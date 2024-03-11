Kelly Rutherford’s Home Office Nails 'French Girl' Style — Experts Say Her Tricks "Make It Easier to Be Creative"

The 'Gossip Girl' star turned fashion week fixture reveals the latest style elevation to her home. Here's how to get the look

Actress Kelly Rutherford is best known for her role of the beloved New York City aristocrat Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. On and off the screen, Kelly has captured attention with her effortless elegance. Quiet luxury with a hint of quirk, Kelly Rutherford might be American, but her fashion sense feels undeniably French.

It’s no secret that Kelly has an affinity for French design (she named her son Hermés). Though, we were once again reminded of her impeccably polished sense of style with a recent Instagram photo of her home. The actress shared a glimpse of her chic home office — an impeccably styled nook, featuring antique-inspired furniture, personal accents, and of particular interest to us, a captivating floral wallpaper.

The stunning floral pattern adorning Kelly's wall is courtesy of French wallpaper artisan Antoinette Poisson. Despite being a relatively new brand established in 2012, Antoinette Poisson utilizes 18th-century techniques to create their artisanal designs, continuing the tradition of exquisite printing craftsmanship. Kelly was drawn to the mesmerizing foliage details of the pattern, and it's easy to see why.

Floral wallpaper

(Image credit: Antoinette Poisson)

Before knocking the classical style as tired or trad, Patrick O’Donnell from handcrafted wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball says otherwise. ‘While many see floral wallpaper as more traditional, it can vary in scale from the smallest and prettiest motif to big, bold swirling patterns on a larger scale,’ explains Patrick. Fitting within a range of aesthetics, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein is also fond of floral wallpapers, highlighting their enchanting ability to ‘breathe life into interiors.' Idyllic, storied, and versatile, it’s clear that these blooms will never go out of style.

'I'm a big fan of making the space you work in as decorative as possible - I have a whimsical mural in my home office,' says Livingetc editor in chief Pip Rich. 'Kelly's take on French Girl Style makes it so much easier to feel creative, when you're surrounded by such prettiness.'

While Kelly's navy and cream wallpaper iteration may be sold out, we've discovered the same print in an equally enchanting color palette, boasting accents of brown and red that are sure to captivate any space.

Odile 86 Wallpaper, $120, Antoinette Poisson

Best Floral Wallpapers

Now that our eye has been set on these chic floral designs, we absolutely must have more. Continue along for similarly brilliant printed wallpapers to add a Parisian accent to your home.  

Floral wallpaper
House of Hackney Plantasia Floral Wallpaper Roll

Price: $5.60 per square foot

This technicolor print is nothing short of stunning. Place it in any area of your choosing for a touch of mystery.

Peach pink floral wallpaper
Chinoiserie Floral Wallpaper

Price: $96 per roll

Soft peach pink makes for an instant mood boost. Reminiscent of 17th-century styles, it offers a timelessly cheerful living room idea.

Floral wallpaper
House of Hackney Floribunda Floral Wallpaper Roll

Price: $5.60 per square foot

Who needs a bouquet when you have this show-stopping print? Its painterly Victorian wildflowers make for a grand dining room wallpaper idea.

Red floral wallpaper
Dahlia Floral Wallpaper

Price: $259

Gem colors are absolutely electric in this floral wallpaper from Pottery Barn. Rich, sophisticated, and playful, it doesn’t seize to entice. Consider it your best bathroom wallpaper idea yet.

Multicolored foral wallpaper
Monique Lhuillier Tuileries Removable Wallpaper

Price: $59 per roll

Inspired by Parisian gardens and couture gowns, this splendid print features flowers and butterflies. Recalling antique French textiles, it’s a soft and timeless addition to a bathroom, bedroom, or study.

Navy and white floral wallpaper
Jardin Toile Wallpaper

Price: $259 per roll

You can never go wrong with a classic toile print. This wallpaper is particularly scenic with its soothing cool-toned color palette.

Dark floral wallpaper
Wallflower Dusk Wallpaper

Price: $190 per roll

The perks of being a wallflower are, well — these enchanting blooms! Set against a deep blue background, they enliven a room with vibrance.

Black floral wallpaper.
Venation Soft Black Wallpaper

Price: $349 per roll

For a modernized take on florals, consider this pick from CB2. Its intricate linework is delicately elegant, while its deep black hue makes a bold statement.

Large scale floral wallpaper
Ringwold Wallpaper

Price: $325 per roll

This large scale floral design 'has a beautiful rhythmic quality,' admires Patrick. Its deep green hue 'makes a wonderful statement in a dining room.' Or, if you're fond of more gentle colorways, 'it's the perfect proposition for an elegant living room.'

