Let's Talk About the Tête-à-Tête Sofa — The Unique Couch Style Every Conversationalist Needs
This furniture piece with a social silhouette has been trending lately, and I've found where to shop it on sale
Living rooms are the social setting of the house, and having good seating is essential to mastering the art of conversation. Of course, you can always opt for the comfortable classics — sectionals, pit sofas, even deep-seat love seats — but there is one unique style that has currently caught my attention for its topsy-turvy silhouette: the tête-à-tête sofa.
With vintage designs and conversation-starting pieces currently on everyone's interior design mood boards, it comes as no surprise that this Victorian-era lounge has found itself in the spotlight. And thanks to the contemporary iterations on the market currently, the tête-à-tête sofa is easily one of the best couches, and most covetable, right now.
So where did the tête-à-tête sofa come from, and why are we loving this design at the moment? Moreover, how do you style one within your home? Let's discuss.
What is a Tete-A-Tete Sofa?
Much like the fainting sofa trend I recently came across, the tête-à-tête sofa originated in the 19th century during the Victorian era. Though, rather than a lounge to provide a moment of rest and escape, the tête-à-tête offers a way to promote conversation both with the person sitting next to you, and any others across the room. Quite literally, the phrase "tête-à-tête" means "face-to-face" which is exactly how the design of the sofa works — a lounge with opposite facing backs on either end.
"It was designed to allow two people to sit close together while facing slightly away, making it perfect for close conversations while maintaining propriety," says Victoria Holly, a Los Angeles-based interior designer and founder of Victoria Holly Interiors. She adds that "They usually were placed in grand parlors and sitting rooms, and they added in a new layout dynamic — since sitting rooms were much larger, a traditional furniture layout wouldn’t always work. A tête-à-tête sofa also allowed to bridge two different conversation areas in a larger sitting room." Clever.
Why Are They Trending Now?
So why are we seeing a current resurgence of the tête-à-tête sofa? Much of the reasoning can be tied to the interior design trends of today gravitating towards incorporating nostalgic influences, like vintage-inspired paint colors and antique accents.
Isabel Jackson, and interior designer at Cheltenham Interiors, explains that "The resurgence of the tête-à-tête sofa can be tied to a broader trend towards nostalgia and a desire for more personalized, meaningful home decor. In an era where people are craving unique, statement-making pieces. It evokes a sense of history and craftsmanship, which resonates with people who are interested in more sustainable, artisanal pieces."
As people spend more time at home and focus on creating intimate spaces for conversation, the tête-à-tête sofa is the perfect symbol of that cozy, social atmosphere. Victoria adds that the rising tête-à-tête sofa trend could even be linked to more people seeking room divider ideas as a way to break up open-concept layouts.
"With the rise of open-concept spaces, which translates to larger living areas, we’re seeing the same need again for interesting seating dynamics instead of the standard sofa and two chairs layout," she says. "It also offers a statement in a room where you don’t expect it."
Even though the style tends to be on the more expensive side of things, with more and more brands starting to introduce their own styles with cleaner lines and more modern designs, it's certainly a sofa trend that's growing hard to ignore.
Shop Tête-à-Tête Sofas
Over 50% Off
Price: $1,799.99, Was: $3,669
Fabric: Cream Polyester Blend
Price: $2,399.20, Was: $2,999
Material: Polyester Upholstery and Wood
How to Style a Tête-à-Tête
As for styling one of these unique furniture pieces, Victoria says "We often install these in formal living rooms and home offices. Basically areas where you need to have two different conversational areas."
When it comes to larger spaces, particularly home offices, Victoria says they're "helpful to bridge the gap between a desk area and maybe looking outside to views or a sitting area within the office."
But living room furniture ideas and offices are not the only places for this design. Interior Designer and owner of Cushee, Hayley AcAteer, says "I picture this piece in any space where interaction happens naturally. A quiet corner of a bedroom is perfect for reading or unwinding. Even in a grand hallway or open space, it adds a sense of drama and charm that makes the area feel complete."
Since a tête-à-tête is a bold furniture piece in itself, Hayley recommends playing off of this characteristic. "Bold upholstery like velvet or a geometric print can bring out its curves, while neutral surroundings let the shape speak for itself. A statement lamp or an oversized piece of art nearby can frame it beautifully. Adding a textured throw or a small, sculptural cushion completes the look without taking away from its elegance," she says.
Are you dreaming of a tête-à-tête sofa becoming your conversation piece (literally) yet?
"I recently saw a modern version of the tête-à-tête in a friend’s sunroom," says Hayley. "It was upholstered in soft linen with clean, minimalist lines, surrounded by greenery. It became their favorite spot for morning coffee and quiet moments. That’s the beauty of this piece. It adapts to its surroundings while still holding onto its history, offering both functionality and style."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
I Love to Host — Here's What I'll Be Adding To My Pantry to Ease the Holiday Stress and Stay Organized
Take a peek at these expert tips and buys to keep your pantry perfectly in-place through the hustle and bustle of the festive season
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
10 Sage Green Room Ideas That Ooze Serenity and Style
Whether on the walls, floors, furnishings, or finishing touches, sage green can evoke a sense of calm throughout the entire home
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
Tinsel Is So Last Year — All the Most Stylish Trees Right Now Are Dripping in Teardrop Ornaments
This trend has all the sparkle of 70s-style silver tinsel, but it's done in a way that feels far more delicate, elegant, and dare we say, demure?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Not Your Grandma's Ruffled Bedding! How the 'Coquette' Aesthetic Brought Back Prettier Bed Styling
There's a new take on classic frills that's making this traditional style bedding feel fresh and right for right now
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Emily Henderson's Genius Tip for Choosing a Rug Color Has Me Re-Thinking Every Rug I've Ever Bought
Launching a new collaboration with Rugs USA, Emily has introduced me to the idea of 'thread color variation' and now how I look at rugs has totally changed
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The "Chair-and-a-Half" Is the Goldilocks of Seating — Not Too Big, Not Too Small, but Just Right for Snuggling Up This Season
This accent chair trend is perfect for the cozy season, and it's on sale at Wayfair
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Anthropologie's Bow Garland is This Festive Season's Must-Have — If You Can't Buy It, Why Not DIY It?
Bows have been on trend for a while, and we don't see them going anywhere soon, so now could be the best time to invest in the trend
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Peel-And-Stick Stair Treads Are the Genius Way to Add Style and a Bit of Grip to Your Stairs — "It's a Win-Win"
Traditional stair runners are not just a big commitment; they can be costly too. That's exactly what makes this 10-minute "cozy" solve such a game-changer
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The "Joyous" Chair Trend That Some of Our Favorite Designers Are Picking Over the Accent Chair
Designers have turned indoor swings into a micro-trend, one that embraces joy, happiness and hangs wellness principles in the center of your home
By Pip Rich Published
-
"Modern Retro" Is the Mood of the Moment, and These 5 Designer Schemes Got the Memo
Think rich woods, deep reds, burnt oranges, and a surprise hit of blue for nostalgic, yet contemporary design
By Ellen Finch Published