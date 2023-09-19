A boucle pillow is the smartest way to embrace this fabric trend (without buying a whole couch) – these 9 are the best

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Boucle decor, IMO, strikes the perfect balance between expensive, soft and comfy. Somewhere between a tufted and wool finish, boucle is characterized by distinct looped detail. There’s a reason we associate it with elegance (the material always reminds me of classic Chanel two-pieces), but there’s also an undeniable coziness to the soft, textured material. A boucle addition or two is an easy way to make your scheme feel both luxe and comfy.

If you can’t tell by now, I’m a huge boucle fan. So if you're in the market for a new boucle pillow, I've done all the hard work for you and scoured the best home decor stores and found a plethora of stunning styles. I’ve already found the best boucle decor pieces, but the stylish-yet-cozy material is just so perfect for fall that I felt boucle pillows deserved their own shoppable roundup – so here are the best options out there to elevate your sofa, armchair or bed.

Classic boucle pillows

Nedda boucle pillow $108 at Lulu and Georgia When I think of classic boucle, my mind is immediately drawn to cream and white pieces. This cream lumbar pillow makes the perfect layering piece – adding both texture and variety of height to your composition. Boucle pillow cover $21.99 at H&M Swap your summery pillow covers with this boucle one for an easy and cost-effective switch to cozy-yet-chic decor for fall. It comes in a 20x20" size so should fit most standard square pillow inserts. Cozy boucle pillow $68 at Anthropologie This incredibly cozy boucle pillow comes in a large 22x22" size, making it great for layering with smaller pillows. It's the perfect base piece for your stylish stack!

Colorful boucle pillows

Boucle accent pillow cover $56 at Nordstrom You can choose to make a bit more of a statement by injecting some color into your boucle pillow of choice. This soft pink option feels incredibly luxe. Cloudy boucle pillow $78 at Anthropologie The boucle texture on this pillow is slightly fluffier, making it eye-catching and even more cozy. Along with the fringed edges and terracotta tone, it feels like a modern and playful take on the classic boucle style. Nedda boucle pillow $128 at Lulu and Georgia And this classic square boucle pillow comes in tons of shades, including sage green, deep moss and dusky rose. I adore this mustard one for a pop of fall-friendly color.

Boucle ball pillows

Boucle ball pillow $64 at Lulu and Georgia Ball pillows are an easy way to add shape and dimension to your pillow stack, and this classic cream option is no exception. Pop it at the front of your stack for the perfect finishing touch. The mochi ball boucle pillow $25 at Target This budget-friendly offering from Target proves that the boucle trend really has entered the mainstream. It's from Shea McGee's affordable line, Threshold, and looks much more expensive than its $25 price tag. Cozy boucle ball pillow $69.95 at Anthropologie Finally, this ball pillow features a two-tone boucle design, which really enhances the texture. Style it with cream and white boucle pieces for a scheme that exudes understated elegance.

How do I style boucle pillows?

Pillows are an essential addition to your bedroom and living area. Not only do they make your sofas and beds feel more comfy, they’re also an easy way to elevate your space by making it feel more carefully considered. I’ve found the best statement pillows, minimalist pillows, and patterned pillows, but I’m here to talk about the best boucle options and how to style them.

As a material, boucle is so versatile! Not only does it have a modern, on-trend feel it’s also super cozy by nature, making it the perfect addition to your fall decor as you transition into the colder seasons ahead. You can choose to swap your current summery pillowcases with boucle options (like the H&M piece above) for an easy and cost-effective way to switch up your scheme.

We all know that pillows are made for stacking and layering, so it’s lucky that boucle pairs beautifully with other materials. Smoother-textured styles like velvet, cotton and wool are ideal additions to your boucle arrangement for fall/winter.

In terms of color, you can’t go wrong with a classic white or cream boucle pillow – it’s probably the easiest shade to style with pillows of other colors and materials. Or of course, you can always go bright and colorful with your boucle for a more modern feel! Style the sage green and powder blue options above with more neutral pillow styles to ensure they remain the main focus.

Finally, shape is just as important as texture when it comes to clever pillow styling. The ball pillow options outlined above are a great statement option to place at the front of your pillow stack, naturally drawing the eye and ‘rounding’ off your pillow composition beautifully.