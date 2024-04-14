Ashley Tisdale's Latest Product is Going Viral — And It Makes Homes Smell So Luxe for Less Than $10

For those of us who grew up in the era of High School Musical (myself included), the name Ashley Tisdale is as recognizable as, say, Barack Obama or Meryl Streep. Her iconic Disney Channel roles cemented her status as one of the great stars of our generation, even if she doesn't act so much anymore.

Instead, Ashley has her hands full with her lifestyle brands, Frenshe and Being Frenshe, as well as her passion for interior design, pieces of which she often shares online. Being the style editor that I am, I occasionally scroll through Ashley's profile, searching for tidbits of wisdom and inspiration I can pass on to all of you (especially if it relates to the best home decor brands). And lately, the inspiration is coming from elsewhere — though it's still pointing directly back at Ashley.

Specifically, what I've found is a growing viral love of Being Frenshe's newest scent, palo santo sage. Everywhere I turn, it seems tastemakers and content creators are recommending this woodsy new parfum, described by Frenshe as calming and cleansing.

For instance, in a recent Instagram story, popular influencer Mary Skinner highlighted the Frenshe Palo Santo Sage candle as one she recently finished — and one she would '10/10' recommend.

@gillianxgrace, another large content creator, said the palo santo sage is 'one of the first scents I've smelled that has actually made me feel centered and grounded.'

Meanwhile, said self-described 'perfume enthusiast' Zach, who boasts over 50,000 followers on TikTok, said: 'This might be the best Frenshe yet.'

'It's a really beautiful, earthy, calming kind-of scent,' he continued. 'It's supposed to help you feel present and grounded, and the sage has a nice herbaceous-ness to it. It's super beautiful as a candle.'

After all these endorsements, I just might have to try! Sounds like this really is the scent of the moment. And lucky for all of us, it's available at Target. A win-win.

Being Frenshe Palo Santo Sage Reset Candle - 7oz
Being Frenshe Palo Santo Sage Reset Candle - 7oz

Price: $8.79

This customer-loved candle features notes of palo santo, eucalyptus bark, and rosewood, and is backed by MoodScience Scent Technology, so you're guaranteed a healing experience.

Being Frenshe Hair, Body and Linen Mist - Palo Santo Sage - 5 Fl Oz
Being Frenshe Hair, Body and Linen Mist - Palo Santo Sage - 5 Fl Oz

Price: $11.99

Spritz a bit of this grounding scent into your hair, onto your body, or directly onto your pillows or blankets to infuse your sanctuary with the dreamy smell.

Being Frenshe Palo Santo Sage Parfum
Being Frenshe Eau De Perfume - Palo Santo Sage - 2 fl oz

Price: $23.99

And of course, you can also don palo santo sage as a bona fide perfume with this concentrated formula meant for those key pulse points.

6 other grounding scents to try

Being Frenshe Reset Candle With Essential Oils to Calm & Relax - Lavender Cloud - 7oz
Being Frenshe Reset Candle - Lavender Cloud

Price: $8.79

Infused with calming lavender and essential oils, this candle is the perfect choice to burn before bed.

Ojai Lavender– Room & Linen Spray
Ojai Lavender– Room & Linen Spray

Price: $22

... or, if you can't wait up long enough to ensure the candle doesnt tunnel (I've had this problem before), spritz your pillow and blankets with this ojai lavender spray and call it a night.

sage candle
MALIN and GOETZ Sage Candle

Price: $64

Sage itself offers a calming, clarifying smell so you could do a lot worse than to burn a candle that focuses on its botanical properties specifically.

3.3 Fl Oz Serenity Room Spray - Casaluna™
3.3 Fl Oz Serenity Room Spray - Casaluna™

Price: $12

While I haven't tried this room spray before, I can vouch for this brand. Potent scents at an affordable price — and in this case, made with essential oils that promote serenity.

restore candle
Restore Candle

Price: $35

The restore candle is described as 'musky, woodsy, and sweet,' intended for times of rest and relaxation.

rosemary eucalyptus room spray
Williams Sonoma Rosemary Eucalyptus Room Spray

Price: $19.95

Though not calming necessary, this combo of rosemary and eucalyptus is more so uplifting and refreshing — two feelings that, let's be honest, are pretty stress-relieving in and of themselves.

