Hilary Duff's Curved White Couch Proves That This Sofa Trend Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

As a former Disney Channel kid, you can forgive me for being just a teensy bit obsessed with Hilary Duff; the actress-turned-singer-turned-trendsetter has always been easy to root for, even in her early days on Lizzie McGuire. To me, she was and always will be the It Girl for my generation (and that’s not just because my first concert was a stop on her iconic Metamorphosis tour).

Now, however, I turn to Hilary for advice on things like home design and decor, instead of what to do if you meet an international pop star on your class trip to Rome. At this point, she has the credentials to back her up; she’s involved in numerous business projects, like her role as chief brand director for home fragrance brand Below 60°, and even earned herself a coveted home tour with Architectural Digest back in 2020, among other accomplishments.

So it probably comes as no surprise that I constantly scour her Instagram for new furniture or decor ideas I can pass along to Livingetc readers; not only do I love the woman, but her style is just that good. And I’ll tell you one thing I think she might be right about, whether she knows it or not: Boucle, the loopy, teddy-like fabric that characterized 2023 in interior design, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If you’ve paid a lick of attention to the home design space in the last year and a half, you’ve certainly noticed the boucle mania. Its trademark texture covers nearly every accent chair, couch, and bench from all the best home decor brands, who have churned out these fuzzy pieces with an almost concerning efficiency. Back in January, we predicted boucle was consequentially on its way out; too much of a good thing is still too much. But it’s starting to seem that we were wrong. Case in point: Hilary’s curved white boucle sofa, identifiable in slide 2 of a recent Instagram post.

‘Boucle was everywhere during Milan Design Week,’ says Livingetc Editor Hugh Metcalf, who attended last month's prestigious design event. ‘You got the sense that, without boucle, there would have been no furniture to show.’

‘Boucle fabric is still really popular in fashion and interior design’ because its texture and aesthetic ‘give it a kind of timeless charm,’ even as trends change, adds Milly McEwan , product and design manager at RJ Living. It brings a ‘combination of comfort and texture’ that is in keeping with sophisticated design schemes, while its ‘tactile surface’ creates visual interest that ‘can make a normal design look a bit more dynamic.’

(Image credit: Photo credit: Julie Leffell / Designer: Rita Teichner of DDIY Interiors)

Plus, boucle really can make for a good couch material — so it seems like Hilary is truly onto something with hers. It’s ‘pretty durable and doesn’t show wear as much as some other fabrics,’ which makes ‘it a really good choice for a piece of furniture that is used often,’ Milly explains. The best boucle sofas are also versatile, which ‘allows them to seamlessly blend into various design styles, from modern to traditional, ensuring their continued popularity,’ adds Rita Teichner, principal designer at DDIY Interiors.

Have I convinced you yet? Because I think I’ve convinced myself. As a result, you know I couldn’t resist throwing together a quick boucle shopping edit for anyone looking to replicate Hilary’s couch or just throw a few trendy boucle pillows onto their own. What can I say? It's what I do.

Your quick boucle shopping edit

Curved Boucle Sofas

Lupine Curved Loveseat Cream Boucle - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $680 This boucle loveseat is a unicorn, if you ask me. It's customer-beloved (only positive reviews on Target.com) and somehow still less than $700 — a near-impossible feat for something of that price. You can find boucle sofas for under $500, of course, but you're often sacrificing quality for cost. Something tells me that's not the case here. Muir 90" Curved White Boucle Sofa by Lawson-Fenning View at CB2 Price: $2449 Although it's quite expensive, this curved sofa more than earns its keep with its subtle curve and luxurious wooden base. The contrast between the fuzzy boucle and the natural grain adds dimension and character, two elements that are often lost with these kinds of couches. Marlow Performance Bouclé Curve Sofa View at Castlery Price: $3148 To me, this looks most similar to Hilary's couch, if you're looking for more of a direct replica. But even if you're not, the Marlow is a good investment. From afar, I’ve come to know Castlery as a well-made, decently-priced retailer, with trendy items that are built to last. I haven’t tried anything for myself; but the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, always. This best-selling piece, for example, has been wow-ing customers for some time now: ‘Love this sofa. A true one-of-a-kind. Would highly recommend!’ said one.

Linear Boucle Sofas

Antrez 91.2'' Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $519.99

Was: $799.99 Now, I know what I said about boucle sofas under $500. But technically this one isn’t — it’s just on sale. And that’s even more reason to buy. Plus, the reviews make me feel really great about recommending it to you. And if the white isn’t your cup of tea, there is a gray boucle option, as well. So chic! Alpine 90" Sherpa Sofa, Ivory White Bouclé View at Jennifer Taylor Home Price: $1121.49

Was: $1649 I have not yet purchased anything from Jennifer Taylor Home, but I’ve heard only good things. And right now, this wood-accented sofa is calling my name. The rounded shape calls to mind the curved frame of the options above, but its linear silhouette still reigns supreme. Sleek, sexy, and cozy. Cambria Boucle Sofa 96" View at Crate and Barrel Price: $1839

Was: $2299 If you’re looking for an on-trend sofas for 2024, look no further than a single-cushion couch. Combine that construction with boucle and you have yourself a winning recipe. (Not to mention the 5-star rating and positive customer reviews.)

Boucle Accent Chairs

Everse Ivory Wool Bouclé Lounge Chair View at Article Price: $699 This wool boucle chair is so divine — I can’t stop staring. The exaggerated armrests are somewhat reminiscent of ram horns, adding a statuesque touch to your living room. Just know that the back is ‘fairly low’ and the seat is not very deep, according to reviews. But that could make it great for a smaller living room! Bouclé Hagen Accent Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $499.95

Was: $798 The first reason to buy this Anthropologie chair is for the price tag; $300 off at Anthro is not to be ignored. But the second reason is because it’s just ... gorgeous. I’m putting my faith in that quality Anthro construction because there aren’t any reviews to hang my hat on, but I still feel confident this would look great and hold up well in your sitting room or parlor. April 33.9" Seat Wide White Teddy Swivel Chair View at Target Price: $299.99

Was: $399.99 For more of a budget pick, this teddy/boucle swivel chair with extra storage should work just fine. You might like it better in a den or a starter apartment rather than a showstopping front-of-house vignette, but sometimes, that’s really all you need.

Boucle Decor