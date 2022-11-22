Painted headboard ideas – 10 quick and clever DIY projects that will transform a bland bedroom

No bedroom is complete without a headboard, we say, but if you've inherited a bed that's either lacking in that department, or has one but it feels a bit lackluster, a painted headboard could be the answer.

A painted headboard could take many forms, but more often than not, it's a design painted onto the wall that acts in the place of a traditional headboard. It means you have the creative freedom to do something bold and statement making, while also keeping to a budget.

Take a look at our round-up of these clever headboard ideas, all created using paint.

10 painted headboard ideas to help you frame the bed

1. Use an accent wall like an oversized headboard

The oversized headboard is a huge trend in bedroom design, for a modern, hotel-like feel, but you can create the same look with paint. Try a bedroom accent wall in a deep color, and change the look and feel of not just the sleeping area, but also the room at large.

'Painting behind your bed will automatically create a focal point and is a lovely way to bring a bit of a character to the bedroom,' says Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick (opens in new tab). 'It can give the room that boutique hotel feel. Avoid doing a standard accent wall and do something fun. You could make an extended headboard design by painting from shoulder height just above the headboard and going all the way along the wall with Lick’s Beige 02 (opens in new tab), and then above that paint a thin strip of black, and this will give your bedroom a smart feel.'

2. Try a half-painted wall

The half wall is a popular bedroom paint idea that can play the part of a headboard in the right scheme.

'Painting datum lines like this is something we have done in other projects too,' says Nathan Cuttle, founder of Studio Nato (opens in new tab). 'This is particularly useful in brownstones or apartments with period details. It is reflective of period style, like a modern interpretation of a wainscot or chair rail. Consider layering in colorful furniture as well, or when you continue the painted line across doors or window trims.'

'In rooms with taller ceilings and low furniture, it's a great way to bring the scale back to the space,' says Nathan. 'Playing with the height of the datum line then becomes an interesting visual study. '

3. Paint a semi-circle around the bed

Painted arches and circles are one of the biggest paint trends around right now, and it just so happens they make for a brilliant headboard idea, too. In this simple bedroom scheme by Atelier Cho Thompson, a painted semi-circle has been tied in with the bed linen to bring a coziness that the space otherwise lacked.

4. Or why not a rainbow?

For a different take on the painted arch that's perfect for a kid's room, why not combine some different colors to create a rainbow headboard. Don't feel limited to a standard rainbow, either.

'This is a girls’ room and there was no space for a headboard so we painted the wall to add definition and interest to the bed as well as the room,' interior designer Alison Damonte (opens in new tab) tells us of the scheme. 'While it’s a rainbow shape, the colors aren’t traditional. The girls selected them from their favorite colors.'

5. Try this multi-colored sample design

This colorful headboard created by paint brand Little Greene is the perfect way to use up leftover paint. The design is made up of individual painted blocks, but could equally be painted in the same way you'd paint a checkerboard wall.

6. Design a headboard as part of a mural

A wall mural is a fantastic way to bring character to an accent wall, but you could also incorporate a headboard into the design too, like in this bedroom painted by Annie Sloan (opens in new tab).

'Murals can act as a focal point for celebrating your personality,' says Anupriya Sahu, founder and design head, Alankaram (opens in new tab). 'There are many ways to experiment. For instance, opting for a design with an assorted pattern is a great way to add color, depth, and texture to a space. To make a prominent statement, one can have a large-scale design on walls.'

7. Create a headboard with painted paneling

Another great way to create the illusion of a headboard is by making the most of wainscoting or paneling behind the bed. Consider painting the bedroom wall panels, as these will not only inject a fresh new look into the room but also highlight the sleeping space, making it the focal point in the room.

'If you are going to include paneling in your bedroom and you have a larger room, then consider painting it,' Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs (opens in new tab) and KDLoves (opens in new tab). 'If space is at a premium in the bedroom, opt for a dado-height to create the illusion of height. Keep it simple, and symmetrical and of course, use a modern and bold color to let your personality shine through. Remember bolder, brighter tones can be just as restful as neutrals, so don't shy away from color.'

8. Add a paint effect on half wall

If a half-painted wall is a style you're interested in for your modern bedroom, then consider adding an interesting pattern or texture to it. Irregular shapes, checks, chevron patterns, and more give the room a stand-out look.

If you have a curved wall or unusually shaped structure, turn it into a feature by painting it in one or more different colors. This makes a room more interesting and is also useful for zoning areas.

9. Personalize the headboard with painted initials

If your kids have a shared bedroom, then a great way to personalize each child's space is with interesting paint ideas. Along with painting a landscape, animal kingdom, the solar system, or more, you could even consider adding their initials or names behind the bed, as a way to even create a subtle headboard.

Choose soothing hues that make the space easy to sleep in. Consider bringing in blue, as it is a hue with depth and perception. This shade is also associated with security, order, stability, and reliability. Plus several colors go with blue, making it a versatile shade to design with.

