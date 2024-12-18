These Candles Smell Like Cocktail Hour — Shop Quick-Ship Gifts That Capture the Scents of the Season
Wish you could bottle up your favorite holiday memories? Turns out, you can — and it's just $34
The best scents capture moments — specific moods (even if they defy logic). Remember ‘Ball Boy,’ the infamous blend of freshly uncanned tennis balls, Vacation sunscreen, and cotton sweatbands? Or Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘This Smells Like My…’? Well, you know. The point is, the most captivating fragrances don’t always summon fields of flowers or syrupy amber — they smell like real life.
Anecdote Candles lives up to this ethos with an unexpected holiday collection that distills the scents of the season. Remember that time you brought friends into the holiday fold over pre-ice skating bites and a bottle of Barolo? There’s a candle for that: "Charcuterie Board," which blends hot honey and pepper for a fragrance that evokes “sharp wit and sweet jams.” With other playful scents like "Cocktail Hour" and "Dinner Party," they're the best candles for bringing the festive fun to life.
Price: $90
Anecdote’s Holiday Host Bundle captures two essential holiday components: food, and the company of friends and family. Featuring three hand-poured, cruelty-free candles — Charcuterie Board, Cocktail Hour, and Dinner Party — these scents are as delightful as they are clever. While their names might sound unusual, I’d liken them to Maison Margiela’s Replica collection — a lineup of fragrances that evoke favorite pastimes with refinement.
So, if you’re scrambling to find a uniquely witty gift for your most fabulous friends this season, give the gift of a good mood (or three!). According to Anecdote's website, most orders are prepared for shipment within two to three business days, so you can relax knowing your clever gift will arrive in time.
For once, I’ve got my holiday shopping in order, but with these price points and my weakness for effervescent aromas, I might just snag a couple for myself.
Price: $34
This home fragrance feast layers sweet notes of dried dates and apricot jam with a hint of smokiness from roasted nuts, all drizzled with hot honey for that quintessential sweet-yet-spicy deliciousness. Grounded by warm, savory undertones of roasted pepper and luxurious acacia wood, it’s a perfectly balanced palette of indulgence.
Price: $34
With sparkling champagne, a splash of lemon juice, and spice-infused cognac, this candle evokes the scent (and price tag) of my favorite NYC cocktail. Complex and spirited like a great conversation, yet subtly sweet and approachable with notes of juniper berries and tarragon simple syrup, it smells like adulting done right. Another round, please.
Price: $34
The best dinner parties, like the best guests, are a little spicy, fabulously louche, and completely captivating. Somehow, the Dinner Party candle manages to bottle it all. Notes of tantalizing orange, saffron, and black peppercorn offer a quick pick-me-up, while the savory scent layering of Kalamata olives, rosemary, and fresh sage mingle with creamy avocado and smooth olive oil to ease you into the evening.
Shop More Moods
Price: $34
Ah, the sweet smell of a good night in. While others brave the cold and struggle to find parking, you’ll be sitting pretty (and warmly) on the sofa. Enter the “Comfort Zone” candle, with its blend of sweet orange blossoms, coffee, and jasmine, rounded out by creamy vanilla, patchouli, and cedarwood. Perfect for introverts or anyone who revels in cozy nights at home.
Price: $34
Smelling faintly of 401(k)s, old friends, and the comfort of mid-sized sedans, "Adulting" puts the sweet in stability. Unfussy yet sophisticated, this clean, earthy blend of fig and cashmere is the scent of having "made it." While the name feels a little millennial, the fragrance is a worthy addition to any working professional’s desk — a daily reminder of the joys of grown-up success.
Price: $34
Hot goss? This candle’s got plenty. Cheekily named "Bottomless Mimosas," it captures the lively energy of cocktails before noon in good company. Reviewers rave about its crowd-pleasing blend of citrus and fresh green notes, which is apparently quite the standout hit for White Elephant exchanges. All the sweetness, none of the hangover.
