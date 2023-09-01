'They're the perfect blend of modern and classic!' I’ve found the best patterned pillows to elevate your sofa setup

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all love a good patterned pillow. Accent pillows are an easy way to add a luxe touch to your decor. Acting as the sort of cherry on top of the cake of your sofa or bedding, they make your setup feel more carefully considered and really elevate your space. Better yet - from statement styles to more minimalist accent pieces, there’s a patterned pillow out there for everyone.

The best home decor stores are full of stunning patterned pillow designs ATM, and I’ve selected the very best for you below. Whether you’re looking to make a statement with a bold color and print or prefer something more subtle – standing out from the stack with its understated elegance – I’ve got you covered. We’re huge fans of accent pillows here at Livingetc., and have rounded up the best (from minimalist pillows to statement pillows) but if you’re after an enchanting patterned piece or two to complete your stylish stack, read on.

Our top 9 patterned pillow picks

Minimalist patterned pillows

Ruba pillow $88 at Lulu and Georgia Price: $88 The classic cream and black color combo and simple yet elegant line pattern mean this pillow exudes understated elegance. The raised texture adds a luxe feel, meaning it will still make a subtle statement. Check embroidered pillow $94 at Nordstrom Price: $94 Minimalist decor doesn’t have to mean devoid of color – just take this pillow as an example! I adore the eye-catching green embroidered squares which add a bit of interest without taking away from the sleek, subtle design. Kisha pillow $98 at Lulu and Georgia Price: $138 The fun geometric pattern and neutral colorway of this beige pillow mean it will make a playful addition to your minimalist scheme. It’s perfect for layering with other neutral-toned pillows!

Statement patterned pillows

Embroidered pillow cover $31.99 at H&M Price: $31.99 The woven design and solid opaque blocks make this patterned pillow cover the perfect blend of modern and classic. With its embroidered detail, it feels far more expensive than it actually is! Blue embroidered pillow $42 at Nordstrom Price: $50 If statement decor for you means a bold pattern and a bright pop of color, then this Nordstrom pillow is the piece for you! Again, it has that stunning embroidered detail which adds an elegant-yet-eye-catching edge. Black and white pillow cover $12.99 at H&M Price: $12.99 And if you're not such a fan of bright shades, this smooth patterned pillow makes the perfect statement in a monochromatic scheme. It layers beautifully with other desaturated designs – standing out thanks to its striking black border.

Floral patterned pillows

Embroidered blossoms pillow $110 Price: $77 If you can't tell by now, I'm a huge fan of embroidered detail on pillows – it just adds such an elevated feel to patterned designs! This bold floral piece is no exception. It will pair perfectly with similarly bright pillows. Carmel linen pillow $98 at Lulu and Georgia Price: $98 And if you prefer printed to embroidered pattern, this olive green piece is the ideal choice. The high-quality linen features a block print which is hand-pressed on both sides for a striking effect and organic feel. Velvet juno pillow $78 at Anthropologie Price: $54.60 Finally, this luxe velvet pillow features an eye-catching busy floral pattern and round shape that will look beautiful at the front of your pillow stack. Style it with pink, navy, and yellow pillows for a colorful-yet-complementary set.

How do you pair patterned pillows?

It’s easy to play it safe and stick to just one statement patterned pillow among a stack of more muted styles, but where’s the fun in that? It’s actually pretty simple to layer different patterned pillows together, and here are some tips to help.

Firstly, take a look at the size of the pattern on each pillow. Mixing patterns of different sizes ensures they aren’t competing with each other, and makes for a much more cohesive arrangement. And don’t be afraid of mixing different styles of pattern together – florals and geometric shapes work surprisingly well together, for example.

When it comes to the shades you choose, clashing colors makes for a fun and eye-catching look – especially if you’re into maximalist decor. But if you prefer a more muted scheme, stick to patterned pillows of a similar color group, like neutrals, earthy tones, or different shades of your favorite color.