Forget the 'Anthropologie Rock' — Here Are 6 Stone Objects That Are Actually Worth Making Your Husband Mad

Unless you've been living under a, ahem... rock, you will likely have seen the latest trend taking over social media right now: people pranking their partners into thinking they've spent hundreds of dollars on an aesthetic 'Anthropologie rock' (that's actually from their garden).

The reaction is as you'd expect. Shock. Horror. Disbelief. "But it's just a rock," they beg. One woman went as far as to convince the staff of her local Anthropologie to join in on the joke, styling a table of the 'hot new homeware' in the store. Anthropologie itself has even shared the "season’s hottest decor" across its social channels.

And while it's easy to fall into the vortex of these videos — the husbands' reactions honestly never get old — it's also not that hard to actually spend that much on a good rock. Or at least, decorative stone sculptures and objects that serve no purpose other than to please. And why not? They're pretty.

To prove my point, I've found six stone objects you can buy that would be worth making your husband mad over.

West Elm Marble Jacks Object £69 at westelm.co.uk If you must give this marble object from West Elm a purpose (other than being enjoyable on the eye), I'd say it could easily be a paperweight. It comes in a range of different stones, including a Green Breccia, Purple Breccia, or this Dark Emperador marble. Kristina Dam Rock Pile Sculpture £225 at byflou.com If the natural colors of this rock pile sculpture aren't already enough to convince you (I challenge you to find pebbles this pretty in your garden), the let this be: the art of stacking stones is actually a well-known meditative art form, and designer Kristina Dam created this piece, inspired by her own walks along the sea, collecting shells and stones. FOURTH STREET Egg Limestone Ornament £700 at NET-A-PORTER This large limestone ornament, known as the 'Ōamaru Egg', is handcrafted, meaning each piece will carry its own unique color, texture, and markings. It was designed by Fourth Street's founder Rukaiya Daud with the intention of it sitting amongst your other prized possessions — photographs, books, trinkets — to tell its own story. Ferm Living Comber Rock Hook £17 at shop.mohd.it Ferm Living actually has quite a few rock-inspired decor pieces. The closest to Anthropologie's 'own' is this one, which is actually a wall hook. It comes in a few different sizes, as well as in a gold finish, and I think it would look just as good styled in a bowl on your side table or console as it would on the wall. JIA JIA Pyrite Sphere £475 at NET-A-PORTER This one's a special one. Not a stone you'd find in your garden, but more like the core of the earth. The pyrite is hand-cut and polished, and, considering the stone is known for its strength and protective properties, it'll make your room look and feel better. (It also comes in as an onyx sphere.) Kave Home Sipa Stone Sculpture With Natural Finish £45.50 at kavehome.com This stone object reminds me of Stonehenge, so I wonder if it would bring the same sense of intrigue to your space? The way the natural stones seamlessly fit with one another is undeniably pleasing to the eye. It comes in different sizes, and for just £45.50, it's a steal compared to Anthro's.

And, just because it has made me laugh (and we all need a bit more laughter in our lives), here's another video of a girl pranking her partner with an Anthropologie rock.

