All My 'Wellness' Friends Are Recommending This Sleep-Inducing Weighted Blanket That 'Hugs Back'

Most weighted blankets press down, while this one makes you feel like you're in an embrace, according to the reviews

Stack of Baloo Living weighted blankets
Baloo Living's Weighted Blanket comes in several soothing colorways, sizes, and weights for perfectly contoured comfort.
(Image credit: Baloo Living)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Born and raised in Los Angeles — the unofficial wellness capital of the world — and now living in New York City (slowly but surely succumbing to the siren call of boutique infrared saunas and bone broth bars), I like to think I have a decent read on health trends. I’ve been happily mouth-taping and supplementing with colostrum for years, thank you very much. But lately, I can’t go a day without hearing about Baloo Living’s Weighted Blanket — from friends, wellness sites like Goop and Poosh, even the occasional TikTok.

Weighted blankets are nothing new, and full disclosure: I have yet to try this one in person. But after some serious sleuthing, I’m convinced there’s something special here.

For starters, the reviews — of which there are over 1,000 — rave about its “warm hug” effect, helping people fall (and crucially, stay) asleep longer. That likely has to do with its quilted construction, with square stitching calibrated for optimal body-contouring comfort. Or maybe it's the popular bedding brand's customizable weight options, ranging up to a sturdy 25 pounds.

Weighted Blanket
Weighted Blanket

Price: $188 - $261
Available Sizes: Throw, Full/Queen, and King
Available Weights: 12 Lbs - 25 Lbs

Baloo Living’s Weighted Blanket comes in multiple sizes and weights, with four muted, nature-inspired shades: Pebble White, Silver Sage, Luna Blue, and Spruce. Made from 100% cotton, it’s designed to be breathable and cool to the touch. If you’re unsure which weight suits you best, the brand offers a quick quiz on the product page to help you decide.

Unlike any other weighted blanket on the market, Baloo Living’s has zero polyester filling, with the added bonus of a super-soft 100% cotton shell. Call me woo-woo, but I firmly believe in the frequency of fabrics — synthetics feel energetically off to me (and, frankly, aren’t great for the planet either). Why more brands aren’t following suit is beyond me.

It comes in a throw version (machine washable, which is the best way to wash a throw blanket that's weighted) and two bed sizes. Most people seem happy with the throw, but one 6'0" reviewer regretted not opting for the Full/Queen for full-body coverage — something to keep in mind if you’re on the taller side.

The Mini
The Mini

Price: $159
Size:  40" x 60"
Weights 9 Lbs

A smaller blanket might seem like a pick for kids, but according to reviewers, this nine-pound mini is a favorite among adults. Its compact size makes it perfect for naptime (for all ages), road trips, desk-side for a cheeky office snooze, or even keeping it confined to just your half of the bed.

Beyond coziness, the benefits people claim are compelling: easing anxiety, soothing restless legs, stopping snoring, and helping with insomnia (which, in a city where car alarms never sleep, sounds especially appealing).

I’m willing to try just about anything to hack my sleep patterns, and if this delivers even half of what reviewers say, I may have just convinced myself.

Weighted Comforter
Weighted Comforter

Price: $293 - $345
Available Sizes: Full/Queen and King
Available Weights: 15 Lbs - 25 Lbs

Baloo Living also offers a comforter version of its best-selling weighted blanket — same cotton construction, but with a difference in weight distribution. Instead of being evenly weighted from edge to edge, the comforter concentrates its weight in the center, covering just the top of the bed. This makes for a cozier, less restrictive feel and, bonus, an easier time washing and caring for it.

Stonewashed Linen Pillowcases
Stonewashed Linen Pillowcases

Price: $56 - $62
Available Sizes: Standards and King

If natural materials are already a priority for you, chances are you’re firmly in the French linen camp for its unparalleled breathability. But if you’re still on the fence or looking for an alternative set, Baloo Living’s linen bedding is well-reviewed, well-priced, and designed to coordinate with its weighted blankets and duvet covers.

Cotton Duvet Cover
Cotton Duvet Cover

Price: $51 - $72
Available Sizes: Throw and Full/Queen Blanket

These cotton duvet covers are made specifically to fit Baloo Living’s 12lb Weighted Throw or 15lb and 20lb Weighted Blankets (though not the King comforter — those need the brand’s linen duvet). The color palette is a perfect match to the weighted blankets, and while the blankets themselves are washable, adding a duvet cover makes things that much easier. Reviewers say the fabric is silky-soft with an impressive cool-to-the-touch feel — ideal for hot sleepers.

Sleep is a science — and good looks alone won’t cut it. Livingetc's pick of the best bedding sets get it right, blending breathability, thoughtful design, and style.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸