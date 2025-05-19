À La 1960, Bamboo Decor Is Back (And Better Than Ever) — Shop Our Stylish Edit
It’s on your shoes. It’s on your bag. Bamboo never really left — so why isn’t it in your flat?
Bamboo decor’s stalks are deeply rooted in fashion. And fashion, as it often does, began with scarcity. In 1947, postwar leather shortages pushed Gucci to look elsewhere — specifically Japan, where they imported bamboo, then scorched and shaped it into what would become the house’s signature: handbag handles spotted on the arms of Hollywood starlets, Princess Diana, and eventually — everyone else.
It was fashion first, interiors later. The motif wasn’t about bamboo in its raw, natural form, but rather its stylized potential — luxury, filtered through a kind of East-meets-West cultural shorthand.
Gucci still does bamboo. You’ll find the interior trend in places like The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where it pairs with lacquer and palm fronds. And in the home, even the smallest bamboo accent — be it a dresser or drawer pull — still suggests a certain eccentric glamour. It says kaftans. It says jewelry up to the elbows. It says you collect things.
Bamboo never really went away. But like any good fashion relic, it feels new again. Below, a few sharp and swanky pieces to bring the look home.
Dinner parties just got 10 times more delectable. These stainless steel tongs and salad servers from Soho Home feature a scalloped design that feels both of-the-moment and charmingly old-world — modelled on vintage flatware once spotted in a Portobello antiques shop. A modern heirloom in the making.
Drawer pulls are one of the easiest, most affordable ways to elevate a piece of furniture — and with these gleaming gold bamboo ones coming in at under £5, the impact far outweighs the effort. Chests and cabinets go from dated (in the worst way) to vintage (in the best way) in seconds.
Bamboo doesn’t inherently read kitsch — but if ever there were a time to flirt with the look, it’s in the powder room: the rarely used bathroom that exists primarily to impress your guests. This porcelain dish, delicately detailed and ideal for holding a bar of soap, hits just the right note.
Add a vintage flourish to tea time, morning coffees, or the occasional nightcap with this Italian ceramic milk jug by Les Ottomans, a brand that draws its inspiration from the opulence of the Ottoman Empire. It adds a subtle tropical touch to any tablescape — especially when paired with soft greens, blues, or blush pinks.
Pooky’s endless lamp combinations are a decorating dream, made even better by discoveries like this bamboo-shaped floor lamp base in rich green resin. It’s a clever way to nod to the motif without going overly on-the-nose. Shades are customizable — we went for the straight empire in Berries Egg & Spoon silk ikat, which adds just the right amount of pattern play.
Did you know that anything made in the year 2000 is already considered vintage?We've broken down the difference between antique, vintage, and retro — so you can shop old-school accents like a pro.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
