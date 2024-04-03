This Viral Hack Turns Your Backyard Into a Calming Oasis — and Costs Less Than $50 to do
Who knew building a custom water feature could be this easy? My new favorite backyard DIY manages to do the impossible ... and quite affordably, at that!
When we think of 'water features' — in our pools, our landscaping, our showers, our shopping malls — we're usually thinking of dollar signs simultaneously. In other words, these things don't come cheap. Fountains in front of mansions, waterfalls in pools, ponds in backyards ... whatever it is, you will have to invest.
That's why I was immediately so taken by the below TikTok hack, wherein a content creator who goes by the name Magnolia Mercantile managed to craft a bespoke planter/fountain combination for her back porch. And after investigating, I found that the creation cost a true fraction of what something like that would run otherwise. It's small, of course, and a bit more rudimentary than a full-blown fount, but it's quite charming — something only DIYs tend to be. With a few pieces from Amazon and Walmart — two of the best home decor brands for design lovers on a budget — this creator managed to do the impossible.
After first buying a large planter and filling it with potting mix, the creator layers a shallower and narrower planter on top of the soil. In the space between the two planters, she uses colorful flowers to disguise the gap before filling the smaller planter with water and tossing a floating, solar-powered fountain on top. So simple and so genius!
I think this could really elevate a patio just in time for summer, or make for a perfect poolside water feature. Everyone will be wondering how you did it — and it's up to you whether or not you want to tell them! I won't judge if you want to keep this backyard idea close to your chest.
DIY Supplies
Price: $19.98
We'll start with the most important piece — a large planter pot. This is the same one the original creator used in her video, but I'm sure it would work just as well with a different but similarly-sized piece.
Price: $11.99
This little doo-dad is the real star of the show; the piece de resistance, if you will. This fountain feature is powered by the sun, so there's no need for batteries. And it comes with multiple nozzles so you can experiment with the stream.
Price: $25.90
Of course, soil is a must-have. This Miracle-Gro feels like a good basic (and, for what it's with, was in the original video, as well).
Price: $17.24
You could swap this out for a shallow planter of your choice, but this specific version is the one featured above.
All this talk of gardening got you excited for more? Good news! I've listed a few of my current favorite planters and plant pots below for you to shop, plus a few handy gadgets the Livingetc team has spotted over the last few weeks. Enjoy!
3 Chic Planters
Price: $249
We're big Article fans at Livingetc, so I couldn't resist this large, hourglass indoor/outdoor planter with a ridged finish on top and a smooth finish on the bottom.
Price: $299.95
This elegant planter looks like it came right out of a palace, chock full of botanical and natural motifs.
3 Colorful Plant Pots
Price: $44
I just love the Faye's playful pattern and bright lilac color, almost as if the whole thing could house a plant from an enchanted forest.
Price: $15.99
Metallic decor is in this year. So while this chrome plant pot isn't exactly 'colorful,' it is extremely on trend. So do with that what you will.
3 Genius Gardening Tools
Price: $5.98
Our very own Hugh Metcalf tried these viral claw gardening gloves and quite liked them — the built-in talons make weeding and digging a breeze, he said.
Price: $9.99
Container gardening has a generally low barrier to entry, but poor drainage of said containers can lead to root rot. Enter so-called planter feet, which lift your pot just off the ground for better circulation and drainage.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
