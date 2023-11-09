'It brings glitz and glam!' – The new H&M Home x Rabanne collection is available now, and here are 9 pieces we love
The long-awaited collection is now available to shop and offers a hint of luxury needed as we head into the holiday season
There's nothing like a new designer collab to get us excited to redecorate, and H&M Home's new collection with Rabanne is the best way to inject a hint of luxury into your home this season. If the long winter nights are wearing you down, we truly believe this one-of-a-kind collab could be the perfect remedy.
The French Fashion house (formerly known as Paco Rabanne) has teamed up with one of our favorite high-street homeware stores to bring us all the glitz and glamour you could need as we head into the holiday season. Silver, sequins, and spa-like loungewear tell a story of celebration and self-care, with some iconic bold patterned textiles thrown in for good measure.
Designed in partnership with Rabanne’s Creative Director Julien Dossena, it's the most comprehensive interiors offering yet for an H&M designer collaboration, and there really is something for everyone. The collection spans furniture, lighting, table-top accessories, loungewear, and soft furnishings, with key pieces being a sequin embellished lamp, metallic candles, and monogrammed Rabanne cushions, all of which nod to 70s-inspired interior design trends.
'While this was my first experience designing homeware and objects, our founder Paco Rabanne designed some emblematic metallic furniture in the 1970s, so this interiors collection felt like an authentic extension for the house,' says Julien Dossena, Creative Director of Rabanne. 'I wanted to embellish the lifestyle element of our ready-to-wear collection to incorporate home décor items that complemented the luxurious mood of enjoyment.'
Looking for some inspiration for luxury winter decorating? Here are nine pieces from the new line that have the Livingetc seal of approval.
Price: $471
If you want to bring a bit of shimmer to your home this winter, why not try this table lamp adorned with silver sequins for a beautiful lighting display? The shiny chrome base promises to cast a bright glow around the room while the sparkly sequins create a disco feel that's perfect for party season.
Price: $56.99
Searching for ways to make your home smell amazing? this woody citrus-scented candle with notes of green fig is the perfect fragrance for a warming winter feel. The elegant metallic gold holder is engraved with the iconic 'R' logo on the lid and it can be reused once the candle burns down, too.
Price: $581
Tired of neutral jute rugs? This hand-tufted area rug with a wool pile has a wonderfully soft and comfortable feel underfoot making it an ideal choice for a bedroom or living room. The geometric diamond pattern also looks seriously luxe and makes a statement in any room.
Price: $321
This shimmery curtain is arguably the biggest showstopper of the collection. Its cosmic, futuristic feel adds striking visual appeal to any space whether used as a party wall decoration, a curtain room divider, or even a shower curtain. It also comes with rings at the top for easy hanging.
Price: $171
December might be the month for parties, but it's also a season for hunkering down and enjoying some well-deserved self-care. This hooded bathrobe is made with luxuriously thick terry cotton encrusted with the Rabanne logo making it a must-have addition to any spa bathroom.
Price: $137
If you're looking for a soft and cozy throw this option, made of a woven cotton and wool blend, offers everything you need. Emblazoned with the Rabanne logo in a statement pattern, it feels modern and stylish while equally comfortable. The best part? It's also reversible, too.
Price: $67.99
Elevate your mantel decor with this statement candle holder. The spherical shape, embossed with simple lines, feels timeless yet contemporary and the metallic silver base is perfect for reflecting the gentle flicker of your candle. It's perfect for Christmas and beyond.
Price: $36.99
It's the small things in life that make all the difference, and incorporating this cotton eye mask into your bedtime ritual is the sort of small detail that anyone deserves. It comes with a small bag that's perfect for traveling and we reckon it would make a great stocking filler.
Price: $42.99
The jacquard weave blend of this cushion cover is printed with the designer's logo and promises to bring a bold touch to your sofa, bed, or armchair. The black and white color palette means it will fit seamlessly in any space, too, be it neutral and pared-back or bright and bold.
Rabanne x H&M HOME is now available in selected stores and online at hm.com/home
