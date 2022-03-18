IKEA's new statement armchair is leading the latest outdoor furniture trend

IKEA is best known for its interior icons (from the KALLAX to the BILLY), but now it's about to become even more associable with the great outdoors.

The Swedish powerhouse has already blessed us with a host of Scandi-cool springtime pieces and canvases for our IKEA hacks , but their new VINGSÖN wing chair is set to stand as a fashionable focal point beyond your four walls. This versatile piece knows how to make a statement in both your living room and your patio – and we expect it will top garden trends this S/S'22.

The contemporary throne, which is likened to a 'beautiful peacock' by IKEA, may be able to make a statement through its stylized wings and generous shape – but it also celebrates some of the biggest color trends of the moment.

(Image credit: IKEA)

While gray-hues have topped the paint world for many seasons already, VINGSÖN suggests this tone is going nowhere fast – thanks to its dark gray tones that are perfect for an urban garden.

IKEA adds that the chair's decorative textile rope weave and the slender wooden 'give the armchair an expression that goes just as well outdoors as indoors.'

However, while it is easy to fall for IKEA's VINGSÖN chair, the Scandinavian label isn't exclusive in its admiration for this emerging trend. Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill, also suggests these staples will dominate interior design trends inside – and outside the home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

'Gone are the days of plain garden furniture simply to serve a purpose, as we embrace our outdoor spaces as a true extension of our home, making the most of every corner to relax and unwind in,' Nadia says.

Just as statement armchairs stand as a talking point in your home, the style expert adds that outdoor armchairs can bring the same impact to your exterior space. 'Especially given there's such a dynamic range of styles, shapes, and materials to choose from,' she adds.

If you're looking to invest in the statement armchair trend, we suggest beginning with VINGSÖN. While it is not (entirely) hackable, we still can't get enough of its striking aesthetic. Your new favorite garden trend begins at the IKEA warehouse.