Anthropologie just announced a new collab and it introduces a trend we think is going to be huge

Anthropologie just announced a new collaboration with fashion designer Erin Fetherston, and the homeware range makes use of a trend that we expect to take off in 2024. The answer? Burled wood.

Erin is best known for her romantic aesthetic, and now her distinct design sensibility has come to life in an inaugural collection with Anthropologie. Comprised of furniture, lighting, textiles, candles, and decorative accents, the exclusive collab features the use of rich neutrals, blush pinks, and warm textures, all of which reflect an elevated approach to interiors. The highlight for us, however, is the use of burled wood in the larger furniture pieces, offering a fresh take on this retro idea.

'When embarking on my first interior project of this scale, I knew that Anthropologie would be the perfect partner to help me translate my vision and capture my ethos,' says Erin. 'Working closely with their team over the last few years has been a dream, and I am incredibly proud of the collection that we created together.'

Here, we take a closer look at what the burled wood trend means for interior design, alongside some of our best picks from the new collection.

Why is burled wood trending?

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

A seventies furniture staple, burled wood has been having a bit of a moment when it comes to design. In many ways, the resurgence is unsurprising considering how much influence the retro seventies style has had in recent years, be it rattan, brown tones, or velvet finishes. However, despite being a bit slower off the mark, we predict that burled wood is going to sprint to the top of everyone's wishlist in 2024.

Harvested from trees with rare growths, burled wood has a beautiful two-tone effect with subtle symmetrical patterns. While it's typically associated with woods such as walnut or maple, you can also find burled wood in lighter varieties, like the ones used in Erin's new collection at Anthropologie. These are becoming increasingly popular of the traditional darker tones used in the seventies, giving a lighter, fresher, and more contemporary feel to this retro look.

The burled wood trend is slowly trickling its way down after being used by more high-end designers earlier this year. One of those is Yasmine Ghoniem, founder of YSG Studio, who loves using the paler burled poplar wood in her designs. 'I love species of timber that have really interesting woodgrains,' she says. 'Its light tone doesn’t dominate a space, but its kinetic pattern work is certainly mesmerizing. Plus their swirling hollows invite touch.'

She also agrees that burled wood is having its time in the spotlight right now as people look to introduce natural tones through larger furniture. 'Since I completed our house renovation, I’ve definitely noticed burled wood appear in the form of custom joinery in residential spaces,' she says. Now, Anthropologie is making it easier than ever to introduce the look to your own home.

Curious to know what we'd be choosing from this timelessly beautiful but ultra-trendy collection? Take a peek at our picks below.

Best burled wood furniture picks

Dulcette Nightstand View at Anthropologie Price: $598 Made of acacia wood with a mappa burl veneer finish and adorned with art-deco-inspired brass hardware, the Dulcette nightstand lends a warm and airy elegance to any bedside. Generous storage space is integrated into the clean silhouette for a seamless modern look. Dulcette Buffet View at Anthropologie Price: $2,298 For a more impactful statement in your dining room, the Dulcette buffet lends a warm and airy elegance to any space. The light wood tone and delicate orange patina of the knots work just as beautifully in a neutral space as they do against rich, color-drenched walls. Dulcette Dresser View at Anthropologie Price: $2,698 Also in the range is an elegant eight-drawer dresser which lends a warm and airy elegance to any bedroom. Pairing style and function, it comes with plenty of deep space within to store your clothes and looks wonderful when paired with gold accents for an ultra luxe look.

Best lighting buys

Dulcette Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $328 Antique brass-finished accents adorn the ribbed, bubble-like glass base of this table lamp. Paired with an elegant linen shade, it casts a warm glow and lends a modern touch to any interior. It's also operated by a touch sensor for super simple (and satisfying) ambient lighting. Dulcette Candelabra View at Anthropologie Price: $98 Budding florals climb the stems of this white brass candelabra, which holds two candles. The sophisticated garden-inspired look makes it the perfect table centerpiece for a whimsical-themed dinner - a must-have addition to any summer tablescape. Dulcette Pendant View at Anthropologie Price: $698 Continuing the theme, the brass finish of this pendant lamp adds an industrial-inspired flair to the modern design. Showcasing an exposed ribbed glass shade, this sleek silhouette casts a warm, ambient glow in any interior. We especially love the softest of the blushed pink glass.

Best decor picks