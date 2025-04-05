Farewell, Floral Fragrances — Meet the Unexpected Desert Plant That’s Scenting Our Homes for Spring 2025
A seasonal home scent that *is* actually groundbreaking
Home fragrance follows a predictable cycle — spring is for florals, summer leans citrus, and by fall, we’re up to our eyeballs in spiced woods and questionable pumpkin blends. But every so often, a scent emerges that rewrites the rules.
Enter Midnight Cactus, the latest launch from Jon Bresler, founder of New York-based home fragrance brand LAFCO, which swaps petals for something more enigmatic: the prickly pear. Subtle, delicate, and slightly fruity, this mysterious muse sparked an entirely new olfactory direction.
Since buying a beach house on Fire Island, Jon had been replanting everything with native flora to support local wildlife. Among them was Opuntia humifusa, a rare variety of prickly pear. He was pleased to discover its "wonderful, slightly fruity and green aroma."
First impressions? Prickly pear, brightened by wild raspberry. Then come the rosebuds and the delicate cactus blossom — prickly pear’s floral side. Anchoring it all: desert musk, cedar, and golden amber, wrapped in a handblown glass vessel that’s as functional as it is beautiful. Like all LAFCO products, this slow-burning soy wax candle is crafted with pure ingredients, a 100% cotton wick, and natural essential oils — so no soot, no synthetic fillers, just clean fragrance.
"Once I picked the fruit and tasted it, I thought it was even more wonderful," shares the LAFCO founder. Somewhere between watermelon and pear, with a whisper of green herbaceousness, the scent "was one that I had never experienced," and a surefire way to one of the best candles.
The Prickly Pear’s magic lies in its duality: both fruit and blossom, a contradiction of toughness and delicacy. That complexity is what gives Midnight Cactus its edge.
Lose yourself in the lush sweetness and desert mystique — hours and hours of it. Or, to be exact, four months, as this essential oil-based diffuser is designed to release fragrance gradually and with intention. Ideal for making your living room smell good, or your bathroom, desk, bedroom — anywhere that calls for a steady dose of scent.
Available as both a candle and diffuser, the scent falls into what Jon calls “skin fragrance” — a term usually reserved for perfumes that sit close, subtle, and lived-in (think CK One).
Most spring scents are bright, floral, and declarative. Midnight Cactus is not. It’s moody and tactile, the twilight hour of home fragrance — best experienced up close, "surrounded by subtle natural aromas provided by our native earth," says Jon.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
So yes, it’s a spring scent. But it feels like a departure. Midnight Cactus isn’t interested in nostalgia or florals-for-spring clichés. Instead, it treats space like skin — intimate, atmospheric, quietly transformative.
This season, the garden party's ending early. We’re headed for the desert.
Still can’t part with florals? Duchess Peony delivers a soft, sophisticated blend of peonies and roses, accented by sparkling cassis berries. It lasts up to nine months, making it a sound (and sweet-smelling) investment.
"It usually takes me at least a year to develop a fragrance and up to 10 rounds of modifications until it is perfect,” says Jon. It's a meticulous process that's well worth it, breeding best-selling scents like Seas & Dune — a warm, airy mix of lotus, seagrass, and amber.
Prickly pear isn’t the easiest scent to find, but when you do, it’s worth the hunt. A few well-reviewed options on our radar:
If you know Dae for their haircare, expect the same nature-driven approach to fragrance. This scent is inspired by the Arizona desert, described as “carefree romance in full bloom,” with notes of prickly pear, mandarin, and magnolia.
A scent that mirrors the desert’s mystical atmosphere — layered and complex, much like the landscape itself. Expect cactus flower at the forefront, deepened by lavender, agave, bergamot, and incense.
Self-proclaimed candle snobs in this Amazon home scent's reviews rave about its unique mix of prickly pear, California white sage, neroli, and sea salt. Handmade with coconut wax and an unusual wood wick for a slow, steady burn.
Need a way to diffuse it? Aromatech’s scent diffuser bridges the gap between home fragrance and tech — an everyday luxury this shopping editor can’t live without.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Can't Leave Without — Packing for Milan Design Week 2025 With Articolo Studios' Creative Director Nicci Kavals
As the Melbourne-based lighting and furniture studio returns to Salone del Mobile's Euroluce fair, its founder picks her ultimate travel must-haves
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
10 Apartment Bathroom Ideas That Use Clever Design to Overcome Small Space and Awkward Layout Problems
Bathrooms in apartments tend to present particularly tricky spaces — these ideas help to remedy them in style
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Leonardo DiCaprio's Design Team Just Dropped a Charming Retro-Inspired Homewares Collab with West Elm
From bold patterns to alluring textures and vintage-inspired silhouettes, this collection is nostalgia, stylized
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Leopard Spots Are Over — Here's Why Tiger Print Is the Next Big Trend in Design
The coolest cat in home design is here, and it’s got claws
By Julia Demer Published
-
Before You Splurge on Expensive Built-Ins, Consider This Designer-Loved Mini Shelf Trend That "Elevates the Ordinary"
Be it a bedside, bathroom, or bar these mini shelves offer a stylish solution for any area that needs a little extra room for all your favorite things
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Design, But Make It Dreamy — This Is the Best Bedroom Furniture to Know in 2025
Sleep is sacred. So is style. These 2025-approved pieces ensure your bedroom delivers both
By Julia Demer Published
-
Moschino’s FW25 Runway Went Heavy on the Whimsy — But Its Biggest Statement Came From a 165-Year-Old Interiors Brand
Italian fashion house, Moschino, tapped Sanderson’s iconic floral archive for its latest show in Milan
By Julia Demer Published
-
Is This Shocking Purple the New Shade of Spring? Aimee Song Seems to Think So
Her new Lulu and Georgia collection captures the eye of a front-row fashion fixture — and makes a compelling case for coloring outside the lines
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Storage Coffee Table Has Drew Barrymore's Stamp of Approval — And It Brings Secret Storage to Your Living Room
This is certainly not your average coffee table. With a removable lid that reveals a storage pit, this coffee table can store living room clutter in the most stylish way
By Devin Toolen Published
-
These Privacy Screens From QVC Are Just What You Need to Make Any Outdoor Space Feel More Secluded
Your outdoor space should feel like a secluded sanctuary. With privacy screens from QVC, you can make that happen in the most stylish way possible
By Devin Toolen Published