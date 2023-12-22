Oprah Winfrey’s Kitchen Sink Puts a Contemporary Twist on a Classic Country Style

Oprah is known for her infectious personality and stylish taste, so it's no surprise that she has a gorgeous kitchen. In a recent Instagram reel promoting her new movie, The Color Purple, we get a new glimpse into her home, including a stunning sink that's really won our hearts.

Besides the immaculate cabinets and under-shelf lighting that make up this luxurious modern kitchen, it was the unique sink that we were struck by. The Belfast sink is a classic when it comes to kitchen design and here its timeless silhouette has been given a contemporary makeover with stainless steel. Here's what designers have to say about this contemporary twist on a country classic.

'Belfast sinks exude a timeless elegance, bringing classic charm to any kitchen,' says designer Kerrie Kelly. 'Their deep basin and prominent apron-front not only evoke an aesthetic reminiscent of country living, but also offer unparalleled functionality.'

It's clearly the perfect choice for Oprah's kitchen sink where the design leans towards a refined shaker-style kitchen, and any avid chef would be thrilled to have an oversized sink in this style. 'These sinks boast ample space for washing large pots and pans with ease, making them a practical and stylish choice for modern-day kitchens,' says Kerrie. While we can't be sure this is the appeal for Oprah, it's certainly a reason why you should want one in your home.

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens )

What makes Oprah's sink even more striking is that it has had a contemporary twist. Instead of the traditional white ceramic we're used to seeing this style in, Oprah has opted for the trendy stainless steel.

It's a material we're seeing crop up more and more across modern kitchens, especially in the homes of the elite. Both David Beckham's kitchen and Tom Brady's feature the practical choice, reinventing it for a contemporary take. 'Stainless steel kitchens exude a chic and contemporary vibe, offering durability and a timeless appeal,' says Kerrie. 'It's a fantastic option for those seeking a sleek, low-maintenance, and versatile space.'

While the Belfast sink is perfect in a kitchen like Oprah's, it won't be appropriate in all spaces. 'The downside lies in their size, as they may not be suitable for small kitchens or those with limited counter space,' says Sinead Trainor, Kitchen Category Manager at LochAnna Kitchens.

If you're planning a renovation in 2024 and want to keep in line with the kitchen trends then consider a Belfast sink in stainless steel - after all, you know you can count on Oprah when it comes to enduring style.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) A photo posted by on

Get the look