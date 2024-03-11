Kelly Rutherford’s Home Office Nails 'French Girl' Style — Experts Say Her Tricks "Make It Easier to Be Creative"

Actress Kelly Rutherford is best known for her role of the beloved New York City aristocrat Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. On and off the screen, Kelly has captured attention with her effortless elegance. Quiet luxury with a hint of quirk, Kelly Rutherford might be American, but her fashion sense feels undeniably French.

It’s no secret that Kelly has an affinity for French design (she named her son Hermés). Though, we were once again reminded of her impeccably polished sense of style with a recent Instagram photo of her home. The actress shared a glimpse of her chic home office — an impeccably styled nook, featuring antique-inspired furniture, personal accents, and of particular interest to us, a captivating floral wallpaper.

The stunning floral pattern adorning Kelly's wall is courtesy of French wallpaper artisan Antoinette Poisson. Despite being a relatively new brand established in 2012, Antoinette Poisson utilizes 18th-century techniques to create their artisanal designs, continuing the tradition of exquisite printing craftsmanship. Kelly was drawn to the mesmerizing foliage details of the pattern, and it's easy to see why.

Before knocking the classical style as tired or trad, Patrick O’Donnell from handcrafted wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball says otherwise. ‘While many see floral wallpaper as more traditional, it can vary in scale from the smallest and prettiest motif to big, bold swirling patterns on a larger scale,’ explains Patrick. Fitting within a range of aesthetics, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein is also fond of floral wallpapers, highlighting their enchanting ability to ‘breathe life into interiors.' Idyllic, storied, and versatile, it’s clear that these blooms will never go out of style.

'I'm a big fan of making the space you work in as decorative as possible - I have a whimsical mural in my home office,' says Livingetc editor in chief Pip Rich. 'Kelly's take on French Girl Style makes it so much easier to feel creative, when you're surrounded by such prettiness.'

While Kelly's navy and cream wallpaper iteration may be sold out, we've discovered the same print in an equally enchanting color palette, boasting accents of brown and red that are sure to captivate any space.

Now that our eye has been set on these chic floral designs, we absolutely must have more. Continue along for similarly brilliant printed wallpapers to add a Parisian accent to your home.

