Bedroom wall panel ideas – 7 easy ways to give your room an incredible architectural edge

Bedroom wall panel ideas are one of the fastest ways to add charm and interest to any room's walls and even ceilings. Sure, it's a style that echoes back to the 70s, but instead of the dark and moody interiors, it once created, today’s styles, mixed with a variety of white or bright accents pave the way to chic interiors that feel modern and stylish.

To understand how one can play with this architectural feature, we spoke to designers from the industry to supplement us with fresh, new bedroom wall decor ideas. So here's a look at the top seven ways to give your bedroom ideas a zhuzh.

Take notes!

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Content Editor Aditi is a homes writer and editor with several years of experience. Her articles, backed by expert insights, offer suggestions aimed at helping readers make the best home design choices. For this article, she spoke to top experts to gather bedroom wall paneling ideas.

7 bedroom wall panel ideas to give the room a fresh flair

'Statement paneling has been on the rise for a while now, as clients become braver with the design choices,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs (opens in new tab) and KDLoves (opens in new tab). 'People want their homes to feel less clinical and cold, and the same goes for the bedroom.'

'Paneling brings in a tactile and warming finish, whether you choose a beautiful wood to bring in the great outdoors, or opt for a bold and bright color to inject personality into the space,' says Emma. 'In the bedroom, in particular, paneling can help to bring in a sense of grandeur, allowing you to upscale the space with a luxurious yet timeless finish.'

1. Take the paneling to full height

(Image credit: Light and Dwell. Photo credit Amy Bartlam)

Want to create an accent wall without making it seem too overwhelming? Apart from the usual wall paints or bedroom wallpaper ideas, a great alternative is with paneling. Not only does it add warmth to a room, but if taken up to the ceiling, adds depth and height to the space's visuals. While originally this style was used to add insulation and durability to spaces, paneling is now a mostly decorative element that adds texture and dimension to walls.

Consider this style of beaded board, which showcases thin strips of wood with a small ridge (called the bead) in between. The vertical panels can give a traditional vibe, but that can be countered with modern furniture and furnishings.

'If you are going to include paneling in your bedroom and you have a larger room, then full height paneling will add drama and interest to the space,' says Emma. 'You can then paint it a more muted color to allow other key pieces of furniture such as the headboard to be the focal point.'

2. Opt for thin strips for a sleek look

(Image credit: Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop. Photo credit Chad Mellon)

Thin strips of wood that seem like molding can be used to make walls appear textural, taller, or highlighted. This is a great bedroom accent wall idea if you want your interiors to look subtle, yet elegant and eye-catching.

If you want to go for basic paneling, you can of course go with the DIY store moldings, but for a more unique look, consider intricate, decorative-style paneling made from modern composite materials, as well as traditional plaster reliefs.

'Paneling serves a practical purpose of softening acoustics and protecting the walls,' says Poppy Peace, group creative director at Milc Interiors. 'There are a variety of options available, from more traditional styles like wooden beading to fabric-covered panels which echo a contemporary look and give a comforting feel to a room.'

'If space is at a premium in the bedroom, then opt for a dado-height to create the illusion of height,' says Emma. 'Keep it simple, symmetrical and of course, use a modern and bold color to let your personality shine through. Remember bolder, brighter tones can be just as restful as neutrals, so don't shy away from color.'

3. Choose slats for an earthy look

(Image credit: Maestri Studio. Photo credit Jenifer McNeil Baker)

Looking for off-beat above the bed decorating ideas? Consider a striking wooden strip decorative panel in dark, natural wood shade. This will add a dramatic dose to the room, and enrich the space with tactility.

Interestingly, if you like the concept of panels but want to try something new and unique, consider fabric wall panels that look just as good as wood, and allow you to mix patterns into the room.

'The paneling is built from stained white oak and was applied in individual strips to the wall,' says Eddie Maestri, principal architect at Maestri Studio (opens in new tab). 'We selected it to bring texture, warmth, and dimension to the space.'

4. Paint the paneling

(Image credit: English Blinds)

Paneling doesn't always need to be in natural shades of wood. A single coat of paint, or a few, can transform wood into something perfect for your home, plus also double up as bedroom wall art.

Painted panels are a shore-house staple and it looks fabulous in colors that reflect the outdoors. Think dreamy greens and blues. If it's a vintage look you desire, you can choose a distressed finish to create a look of age.

While painting these in your room, remember to not just brush a flat color onto them and call it a day. Think of interesting ideas, or paint color effects like a color block or stripes.

(opens in new tab) Buy this paint on Down Pipe by Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab) This dark lead grey tone has definite blue undertones and can add complexity and depth to spaces. It can be a great feature wall color or a background for art displays.

5. Or wallpaper it

(Image credit: Chicago Studio)

If you're thinking of how to wallpaper a statement wall, we suggest you don't just paste one on a drywall. Add it within panels for a more decorated look.

'We’ve seen a growing trend of adding wallpaper to wood paneling in homes,' says Chelsea Clark, head of brand at Lust Home. (opens in new tab) 'Once seen as a more traditional type of decor, today homeowners are experimenting with paneling, adding a touch of personality through bold prints and bright colors. If you’re nervous about introducing a pattern into the home and don’t want to wallpaper an entire room, adding just a few lengths of wallpaper to paneling is a great place to start experimenting. This is especially useful in rooms where you may want to switch up the decor more regularly.'

'Not only is it an inexpensive way to breathe new life into an existing feature, but it can also give off the illusion of new artwork,' says Chelsea. 'By framing patterns in the panels, the wallpaper acts as a piece of art, allowing homeowners to add character to a room in an inexpensive way. Lust Home’s Lady Leopard (opens in new tab) or Treasure Chest (opens in new tab) would make great options when wanting to try out the trend.'

6. Choose tongue and groove wall paneling for a cocooning look

(Image credit: JL Design. Photo credit Leslee Mitchell)

If you are feeling an extra bit of love for wood paneling and want to push its limits, consider extending it from the wall to the ceiling for one continuous swath of warm wood. This tongue-and-groove look is super luxurious, especially in rooms with soaring ceiling heights.

Known for its rich texture, this striped pattern can dramatically change the feeling of a room. Horizontal tongue and groove walls especially pop in comparison to drywall. The hanging canopy bed in this image, adds further whimsical touch to the space.

Slatted panels are great for ceilings, as these offer the benefit of acoustic insulation between floors, particularly useful if you're decorating an apartment anywhere but the top floor. Even Shaker-style paneling on the ceilings can work.

7. Install a textured wall panel for a cozy feel

(Image credit: Quirk Studio. Photo credit Kuber Shah)

If you want to lift the look of your modern bedroom, a great way to add movement and texture to the interiors is through paneling – but wait, not all paneling is molding or wooden slats. For a more tactile and earthy feel, consider panels made in rattan.

'The parent’s bedroom is a gracious and congenial space, as driven by the brief of a welcoming design feel,' says Shivani and Disha, co-founders of Quirk Studio (opens in new tab). 'The paneling behind the bed offsets the white rattan furniture sitting on oak flooring, making the bedroom a comfortable and restful environment.'

What does wall paneling do to a room?

(Image credit: WF Arquitetos. Photo credit Fran Parente)

If you're looking for cozy bedroom ideas, then wall paneling is a great way to add texture, depth, and elegance to the room. While it may seem like a big design change to add to the room, but you'll be surprised at how easy it is to install, clean, and care for wall panels.

Most designs are corrosion, water, mold, and mildew resistant. These are durable, long-lasting, and great for any room in the home.