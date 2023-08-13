Anthropologie just announced a new collab and it introduces a trend we think is going to be huge
The exclusive collection features rich neutrals, blush pinks, and warm wood tones
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Anthropologie just announced a new collaboration with fashion designer Erin Fetherston, and the homeware range makes use of a trend that we expect to take off in 2024. The answer? Burled wood.
Erin is best known for her romantic aesthetic, and now her distinct design sensibility has come to life in an inaugural collection with Anthropologie. Comprised of furniture, lighting, textiles, candles, and decorative accents, the exclusive collab features the use of rich neutrals, blush pinks, and warm textures, all of which reflect an elevated approach to interiors. The highlight for us, however, is the use of burled wood in the larger furniture pieces, offering a fresh take on this retro idea.
'When embarking on my first interior project of this scale, I knew that Anthropologie would be the perfect partner to help me translate my vision and capture my ethos,' says Erin. 'Working closely with their team over the last few years has been a dream, and I am incredibly proud of the collection that we created together.'
Here, we take a closer look at what the burled wood trend means for interior design, alongside some of our best picks from the new collection.
Why is burled wood trending?
A seventies furniture staple, burled wood has been having a bit of a moment when it comes to design. In many ways, the resurgence is unsurprising considering how much influence the retro seventies style has had in recent years, be it rattan, brown tones, or velvet finishes. However, despite being a bit slower off the mark, we predict that burled wood is going to sprint to the top of everyone's wishlist in 2024.
Harvested from trees with rare growths, burled wood has a beautiful two-tone effect with subtle symmetrical patterns. While it's typically associated with woods such as walnut or maple, you can also find burled wood in lighter varieties, like the ones used in Erin's new collection at Anthropologie. These are becoming increasingly popular of the traditional darker tones used in the seventies, giving a lighter, fresher, and more contemporary feel to this retro look.
The burled wood trend is slowly trickling its way down after being used by more high-end designers earlier this year. One of those is Yasmine Ghoniem, founder of YSG Studio, who loves using the paler burled poplar wood in her designs. 'I love species of timber that have really interesting woodgrains,' she says. 'Its light tone doesn’t dominate a space, but its kinetic pattern work is certainly mesmerizing. Plus their swirling hollows invite touch.'
She also agrees that burled wood is having its time in the spotlight right now as people look to introduce natural tones through larger furniture. 'Since I completed our house renovation, I’ve definitely noticed burled wood appear in the form of custom joinery in residential spaces,' she says. Now, Anthropologie is making it easier than ever to introduce the look to your own home.
Curious to know what we'd be choosing from this timelessly beautiful but ultra-trendy collection? Take a peek at our picks below.
Best burled wood furniture picks
Price: $598
Made of acacia wood with a mappa burl veneer finish and adorned with art-deco-inspired brass hardware, the Dulcette nightstand lends a warm and airy elegance to any bedside. Generous storage space is integrated into the clean silhouette for a seamless modern look.
Price: $2,298
For a more impactful statement in your dining room, the Dulcette buffet lends a warm and airy elegance to any space. The light wood tone and delicate orange patina of the knots work just as beautifully in a neutral space as they do against rich, color-drenched walls.
Price: $2,698
Also in the range is an elegant eight-drawer dresser which lends a warm and airy elegance to any bedroom. Pairing style and function, it comes with plenty of deep space within to store your clothes and looks wonderful when paired with gold accents for an ultra luxe look.
Best lighting buys
Price: $328
Antique brass-finished accents adorn the ribbed, bubble-like glass base of this table lamp. Paired with an elegant linen shade, it casts a warm glow and lends a modern touch to any interior. It's also operated by a touch sensor for super simple (and satisfying) ambient lighting.
Price: $98
Budding florals climb the stems of this white brass candelabra, which holds two candles. The sophisticated garden-inspired look makes it the perfect table centerpiece for a whimsical-themed dinner - a must-have addition to any summer tablescape.
Price: $698
Continuing the theme, the brass finish of this pendant lamp adds an industrial-inspired flair to the modern design. Showcasing an exposed ribbed glass shade, this sleek silhouette casts a warm, ambient glow in any interior. We especially love the softest of the blushed pink glass.
Best decor picks
Price: $48
Elevate your bookcase or upgrade your shelving with these bird-shaped bookends. The perfect way to flank your reading collection, they promise to keep your books secure while also offering a glint of gold - they make a great accent when used alongside the other gold and brass items in the collection.
Price: $128
Every home needs a jute rug and this option, measuring 2 by 3 feet, is perfect for dressing your doorways. The rustic look lends an element of vintage-inspired décor to your home, with a handwoven jute frame and a muted geometric pattern that comes in either ivory or pink.
Price: $798
Showcasing a multicolored sculptural base paired with a clean marble top, this side table is brimming with character. Rosa cappuccino marble and ash wood marry beautifully for a delicately light, pastel effect - it's playful and fun while still looking ultra high-end.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
'You'll feel happier - 12 pieces of brightly colored decor that are like joy for your soul
From tinted glassware to statement-making vases, here’s the very best in colorful decor to brighten up your home while keeping an elegant feel
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
The 12 best animal print rugs - luxe pattern to give your home a subtle beauty
The 12 best animal print rugs have been chosen by the Livingetc team for their softness, serenity and sophisticated vibes
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
What's the best "greige" paint for my walls? 9 shades that perfectly capture this trending color
Greige isn't going anywhere - here are our favorite shades to help you choose the perfect tone for your home
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Stoneware is the decor trend that'll bring heart and soul to your scheme – these are the best pieces for every room in your home
Stoneware is arguably the most sophisticated, calming and organic addition you can make to your decor, so I’ve found the best pieces to add to your collection
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
These are the 9 accessories designers swear by to create that beautifully styled interior look
If you wondered what are those final touches interior designers use to make their projects look photoshoot-ready, these are it
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
Yes it's early, but Halloween decor is happening - what to get before it sells out
It's never too early for spooky season. Shop these stylish items for a tasteful theme this Halloween
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room
Is your living room even complete without a side table? These are our shopping editor's favorite buys to snap up now
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Looking for the perfect coffee table for a small living room? Our shopping editor's picks make the most of tiny spaces
Our shopping editor is convinced that any of these 9 coffee tables is perfect for a small living space
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Here are the best calming, organic, and minimalist things I’ve found in the home decor sales this week
Our shopping editor has taken all the hard work out of shopping the sales with these relaxed-yet-elevated pieces (that you can now get for less!)
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you
Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself
By Valeza Bakolli Published