toned finish — but it gets extra Livingetc points for its fabulous customer rating, well-earned from a not statistically insignificant 91 reviews. The whole thing feels particularly contemporary and natural; an extremely timeless piece that could match with any aesthetic (even maximalist). We'd love to see this paired with some stylish coffee table books and a ceramic vase full of fresh blooms. Beautiful Fluted TV Stand Now $178, Was $198 at Walmart Dimensions: 60" x 17" x 24" Usually, a TV stand is an investment. It's a larger piece, so you're likely paying more that, say, a side table. Not today, though. This fluted black TV stand is currently $20 off for Memorial Day — although even full price it's under $200. That's nearly unfathomable. What's more, we're seeing a 4.7-star rating across 2146 reviews; that's a lot of happy people! If you're not a fan of the luxurious black like we are, the stand is also available in the same honeyed tone as the rattan coffee table. This stand fits most flat panel TVs up to 70 in. and boasts two adjustable shelves on the other side of its double-sliding cabinet doors. Beautiful Marais Side Table Now $99, Was $124 at Walmart Dimensions: 14" W x 22" D x 24.25" H This little side table is the perfect spot for a stack of coffee books, a lamp, a vase of fresh flowers, or maybe a decorative bust, if you're into that kind of thing. Toss a pair of these on either side of your couch or even your bedroom for some necessary storage and a lovely symmetrical design play. Reviewers are just as jazzed: 'A value at twice the price,' said one. 'This table is very well made, sturdy, and beautiful!' Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase Now $148, Was $178 at Walmart Dimensions: 59.875" W x 16.93" D x 48.25" H



This open-concept wooden bookcase is more wide than it is tall, which makes it an ideal pick for behind the sofa or underneath a window (dare we suggest you even turn it into a bar cart?). The finish is once again that warm honey tone, which feels quite versatile and brightening. Wondering how to style your bookcase? You already know Livingetc has you covered. Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart Now $298, Was $368 at Walmart Dimensions: 28.00" L x 47.50" W x 35.50" H A wheeled kitchen cart is a godsend in small apartments that lack counter space; you can move the cart around the room or lock it into place while you cook. Drew's take on the common contraption is now $70 off, so maybe buy now if this is something you think you could use. There are only 6 customer reviews at the moment, which isn't ideal for judgement calls, but they're all 4-star or more. Our favorite part is definitely the the gold-painted towel bars on either side; you can use those to push the counter around or to display your favorite linens.

On-Sale Appliances

Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender Now $29.98, Was $39.96 at Walmart While we can't speak to the efficacy of this blender, we can speak to its aesthetic. More often than not, kitchen appliances end up being eye sores. We leave them out on our counters, but they're not nice to look at! So at the very least, this touchscreen blender, now $10 off, is nice to look at. One particularly aesthetic feature: the touch buttons are "hidden" until you need to use them, and only illuminate when you press them. Over the half of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, but some are negative; that said, it looks like the Beautiful team has made a point of replying to any subpar review and offering support, which is an encouraging sign. Beautiful 5 in 1 Electric Skillet Now $49.96, Was $59 at Walmart This electric skillet is a best-seller that's currently $9 off. Should you join in on the hype? This sleek thing has five main functions — sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook, and buffet serve — though the product description implies it can be used for more. It's also dishwasher safe, boasts an adjustable capacity of 5-7 quarts, and comes with multiple different heat settings. Included in your purchase is a lid rest, a stainless steel steam rack, and a cast aluminum extender, which adds up to 40% extra depth. Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker Now $49.96, Was $69 at Walmart We deemed this slow cooker one of the most stylish countertop kitchen appliances months ago, but we're still pleased by its look. Slow cookers in particular can be so unsightly, but not in this case. If white isn't for you, this baby, now $20 off, comes in multiple other colors, including lavender, sage green, and peach. From a functionality standpoint, this slow cooker has a 6-quart capacity and offers 5 preset cooking modes: meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili. Like the blender, a touch-activated display only illuminates when the slow cooker is in use. The ceramic pot is removable for easy cleaning and serving, and a programmable digital countdown timer can track your roast for as little as 30 minutes or as much as 24 hours.

On-Sale Dishware and Cookware

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set Now $119, Was $149 at Walmart Looking for some starter cookware? Try this 12-piece cookware set, available in eight different colors (though we are partial to the black or the porcini taupe colorway). The ceramic, non-stick set comes with an 8" fry pan; a 10" fry pan; a 3-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and 4 cookware protectors. The full set (except for the protectors) is also oven-safe up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit. The majority of reviewers are impressed with their purchase; for $30 off, could you be the next to try it out? Beautiful Modern Dots 12 Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Now $49.96, Was $75 at Walmart For another 'all in one fell swoop' purchase, we present to you: this 12-piece dinnerware set, featuring four 10" dinner plates, four 8" salad plates, and four 5.75" bowls. All are microwave and dishwasher safe. Not to mention this shade of blue is huge right now. We think we'll be writing a piece on this soon, but as it stands, we've been seeing this shade all over. Beautiful Scallop Set of 4 Stoneware Pasta Bowl Now $19.98, Was $25 at Walmart When neither a traditional plate or bowl will do, you call the pasta bowl, the perfect lovechild of both. This style of dish will truly change your life. They feel equal parts functional and stylish, a piece that means business. These black scalloped dishes have such nice playful detailing, which is always welcome, and they now cost just $5 a bowl. Great steal!