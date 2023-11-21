I didn't expect wreath deals to be this good - the early Black Friday sales but are so festive!
Looking to buy some discounted holiday decor? You'll want to shop this edit — trust us, your fireplace mantle and your front door will thank you
I recently wrote a piece declaring that a Christmas garland is better than a Christmas wreath. And I stand by it! But that doesn't mean I don't like holiday wreaths at all. When up against a garland, I know what I'll pick, sure ... but on its own, a wreath is a simple and easy piece of decor that telegraphs your personal style, both in and out of the holiday season. What's not to like about that?
So in honor of Thanksgiving and the Black Friday home decor sales still to come, I've searched high and low for some amazing deals on Christmas wreaths ... and am pretty impressed with what I found! Though Black Friday will officially begin on November 24, you can expect to see plenty of early markdowns sprinkled throughout the week preceding at retailers like H&M, Pottery Barn, and more. Watch this space! And happy shopping.
9 of the best deals on Christmas wreaths
For starters, let's keep it classic with this fabulous and robust 26-inch pre-lit wreath from Balsam Hill, the brand that knows a thing or two about quality Christmas botanicals. (Just take its viral Home Depot faux Christmas tree, for example.)
Pops of red punctuate this weighty faux Wayfair wreath, a gorgeous 46% off as part of the retailer's early Black Friday sale. Of course, if I can't convince you, let the reviews do the talking — a 4.7/5-star rating across 1123 submissions.
Pampas grass wreaths are a holiday staple. Get in on the trend with this piece from garden and home brand Terrain. Currently half off!
When I think of CB2, I often think of blacks, whites, golds, and silvers. Lean into what the brand does best with this bronze pine wreath, an understated Christmas touch for your entryway or mantle.
Talk about a winter harvest — this Lulu and Georgia wreath looks like you spent all day harvesting the seeded eucalyptus, safari sunset flowers, and red berries all by yourself. A 25% discount is applied at checkout.
Green + gold = a match made in heaven. How luxe is this lighted wreath from Wayfair that's trimmed with gold accent leaves, pinecones, and ornaments?
Bring the snow inside (and with none of the melty mess) with a flocked wreath. I'm particularly partial to this option from Pottery Barn.
Half off! Once again, if you're going for understated or if a typical holiday color palette is not for you, appease your inner minimalist with this black ruscus wreath, a wonderful match for any gold decor you have on hand.
And finally, keep it super, super simple with a high-quality basic: the Faux Colorado Mixed Pine Wreath from Pottery Barn. You can spruce it up (no pun intended) however you'd like — perhaps add your favorite ornaments, or drape in a mini set of Christmas lights.
These wreaths got you itching for more holiday decor? I've got you covered. Head on over to our round-ups of the best holiday decor at H&M and the best holiday decor at Anthropologie to shop some more.
