À La 1960, Bamboo Decor Is Back (And Better Than Ever) — Shop Our Stylish Edit

Bamboo decor’s stalks are deeply rooted in fashion. And fashion, as it often does, began with scarcity. In 1947, postwar leather shortages pushed Gucci to look elsewhere — specifically Japan, where they imported bamboo, then scorched and shaped it into what would become the house’s signature: handbag handles spotted on the arms of Hollywood starlets, Princess Diana, and eventually — everyone else.

It was fashion first, interiors later. The motif wasn’t about bamboo in its raw, natural form, but rather its stylized potential — luxury, filtered through a kind of East-meets-West cultural shorthand.

Gucci still does bamboo. You’ll find the interior trend in places like The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where it pairs with lacquer and palm fronds. And in the home, even the smallest bamboo accent — be it a dresser or drawer pull — still suggests a certain eccentric glamour. It says kaftans. It says jewelry up to the elbows. It says you collect things.

Bamboo never really went away. But like any good fashion relic, it feels new again. Below, a few sharp and swanky pieces to bring the look home.

