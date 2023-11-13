Hilary Duff just launched her own natural fragrance diffuser for a scented home that's celebrity-worthy

Do you ever wonder what celebrity homes smell like? It isn't often we get an insight into the scents inside our favorite celebrity homes, but with all that money and good taste, we can assume it probably smells good.

If you want an amazing-smelling home that's as nice on the nose as a celebrity's, then Hilary Duff might be able to lend a hand. The actress-turned-author (now turned businesswoman) has launched a 100% natural air freshener with Below 60°, offering us a brand new home fragrance that's as fresh and exciting as it sounds. Here's what we know about the new launch.

Hilary's products provide an easy, pure way to make your home smell as good as a celebrity's. Below 60° is a direct reference to the 60th parallel south, a circle of latitude that is 60 degrees south of Earth’s equatorial plane, an area identified as having Earth’s cleanest pocket of air by scientists. All of their products are made from 100% natural oils, consisting of no synthetic fragrances meaning no harmful parabens.

We're always looking for natural ways to make the home smell great, and now we have a new option that's specifically curated by Hilary. Say goodbye to timely and expensive natural fragrance methods like fresh flowers or boiling simmer pots - these sweet-smelling scents can be achieved with the simple flick of a switch. Below 60°offers easy-to-use home fragrance via a plug-in diffuser and a simple subscription model to keep your home smelling gorgeous. They currently offer three scents: Mint Disco on Ice, If Citrus Were a Feeling, and Vanilla Buys a Timeshare in Paradise.

Best known for her time on The Disney Channel and her role in Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff has been a big advocate for using sustainable and natural products in the home for some time. 'Home is my happy place,' says Hilary. 'That's why I'm so excited to launch Below 60°, a line of natural home fragrance products that you can feel good about bringing into your space. Becoming a mom meant becoming more conscious and cautious about the products I use, so we've gone to the ends of the earth to develop unique, 100% natural fragrances from responsibly sourced ingredients.'

For a scent layering idea, why not pair it with your favorite scented soy candle or fragrance sachets for a discreet scentscape that guests are sure to notice. (These lavender potpourri sachets from Amazon are our personal favorites, and they slot easily into a drawer or closet for a burst of scent each time you open it.

As we all look to live in healthier homes, having a home fragrance that you know isn't harmful is important. This innovative natural fragrance diffuser provides a fresh scent experience without the risk of bringing any harmful chemicals into your space. If it's good enough for Hilary, it's good enough for us!

