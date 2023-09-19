These are the trending Halloween decor buys everyone wants for their front yards this year

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

October is nearly here to haunt us, and now that we've felt that first nip of fall we can finally start talking about Halloween decor (free from judgment, at least). Besides Christmas and Thanksgiving, some of us consider the spooky season to be one of the biggest celebrations of the year and, as such, our homes should be dressed for the occasion. And of course, decking the front yard with some devilishly frightening decorations is an essential step in conjuring the spooky spirit.

Whether you're a full-blown Halloween fan or you're just looking to join your neighborhood's All Hallows' Eve hype, you'll want to know about the trending outdoor decorations that everyone's using this year. For a front yard with ghoulish curb appeal that's sure to give trick-or-treaters a suitable scare, here are nine of the best buys from some of our favorite homeware stores.