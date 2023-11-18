These are the best coffee tables on Amazon - 12 style editor-approved picks
You might not think to shop for this key piece of living room furniture on Amazon, but you can really find some amazing designs for less online
Coffee tables can make or break a living room. You can either play it safe with a generic design or lean into a coffee table’s power with something extraordinary. I’m a proponent of the latter. Whether it's holding your morning coffee or showcasing a captivating centerpiece, you shouldn’t just like your coffee table - you should love it.
For this edit, I ventured where any savvy shopper with good taste buys their furniture – Amazon. In the process, I was more than pleasantly surprised by its selection. From naturally modern wooden slabs to avant-garde pieces that could pass as art installations, I discovered the absolute best. To sweeten the deal, many of these gems are currently part of the Amazon Black Friday home décor sale. If you've been contemplating a coffee table upgrade, there's no time like the present. Take a scroll to transform your living room.
Best wooden coffee tables on Amazon
On sale now
Price: $242.99
Was: $269.99
A harmonious blend of art and nature, crafted from 100% solid sustainable Camphor wood. Each table boasts a unique character with distinctive grain patterns and shapes, ensuring no two are exactly alike. With its high-end and earthy aesthetic, it rivals similar coffee tables typically priced around $1,000.
Price: $559
Elevate your living space with this vintage barrel-shaped coffee table, a testament to quality craftsmanship. Beyond its stylish exterior, the hollow interior provides a practical storage space for your living room essentials, making it both a chic and functional addition to your home.
Price: $129.99
Experience the serenity of Japanese meditation design with this charming coffee table. Its bottom shelf allows you to showcase your favorite table books, while the spacious top surface provides room for flowers, drinks, or other items. I've chosen the medium size, but there are also large and small options to suit your space.
Best irregular coffee tables on Amazon
Price: $320
Was: $339.69
Embrace the trend that's topping interior designers' lists with this irregular cloud-shaped coffee table. Elevate your space with chic, artistic flair that doesn't take itself too seriously. The smooth surface ensures easy cleaning, making it a beautiful addition to enjoy for years to come.
Price: $227.96
Elevate your living room with this triangular coffee table, a seamless pairing of walnut and glass. Beyond its beautiful design, this table is both heat and scratch-resistant, ensuring practicality for everyday life. Choose the perfect version for your space, as it comes in small and large sizes, along with various wood finishes.
Price: $449
Add playful drama to your living space with this concrete coffee table. Sturdy and unique, it boasts irregular-shaped legs that lend a whimsically beautiful flair. A true showstopper, this polished table is an exceptional piece that combines strength with style.
Best minimalist coffee tables on Amazon
Price: $149
This transparent coffee table effortlessly matches any decor, making it a versatile addition to your space. Its sleek curved design is understated, allowing the items on top to take center stage. Perfect for smaller rooms, it doesn't overpower visually and adds a touch of modern elegance to your living area.
On sale now
Price: $180.78
Was: $229.99
This minimalist industrial design coffee table is like a page out of your favorite magazine. With a sleek grey surface and slightly slanted black metal legs, it exudes a contemporary vibe. Easy to clean and surprisingly sturdy, it creates the illusion of expansiveness, adding a touch of modern elegance to your home.
Price: $164.99
Because two is always better than one! This nesting coffee table set features a grooved oak base and oak veneer top, giving off a designer aesthetic. The tables are intentionally designed with one slightly taller than the other, creating a dynamic and visually interesting effect to elevate your living space.
Best modern coffee tables on Amazon
Price: $199.99
Give your living room an artistic touch with this unique coffee table. Its eye-catching sculptural oval base and polished glass tabletop give it an incredibly high-end and beautifully designed look, making it the perfect standout piece.
Price: $289.99
Was: $348.80
Combining wood with a shiny white finish, this coffee table is the best of both worlds. Its versatility shines as it extends to reveal four hidden storage spaces for remotes, coasters, and other small items, along with two larger partition boxes for added functionality.
What are the big coffee table trends at the moment?
Lately, I've observed a surge in mixed-material coffee tables, deviating from traditional compositions. We're witnessing unconventional pairings like glass with steel or concrete with metal gaining popularity. Concrete, in particular, has become a favorite of mine due to its robust nature, ensuring stability and weight-bearing capabilities. Artistic elements are also seizing the spotlight, transforming the coffee table into a centerpiece.
What ties these trends together is the celebration of variety. With no singular coffee table trend reigning supreme, it's all about personal taste and eclectic choices.
