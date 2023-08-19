The best narrow console tables for entryways – our shopping editor's 9 picks for small spaces

Add decorative shelf space with these slim-fit console tables - here are 9 to buy now

A console table with striped pattern
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published
A console table is one of the best pieces of furniture for a small space. Slim-fitting, narrow, they prove themselves by slotting perfectly into smaller spaces, meaning they're great for smaller apartment homes or narrow rooms like entryways. 

They also provide an opportunity to be decorative where you don't have much space. Much like an extra shelf would, the narrow console table gives you a little room for those decorative pieces that help make your home feel more welcoming. If you're looking to break up an imposing wall that needs a little personality, the console table is great. 

If you're in the market for a console table, here are 9 that our shopping editor has spotted on some of her favorite home decor websites.

Best minimalist console tables

A black curved console table
Hump console table

Material: Acacia
Price: $508

Featuring a pleasuring rounded silhouette and a dark black finish, the Hump console table will bring a modern and minimalist touch to your space. Its acacia finish means you can see the grain too. 

A minimalist style consle table in walnut
Fulton walnut consol

Material: Oak
Price: $269

With sculpted metal legs and a wood veneer top, there is something sculptural about this slim console table. It's a great piece for an apartment entryway - pair with a mirror above to create an impressive moment as guests walk through the door. 

A console table made from stainless steel
Teresa Console Table in Various Colors

Material: Steel and MDF top
Price: $315

With a simple rectangular shape, this console table comes in a variety of colorways, with a stainless steel frame and high gloss lacquered MDF top. A simple addition to your minimalist interior design. 

Best decorative console tables

A striped black and white console table
Waterfall inlay console table

Material: Bone inlay console table reinforced with tropical hardwood and engineered hardwood
Price: $1,398

With bone inlay, this console table embodies a natural sheen that adds instant luxury to any space. This brass-capped, arched shapely item is a decorative piece of furniture that can add interest to any room.

Glass topped console table
Aria console table

Material: Glass top, MDF
Price: $799

Made from MDF, I'm drawn to the curves of this piece with its wavy wood base. Topped with glass, you can store your entryway essentials - pair with other shapely pieces of decor to make the vignette really pop. 

A gold decorative console table
Hand-embossed lotus console

Material: Metal
Price: $898

Add a little antique luxury to your space with something a little more glamorous. This intricate hand-embossed metal console table has a subtle finish and shine that makes it an eye-catching piece. 

Best wooden console tables

A wooden console table
Warwick narrow console table

Material: Wood
Price: $160

If you are looking to bring an extra shelf space into your entryway, then this bargain buy from Target is an inexpensive purchase. It's made fully from wood, but a rattan-accentuated lower shelf adds extra texture.

A solid wood console table
Sorrento console table

Material: Mindi solid
Price: $599

I like the solid wood look of this console table, with curved edges that will blend harmoniously into your space. Made from mindi wood, you can still see the grain which brings nature into any room you chose to place it.

A wooden console table made of oak
Kirun oak console

Material: Oak
Price: $299

With legs made from solid oakwood, the beautiful curved detailing on the top surface makes this table a subtle stunner, ready to show off your ceramics collection, hold your keys, and proffer a beautiful vase of flowers to visiting guests.

How to decorate your entryway console table?

Entryways are perfect rooms for console tables because they are typically narrow and rectangular in shape. A console table gives you the place to store keys and all those items you need to hand before leaving the house. It also offers a space to be decorative, setting the tone of your interiors as you come into the home. 

'Entryways are the portals that set the stage for the entire home, but can also provide a bit of mystery,' say Brittney Hart and Justin Capuco of Husband.Wife, New York-based interior design firm. 'Without giving away too much, they serve as a sneak peek that invites visitors to explore further. 

'We like to use the entryway to introduce the palette of colors and materials that will unfold through the home, and complete it with a couple of statement pieces that make a bold impression and allow space to exist on its own, not solely as a transition,' the designers explains. 

'Playing with proportion is one way to create this sense. A minimal console table adorned with an XL colorful bouquet or sculptural wall art, accompanied by a thoughtfully placed mirror to reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness, instantly elevates the entryway into a refined and welcoming environment.'

