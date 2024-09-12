Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here, and It Isn't Just for Coffee — Here's All the Fall-Scented Decor Your Neighbors Are Shopping Right Now

I love a pumpkin spice latte. There is something in the cinnamon yumminess that makes it the most elite of caffeinated fall treats. In fact, I love everything that incorporates pumpkins into daily life this time of year. I like to think of the minor obsession as embracing the reason for the season, and nothing gets you more in the autumnal spirit than full-blown immersion.

If you resonate with this feeling, then you're not alone. The search volume for all things pumpkin spice is at an all-time high, and candles are only the beginning of what people are looking for online.

It may be hard to imagine how something known to be a seasonal tasty treat could translate into the world of interior design and find its way into inedible parts of the home. The more common examples of how we navigate towards the seasonal spice includes practical choices like candles, shower steamers, and mugs. These pumpkin spice items perfectly encapsulate the snuggly warmth of curling up inside on a crisp fall day. But where does one draw the line on festive fall upgrades? I believe that the more creative the fall decorating ideas, the better.

(Image credit: Google Trends)

Looking for some pumpkin-spiced inspiration? Why not follow New Hampshire's lead and get pumpkin spice-scented trash bags, like these ones on Amazon. And are we even really surprised that Florida is the state with festive cat litter on their minds as the leaves start to turn? What I love the most is how some people in Maryland have a love for fall so strong, that they're thinking of buying that special someone a pumpkin spice engagement ring.

Our love for pumpkin spice, really just reflects our desire to create a cozy home using fall decor trends as the spooky season commences. In a perfect world, there would exist no limit to the things we could pumpkin-spice-ify. Take a page from your neighbors spell book, and add some of the most beloved pumpkin spice decor items into your home this fall.

Shop Pumpkin-Spiced Decor