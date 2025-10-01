Forget the 'Anthropologie Rock' — Here Are 6 Stone Objects That Are Actually Worth Making Your Husband Mad

Because, really, not all rocks are "just a rock"

Unless you've been living under a, ahem... rock, you will likely have seen the latest trend taking over social media right now: people pranking their partners into thinking they've spent hundreds of dollars on an aesthetic 'Anthropologie rock' (that's actually from their garden).

The reaction is as you'd expect. Shock. Horror. Disbelief. "But it's just a rock," they beg. One woman went as far as to convince the staff of her local Anthropologie to join in on the joke, styling a table of the 'hot new homeware' in the store. Anthropologie itself has even shared the "season’s hottest decor" across its social channels.

And while it's easy to fall into the vortex of these videos — the husbands' reactions honestly never get old — it's also not that hard to actually spend that much on a good rock. Or at least, decorative stone sculptures and objects that serve no purpose other than to please. And why not? They're pretty.

To prove my point, I've found six stone objects you can buy that would be worth making your husband mad over.

And, just because it has made me laugh (and we all need a bit more laughter in our lives), here's another video of a girl pranking her partner with an Anthropologie rock.

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.