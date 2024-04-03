This Viral Hack Turns Your Backyard Into a Calming Oasis — and Costs Less Than $50 to do

When we think of 'water features' — in our pools, our landscaping, our showers, our shopping malls — we're usually thinking of dollar signs simultaneously. In other words, these things don't come cheap. Fountains in front of mansions, waterfalls in pools, ponds in backyards ... whatever it is, you will have to invest.

That's why I was immediately so taken by the below TikTok hack, wherein a content creator who goes by the name Magnolia Mercantile managed to craft a bespoke planter/fountain combination for her back porch. And after investigating, I found that the creation cost a true fraction of what something like that would run otherwise. It's small, of course, and a bit more rudimentary than a full-blown fount, but it's quite charming — something only DIYs tend to be. With a few pieces from Amazon and Walmart — two of the best home decor brands for design lovers on a budget — this creator managed to do the impossible.

After first buying a large planter and filling it with potting mix, the creator layers a shallower and narrower planter on top of the soil. In the space between the two planters, she uses colorful flowers to disguise the gap before filling the smaller planter with water and tossing a floating, solar-powered fountain on top. So simple and so genius!

I think this could really elevate a patio just in time for summer, or make for a perfect poolside water feature. Everyone will be wondering how you did it — and it's up to you whether or not you want to tell them! I won't judge if you want to keep this backyard idea close to your chest.

DIY Supplies

Better Homes & Gardens Caden White Recycled Resin Planter View at Walmart Price: $19.98 We'll start with the most important piece — a large planter pot. This is the same one the original creator used in her video, but I'm sure it would work just as well with a different but similarly-sized piece.

Solar Fountain, 1.4w Solar Powered Circle Garden Water Pump View at Amazon Price: $11.99 This little doo-dad is the real star of the show; the piece de resistance, if you will. This fountain feature is powered by the sun, so there's no need for batteries. And it comes with multiple nozzles so you can experiment with the stream.

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix View at Amazon Price: $25.90 Of course, soil is a must-have. This Miracle-Gro feels like a good basic (and, for what it's with, was in the original video, as well).

Better Homes & Gardens Pottery 12" Fischer Round Ceramic Planter View at Walmart Price: $17.24 You could swap this out for a shallow planter of your choice, but this specific version is the one featured above.

