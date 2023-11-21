I didn't expect wreath deals to be this good - the early Black Friday sales but are so festive!

Looking to buy some discounted holiday decor? You'll want to shop this edit — trust us, your fireplace mantle and your front door will thank you

I recently wrote a piece declaring that a Christmas garland is better than a Christmas wreath. And I stand by it! But that doesn't mean I don't like holiday wreaths at all. When up against a garland, I know what I'll pick, sure ... but on its own, a wreath is a simple and easy piece of decor that telegraphs your personal style, both in and out of the holiday season. What's not to like about that?

So in honor of Thanksgiving and the Black Friday home decor sales still to come, I've searched high and low for some amazing deals on Christmas wreaths ... and am pretty impressed with what I found! Though Black Friday will officially begin on November 24, you can expect to see plenty of early markdowns sprinkled throughout the week preceding at retailers like H&M, Pottery Barn, and more. Watch this space! And happy shopping.

9 of the best deals on Christmas wreaths

Christmas wreath37% off
Pre Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Wreath

Price: $99
Was: $159

For starters, let's keep it classic with this fabulous and robust 26-inch pre-lit wreath from Balsam Hill, the brand that knows a thing or two about quality Christmas botanicals. (Just take its viral Home Depot faux Christmas tree, for example.)

Christmas wreath46% OFF
Faux Lighted Wreath

Price: $62.99
Was: $115.99

Pops of red punctuate this weighty faux Wayfair wreath, a gorgeous 46% off as part of the retailer's early Black Friday sale. Of course, if I can't convince you, let the reviews do the talking — a 4.7/5-star rating across 1123 submissions.

Christmas wreath50% off
Preserved Fluffy Pampas Grass Wreath

Price: $34.95
Was: $68

Pampas grass wreaths are a holiday staple. Get in on the trend with this piece from garden and home brand Terrain. Currently half off!

Christmas wreath20% off
Faux Bronze Pine Holiday Wreath

Price: $47.95
Was: $59.95

When I think of CB2, I often think of blacks, whites, golds, and silvers. Lean into what the brand does best with this bronze pine wreath, an understated Christmas touch for your entryway or mantle.

Botanical christmas wreath25% off
Fresh Handmade Premium Winter Wreath

Price: $79.50
Was: $106

Talk about a winter harvest — this Lulu and Georgia wreath looks like you spent all day harvesting the seeded eucalyptus, safari sunset flowers, and red berries all by yourself. A 25% discount is applied at checkout.

Christmas wreath36% off
Laroche Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

Price: $48.99
Was: $75.99

Green + gold = a match made in heaven. How luxe is this lighted wreath from Wayfair that's trimmed with gold accent leaves, pinecones, and ornaments?  

Flocked Christmas wreath15% off
Lit LED Faux Mountain Spruce Flocked Wreath & Garland

Price: $84
Was: $99

Bring the snow inside (and with none of the melty mess) with a flocked wreath. I'm particularly partial to this option from Pottery Barn.

Black Christmas wreath50% off
Faux Black Ruscus Holiday Wreath

Price: $59.50
Was: $119

Half off! Once again, if you're going for understated or if a typical holiday color palette is not for you, appease your inner minimalist with this black ruscus wreath, a wonderful match for any gold decor you have on hand.

Christmas wreath10% off
Faux Colorado Mixed Pine Wreath

Price: $134
Was: $149

And finally, keep it super, super simple with a high-quality basic: the Faux Colorado Mixed Pine Wreath from Pottery Barn. You can spruce it up (no pun intended) however you'd like — perhaps add your favorite ornaments, or drape in a mini set of Christmas lights.

These wreaths got you itching for more holiday decor? I've got you covered. Head on over to our round-ups of the best holiday decor at H&M and the best holiday decor at Anthropologie to shop some more.

