Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here, and It Isn't Just for Coffee — Here's All the Fall-Scented Decor Your Neighbors Are Shopping Right Now
From candles to trash bags, the pumpkin spice craze has infiltrated the shopping carts of fall lovers nationwide
I love a pumpkin spice latte. There is something in the cinnamon yumminess that makes it the most elite of caffeinated fall treats. In fact, I love everything that incorporates pumpkins into daily life this time of year. I like to think of the minor obsession as embracing the reason for the season, and nothing gets you more in the autumnal spirit than full-blown immersion.
If you resonate with this feeling, then you're not alone. The search volume for all things pumpkin spice is at an all-time high, and candles are only the beginning of what people are looking for online.
It may be hard to imagine how something known to be a seasonal tasty treat could translate into the world of interior design and find its way into inedible parts of the home. The more common examples of how we navigate towards the seasonal spice includes practical choices like candles, shower steamers, and mugs. These pumpkin spice items perfectly encapsulate the snuggly warmth of curling up inside on a crisp fall day. But where does one draw the line on festive fall upgrades? I believe that the more creative the fall decorating ideas, the better.
Looking for some pumpkin-spiced inspiration? Why not follow New Hampshire's lead and get pumpkin spice-scented trash bags, like these ones on Amazon. And are we even really surprised that Florida is the state with festive cat litter on their minds as the leaves start to turn? What I love the most is how some people in Maryland have a love for fall so strong, that they're thinking of buying that special someone a pumpkin spice engagement ring.
Our love for pumpkin spice, really just reflects our desire to create a cozy home using fall decor trends as the spooky season commences. In a perfect world, there would exist no limit to the things we could pumpkin-spice-ify. Take a page from your neighbors spell book, and add some of the most beloved pumpkin spice decor items into your home this fall.
Shop Pumpkin-Spiced Decor
Price: $55
This Glasshouse candle is the chic, moody sister of the pumpkin spice candle. It will give you all the spicy smells you're longing for, but with a spooky Halloween detail. Perfect for PSL lovers that come alive in the season of the witch.
Price: $90
As one of the best scented candles you can buy, a Voluspa candle never disappoints. While definitely more a price commitment, Voluspa's pumpkin spice latte candle is an elevated option, so you can inconspicuously share your love for the seasonal spice.
Price: $59.95
Now this is definitely the candle option to say, "I love pumpkin spice and I don't care who know it!" Yet the neutral and gold wash design brings a festive elegance that blends seamlessly into any room. The gorgeous lid addition allows it to double as decor for your mantel or fall tablescape.
Price: $10
With the country-wide candle craze in full force, you are going to need a stylish snuffer to pair with your candle collection. This brass, scalloped option from Target perfectly blends into fall decor themes but is versatile enough to last through any season.
Price: $14
It makes sense that the top search for pumpkin spice mugs is happening in Alaska, and I am so onboard with buying a cute, new mug to hold all the warm, festive drinks. This option from Anthro subtly captures the coziness of pumpkin spice. But if you want to get even more on-trend for fall, they offer the Cindy mug in a classic orange color as well.
Price: $19.96
Walmart's pumpkin mug collection gives you four colors to add to your pumpkin spice display. Having four matching mugs is perfect for hosting fall movie nights and snuggling up on the couch. And the pumpkin shape is subtle enough that I am convinced that the green and black hues could be used throughout the year.
Price: $8.40
Pumpkin Spice Fabric searches trending in Rhode Island makes me believe the DIYers are brewing up some fabulous festive ideas. Sourcing PSL fabric is a more crafty and cost-effective choice to bring fall style into your home (that is if you know your way around a sewing machine). This striped pumpkin spice fabric from Walmart is bold yet understated at the same time. I can imagine the throw pillows now!
Price: $85 (was $89)
Maybe you love the idea of incorporating fabrics, but you lack a crafter's thumb. Popping a warm throw blanket over a sofa or accent chair is the best solution. The woven texture of this throw from Wayfair is the detail that emphasizes its fall-friendly design and makes it perfect for a bewitching fall bedroom.
Price: $25
There are lots of pumpkin spice throw pillows out there to choose from, but Threshold's printed pillow is my favorite. The simple black and off-white design is so stylish and chic - the understated way to declare your love for all things pumpkin spice.
Price: $9
Having a festive soap on display is such a clever way to practically decorate for the season, so it is no surprise PSL soap is trending in a couple different states. This homemade bar beautifully captures the essence of the spice. The creamy marbling is making me want to order a pumpkin spice latter right now!
Price: $22
Now I am not a shower steamer aficionado, but I do love a serene self-care moment. Your Oklahoma friends love the idea of a pumpkin spice spa night, and this cleansing pack from Anthropologie scores on an aesthetic scale.
Price: $16.99 (was $24.99)
I can't say I am surprised to see essential oils popping up in people's shopping carts. Oils are a great alternative if you are worried about burning candles in your space but love a good fall scent. This pack available on Amazon dives deep into the world of seasonal scents. Beyond just pumpkin spice, you have coffee, apple cider, and gingerbread scents to waft through your home.
