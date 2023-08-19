The best narrow console tables for entryways – our shopping editor's 9 picks for small spaces

Entryways are perfect rooms for console tables because they are typically narrow and rectangular in shape. A console table gives you the place to store keys and all those items you need to hand before leaving the house. It also offers a space to be decorative, setting the tone of your interiors as you come into the home.

'Entryways are the portals that set the stage for the entire home, but can also provide a bit of mystery,' say Brittney Hart and Justin Capuco of Husband.Wife, New York-based interior design firm. 'Without giving away too much, they serve as a sneak peek that invites visitors to explore further.

'We like to use the entryway to introduce the palette of colors and materials that will unfold through the home, and complete it with a couple of statement pieces that make a bold impression and allow space to exist on its own, not solely as a transition,' the designers explains.

'Playing with proportion is one way to create this sense. A minimal console table adorned with an XL colorful bouquet or sculptural wall art, accompanied by a thoughtfully placed mirror to reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness, instantly elevates the entryway into a refined and welcoming environment.'