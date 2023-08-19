The best narrow console tables for entryways – our shopping editor's 9 picks for small spaces
Add decorative shelf space with these slim-fit console tables - here are 9 to buy now
For style leaders and design lovers.
A console table is one of the best pieces of furniture for a small space. Slim-fitting, narrow, they prove themselves by slotting perfectly into smaller spaces, meaning they're great for smaller apartment homes or narrow rooms like entryways.
They also provide an opportunity to be decorative where you don't have much space. Much like an extra shelf would, the narrow console table gives you a little room for those decorative pieces that help make your home feel more welcoming. If you're looking to break up an imposing wall that needs a little personality, the console table is great.
If you're in the market for a console table, here are 9 that our shopping editor has spotted on some of her favorite home decor websites.
Best minimalist console tables
Material: Acacia
Price: $508
Featuring a pleasuring rounded silhouette and a dark black finish, the Hump console table will bring a modern and minimalist touch to your space. Its acacia finish means you can see the grain too.
Material: Oak
Price: $269
With sculpted metal legs and a wood veneer top, there is something sculptural about this slim console table. It's a great piece for an apartment entryway - pair with a mirror above to create an impressive moment as guests walk through the door.
Best decorative console tables
Material: Bone inlay console table reinforced with tropical hardwood and engineered hardwood
Price: $1,398
With bone inlay, this console table embodies a natural sheen that adds instant luxury to any space. This brass-capped, arched shapely item is a decorative piece of furniture that can add interest to any room.
Material: Glass top, MDF
Price: $799
Made from MDF, I'm drawn to the curves of this piece with its wavy wood base. Topped with glass, you can store your entryway essentials - pair with other shapely pieces of decor to make the vignette really pop.
Best wooden console tables
Material: Wood
Price: $160
If you are looking to bring an extra shelf space into your entryway, then this bargain buy from Target is an inexpensive purchase. It's made fully from wood, but a rattan-accentuated lower shelf adds extra texture.
Material: Mindi solid
Price: $599
I like the solid wood look of this console table, with curved edges that will blend harmoniously into your space. Made from mindi wood, you can still see the grain which brings nature into any room you chose to place it.
How to decorate your entryway console table?
Entryways are perfect rooms for console tables because they are typically narrow and rectangular in shape. A console table gives you the place to store keys and all those items you need to hand before leaving the house. It also offers a space to be decorative, setting the tone of your interiors as you come into the home.
'Entryways are the portals that set the stage for the entire home, but can also provide a bit of mystery,' say Brittney Hart and Justin Capuco of Husband.Wife, New York-based interior design firm. 'Without giving away too much, they serve as a sneak peek that invites visitors to explore further.
'We like to use the entryway to introduce the palette of colors and materials that will unfold through the home, and complete it with a couple of statement pieces that make a bold impression and allow space to exist on its own, not solely as a transition,' the designers explains.
'Playing with proportion is one way to create this sense. A minimal console table adorned with an XL colorful bouquet or sculptural wall art, accompanied by a thoughtfully placed mirror to reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness, instantly elevates the entryway into a refined and welcoming environment.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
