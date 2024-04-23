Kate Hudson's Wallpaper Plays Into One of the Biggest Trends of 2024 — Experts Say It Brings Both 'Tranquility' and 'Whimsy'
I can't imagine a better backdrop for a viewing of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' than this (and it's available at Anthropologie!)
Something I'm loving for 2024? Maximalism. Gone are the days of so-called sad beige interiors, and hopefully here to stay are moments of color, vibrancy, and perfectly mismatched/ornate decor. Of course, such vignettes are still crafted tastefully — but they channel pattern and personality before versatility and neutrality. I could get on board with that.
Nowhere is this fabulous look (and one other trend, in particular) on display than Kate Hudson's home. The other day, the singer and entrepreneur posted a look inside her Los Angeles chateau (adorable daughter included), and I was immediately taken by the wallpaper design she had chosen for the photographed space. I recognized it — it was the Morris & Co. Pimpernel wallpaper from Anthropologie, one of the best home decor brands around — and it instantly brought to mind some insights I had gathered a few months back.
A photo posted by katehudson on
Price: $336
Swatch: $4
The gorgeous print itself. You can buy a full roll (32'L, 20.5"W / Repeat: 18". Covers 54.5 square feet) for $336, or, depending on the size of the room you're papering, an individual swatch for just $4.
I was writing a guide on buying on-trend wallpaper for 2024, and every expert I spoke to said the same thing: florals and nature prints are the hot item of the year. 'I'm currently seeing a surge in demand for botanical and nature-inspired prints, which can bring a sense of tranquility into a space, but also a bit of whimsy,' Isy Runsewe, interior designer at Isy's Interiors, told me at the time. Added Erin Derby, an interiors consultant and photographer: '[F]lorals and graphic patterns still rule the wallpaper trend. Although those are very different styles, they allow wallpaper to stretch across design vocabularies: From traditional to minimal and mod.'
Melanie King, another designer at Isy's Interiors, described Kate's wallpaper as 'a little art deco, art nouveau, a little gothic revival, yet still feminine,' she tells me. 'Right on trend with the floral resurgence in wallpapers. This particular iconic take on a floral is a bit more vintage and a little less whimsical. I'm into it!'
This specific pattern depicts bay leaves and manilla hemp, and famed designer William Morris (of Morris & Co.) actually used it in his own dining room. Now that's how you know it's good. It's giving 'classic elegance and historical charm,' Melanie continues. 'It's got a great vintage feel with the black and white penny tile floors, and jade and brass accents. The striped curtains start to create a more relaxed space and make it cozy. Feels bold yet comfortable.'
Of course, the fun doesn't have to stop here if you don't want it to. Below, I’ve gathered a few other floral- and botanical-inspired options for you to try, just in case Kate’s vision moved you like it moved me. I know I, for one, never pass up the chance for my home to look like a celebrity’s, so I may or may not have already added the Pimpernel to my cart ...
9 Floral/Botanical Wallpapers to Try
Price: $1.93/sq. ft.
The print and coloring of the Makenzie reminds me a lot of the Pimperin, only a bit less ornate or high-design. For anyone that loves the idea of buying the Morris & Co. print but finds this more attuned to their style.
Price: $198
If you’re looking for living room wallpaper ideas, look no further. The best part of Rylee + Cru wallpaper, designed exclusively for Lulu and Georgia, is that it’s both nature-inspired and neutral. Perfect for the minimalist that wants just a touch of maximalism.
Price: $109.99
Its rich coloring and ornithological design make this West Elm option the ideal choice for a small bathroom or lively guest room. And the best part? It’s tempaper, so it’s easily removable if you want to switch it up.
Price: $220
It’s fitting that the sweet, subtle florals of this pastel pink paper remind me of drawings I’d make in the margin of my notes during class — it is from Schoolhouse, after all.
Price: $129
The Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier collab is one of my all-time faves. This peel-and-stick option from the pairing features Monique’s signature romanticism at Pottery Barn pricing and quality.
Price: $258
Channel European vibes of yore with this antique chinoiserie-inspired wallpaper covered in juicy, ripe fruits and colorful birds that bring the outside in.
Price: $1.08/sq. ft.
Sweet, springy, calming. I’d love to see this print in a country cottage or a sweet house next to a lake.
Price: $61.60/sq. ft.
The Ann is quite loud, so I’d understand if it’s not for you. But think of is this way — the wallpaper basically does the work of decorating your room for you. All you need to do is pick a neutral comforter and rug and voila, the vignette is finished.
