This Viral Hack Turns Your Backyard Into a Calming Oasis — and Costs Less Than $50 to do

Who knew building a custom water feature could be this easy? My new favorite backyard DIY manages to do the impossible ... and quite affordably, at that!

When we think of 'water features' — in our pools, our landscaping, our showers, our shopping malls — we're usually thinking of dollar signs simultaneously. In other words, these things don't come cheap. Fountains in front of mansions, waterfalls in pools, ponds in backyards ... whatever it is, you will have to invest.

That's why I was immediately so taken by the below TikTok hack, wherein a content creator who goes by the name Magnolia Mercantile managed to craft a bespoke planter/fountain combination for her back porch. And after investigating, I found that the creation cost a true fraction of what something like that would run otherwise. It's small, of course, and a bit more rudimentary than a full-blown fount, but it's quite charming — something only DIYs tend to be. With a few pieces from Amazon and Walmart — two of the best home decor brands for design lovers on a budget — this creator managed to do the impossible.

After first buying a large planter and filling it with potting mix, the creator layers a shallower and narrower planter on top of the soil. In the space between the two planters, she uses colorful flowers to disguise the gap before filling the smaller planter with water and tossing a floating, solar-powered fountain on top. So simple and so genius!

I think this could really elevate a patio just in time for summer, or make for a perfect poolside water feature. Everyone will be wondering how you did it — and it's up to you whether or not you want to tell them! I won't judge if you want to keep this backyard idea close to your chest.

DIY Supplies

Better Homes & Gardens Caden White Recycled Resin Planter, 15.9in X 15.9in X 16in
Better Homes & Gardens Caden White Recycled Resin Planter

Price: $19.98

We'll start with the most important piece — a large planter pot. This is the same one the original creator used in her video, but I'm sure it would work just as well with a different but similarly-sized piece.

Solar Fountain, 1.4w Solar Powered Circle Garden Water Pump With 6 Nozzle, Anti-Collision Bar, Floating Fountain Pump Kit for Bird Bath, Pond Garden Decor, Aquarium, Fish Tank
Solar Fountain, 1.4w Solar Powered Circle Garden Water Pump

Price: $11.99

This little doo-dad is the real star of the show; the piece de resistance, if you will. This fountain feature is powered by the sun, so there's no need for batteries. And it comes with multiple nozzles so you can experiment with the stream.

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, Potting Soil for Indoor and Outdoor Container Plants, Enriched With Plant Food, 1 Cu. Ft.
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix

Price: $25.90

Of course, soil is a must-have. This Miracle-Gro feels like a good basic (and, for what it's with, was in the original video, as well).

shallow white planter
Better Homes & Gardens Pottery 12" Fischer Round Ceramic Planter

Price: $17.24

You could swap this out for a shallow planter of your choice, but this specific version is the one featured above.

All this talk of gardening got you excited for more? Good news! I've listed a few of my current favorite planters and plant pots below for you to shop, plus a few handy gadgets the Livingetc team has spotted over the last few weeks. Enjoy!

3 Chic Planters

white hourglass planter
Sterna Glazed White 17" Indoor/Outdoor Planter

Price: $249

We're big Article fans at Livingetc, so I couldn't resist this large, hourglass indoor/outdoor planter with a ridged finish on top and a smooth finish on the bottom.

planter with a botanical motif
Famille Rose Planter Collection

Price: $299.95

This elegant planter looks like it came right out of a palace, chock full of botanical and natural motifs.

black planter
LuxenHome 14.8" Round Stripes MgO Planter

Price: $128

Simple. Classic. Luxurious. Black will never not be a good option, even for your plants outside.

3 Colorful Plant Pots

purple planter
Faye Planter

Price: $44

I just love the Faye's playful pattern and bright lilac color, almost as if the whole thing could house a plant from an enchanted forest.

Sandybaytas Ceramic Plant Pot Indoor, 4.5 Inch Flower Pot With Drainage Hole, Small Bubble Design Ceramic Planter for Home & Office Decor (silver)
Sandybaytas Ceramic Plant Pot

Price: $15.99

Metallic decor is in this year. So while this chrome plant pot isn't exactly 'colorful,' it is extremely on trend. So do with that what you will.

lime green planter
Stoneware Plant Pot

Price: $34.99

Lime green — so underrated! And would make for a great tone-on-tone look with your Pothos.

3 Genius Gardening Tools

Nizivdy Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting, Gardening Tools for Digging, Weeding Tools Gardeners Claw, Purple Garden Glove Claws Best Gift for Women
Nizivdy Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting

Price: $5.98

Our very own Hugh Metcalf tried these viral claw gardening gloves and quite liked them — the built-in talons make weeding and digging a breeze, he said.

Choclaif Pot Feet for Outdoor Planters Large - 12 Pcs of Pot Toes, Elevate Your Flower Pots and Prevent Stains and Water Damage
Choclaif Pot Feet for Outdoor Planters

Price: $9.99

Container gardening has a generally low barrier to entry, but poor drainage of said containers can lead to root rot. Enter so-called planter feet, which lift your pot just off the ground for better circulation and drainage.

Netany Extra Thick Kneeling Pad for Gardening, Comfortable Knee Pad Cushion, Extra Large Foam Kneeler Mat for Gardening, Baby Bath, Workout, Exercise & Yoga, Mechanic, 17.8 X 11 X 1.5 In, Black
Netany Extra Thick Kneeling Pad for Gardening

Price: $12.99

My body hurts just thinking about the bending and kneeling associated with gardening. Luckily, I can try out this extra thick kneeling pad made of high-density foam. Much better than the cold, wet ground!

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

