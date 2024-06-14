Ashley Tisdale's Hollywood Hills Home is the Perfect Blend of Mid-Century Style Meets Boho Chic

Ashley Tisdale is fast becoming one of our go-to celebrities for interiors inspiration. The actress founded her own interior design company, Frenshe Interiors, in 2021, and her Hollywood Hills home perfectly encapsulates her laid-back aesthetic. If you've always craved a sophisticated space but don't want your home to feel stuffy, then allow Ashley's interiors to be your blueprint.

Blending Mid-Century influences with a relaxed boho-chic style, her space feels youthful and elevated in equal measure. 'The result', says interior design, Nina Lichtenstein, 'is a home that feels both timeless and refreshingly contemporary'. Featuring a marble waterfall island, seamless floor-to-ceiling windows, and a calming backyard oasis, the family home hints at luxury. Still, it's far more humble than some of her surrounding Hollywood neighbors'.

'Ashley Tisdale's design style can be described as effortlessly chic with a modern edge,' adds Nina. 'She has a knack for combining contrasting elements — like the sleek, clean lines of Mid-Century Modern with the eclectic, cozy vibes of boho decor — to create a space that is both stylish and inviting. Her home feels curated yet comfortable, offering a perfect balance between sophistication and relaxation.' Here, we take a closer look inside her modern home to find out more.

Inside Ashley Tisdale's home, the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation

Living room

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Ashley's living room is warm in every sense of the word. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with California sunshine while textural furnishings - such as the sherpa-style wingback armchairs and the velvet angular sofa - offer maximum comfort. 'The space is a perfect blend of form and function, with comfortable seating arrangements that encourage relaxation and conversation,' notes Nina Lichtenstein. 'The room is further enhanced by a wood ceiling with exposed beams, adding warmth and architectural interest.'

True to her laidback livable style, Ashley hasn't tried to disguise her TV, something interior designer Ashley Ferguson actually applauds her for. 'I think there's a stigma around TV's being shown in a room in the design world right now, but I just can't get behind that,' she says. 'TV's are part of life, and sometimes it's just impractical and unrealistic to not have one, or even worse trying to conceal a TV sometimes looks worse than if you were to embrace it'

'The fluted fireplace that spans the whole wall is impactful versus just the fireplace, I like that touch,' Ashley F adds. 'The shape of the sectional with the tight seat and tight back makes the room feel simple and clean, and I really appreciate how the furniture all sits on the rug.'

Kitchen

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

We've previously mentioned how Ashley's kitchen cabinets are the perfect moody hue, and now we can appreciate the kitchen in all its glory. Dark green inset cabinets feel so timelessly elegant, while the patterned backsplash and brass accents add a bohemian feel. 'Other boho elements like artisanal pottery and wooden bowls add character along with the unique pendant lights and green cushioned counter stools,' adds Nina. The real standout for us, however, is the marble waterfall island, which elevates the whole space by taking center stage.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Office / Guest suite

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

The 4,114 square-foot property also features a two-story guesthouse complete with a home office. In it, white brick walls and a simple fireplace feel so chic and modern, while plenty of lamps surround the space to instill a cozy vibe by night.

'The wood furniture adds warmth and a touch of Mid-Century Modern charm, creating a perfect blend of functionality and style,' adds Nina. 'Complementing this structural elegance is boho-inspired decor that adds warmth and personality to the space. Think cozy textiles, rugs with traditional and minimalist designs, and an array of plants that create a connection to nature. The interplay of these two styles creates a harmonious balance, making the home feel both lived-in and stylishly curated.'

Master bedroom

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

While clearly a fan of neutral simplicity, Ashley's spaces never lack depth or visual interest. 'The master bedroom is so calming, and I like how the drapes wrap around the room, adding a layer of depth,' says Ashley F. 'The rice paper shade is also having a moment, and I'm here for it! I currently love using it in my designs, plus it's very cost-effective for a really big look.'

Backyard

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Outdoors, you're met with the perfect oasis for a moment's respite amid LA's chaos. 'The backyard features a mix of Mid-Century modern furniture and boho decor, such as a long wooden bench adorned with plush throw pillows, and stylish wooden lounge and Adirondack chairs,' Nina explains. 'These elements come together to create idyllic settings that seamlessly extend the comfort and style of the indoor living areas into the serene outdoors.'

Seamlessly blending indoors and out was clearly integral to Ashley's design plans, and it's something designer Ashley F says she executes perfectly. 'I love how the whole home flows, which includes the outdoors,' she says. 'Plus California weather allows for pretty much year-round outdoor time, so you might as well make outside fun.'

If, like us, you're swooning over Ashley's cozy space, why not make it your own? The property is currently on the market for $6.8 million, listed by Realtor, and we're certain it will be a quick sale. In the meantime, we'll be busy trying to emulate Ashley's aesthetic for a cozy home that harmoniously blends classic Mid-Century style with boho chic.