These are the trending Halloween decor buys everyone wants for their front yards this year
For a haunting display in your front yard, here are nine trending Halloween decorations from our favorite homeware stores
October is nearly here to haunt us, and now that we've felt that first nip of fall we can finally start talking about Halloween decor (free from judgment, at least). Besides Christmas and Thanksgiving, some of us consider the spooky season to be one of the biggest celebrations of the year and, as such, our homes should be dressed for the occasion. And of course, decking the front yard with some devilishly frightening decorations is an essential step in conjuring the spooky spirit.
Whether you're a full-blown Halloween fan or you're just looking to join your neighborhood's All Hallows' Eve hype, you'll want to know about the trending outdoor decorations that everyone's using this year. For a front yard with ghoulish curb appeal that's sure to give trick-or-treaters a suitable scare, here are nine of the best buys from some of our favorite homeware stores.
Price: $16.98
Size: 16 in
Walmart's light-up dragon lantern has been all over Pinterest boards this year, and it's already proven to be a best-seller. The perfect addition to your front porch, it features a claw holding a dragon head, complete with an LED candle-effect light to cast eerie shadows across your doorway. Enter if you dare!
Price: $18.99
Quantity: 3
Instagram is going crazy for floating ghouls, and these ones not only light up but come complete with witch hats for double the scare-factor! Each ghost measures 29.5 inches high and can be hung from a tree or porch with arms that bend to achieve your desired pose. A truly haunting display if we ever saw one.
Price: $199
Size: 7.5 ft.
Take your porch decor to the next level with this catacomb archway, new from The Home Depot. Part of their latest Halloween range, it promises to give visitors the fright of their lives as they head up your front yard path. Plus, standing at 7.5 feet, it really does make a dreadfully frightening impact.
Price: $15
Length: 70"
A true Halloween decor display isn't complete without a set of spookily scary lights, and this spider web-themed set adds a sparkly touch to your haunted house with the orange LEDs and green-eyed creepy crawlies. Drape them over the front door to give your guests a good fright.
Price: $19.99
Quantity: 12
Is Halloween even Halloween without bats? This set of hanging decorations includes 12 cut-out bats in a range of sizes, perfect for hanging from a tree or porch. They're weatherproof and pre-drilled making them suitable to hang anywhere, plus they all have bright-colored eyes for a haunting stare.
Price: $84.98
Size: 41.73-in
Lanterns are having a moment this Halloween, and we love this light-up skeleton arm from Lowes. Use two to flank your front door, or place several along your path to give guests an eerie welcome. The great news is they're battery-powered, so they're suitable for use anywhere, indoors as well as out!
Price: $88.99
Size: 5"2' H
No haunted house is complete without a skeleton in the closet, and this life-sized skeleton is sure to stir some screams. The limbs can be moved with knees that lock into place so you can play around with a frightening pose (just remember where you store it afterward to avoid a more serious scare!)
Price: $15
Features: In-ground stakes
Take the skeleton fear factor to the next level with these buried bones. The five-piece skeleton prop includes a skull, hands, and legs that anchor in the ground with long, pointed stakes. Add one to your front lawn or hide it within your flower beds for a seriously spooky discovery.
Price: $15.09
Quantity: 7
It wouldn't be October without some pumpkin decor, and the great thing about these convincing-looking decorations is that they'll see you through Thanksgiving, too! For a seasonal display place these different-sized gourds up your porch steps or beside your door, then bring them back out again next year.
