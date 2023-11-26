‘They’re seriously sophisticated’ – 9 dark Christmas decorating ideas for a festive look that's grown-up but cozy
Take a moody approach to festivities with these dark-colored Christmas decorating ideas – ‘tis the season to be cozy, after all…
The joy of dark-colored Christmas decorating ideas is in the moodiness they add to a scheme. Christmas decorations tend to go in four general directions: the traditional, the off-beat colorful, the Scandi-inspired neutral, and, of course, the dark and moody. Creating more of a grown-up feel, the latter is smart and sophisticated, while still feeling cozy and homely – the perfect balance for a stylish scheme, we think.
As far as Christmas decorating ideas go, then, it’s safe to say we’re fans. There are so many ways to incorporate a dark festive look into your home, from dramatic tablescapes to showstopping garlands and fabulous floral displays. And going dark doesn’t mean you can’t incorporate color – in fact, it’s encouraged by many of the designers we spoke to for this piece.
Ready to give dark Christmas decor a go? Let these rich, intense and seriously sophisticated ideas inspire you.
1. Start with dark foliage
A good dose of dark greenery is the perfect base from which to build your dark-colored Christmas decor scheme. This festive mantlepiece idea from Orpheus, a 17th-century Suffolk estate from luxury holiday letting agent Unique Homestays, combines leaves and red berries, building on the look with a selection of elegant dark candle holders.
It’s a decorating trick many designers turn to during the festive season. Artem Kropovinsky, founder of New York interior design studio Arsight, suggests dense and dark evergreens like spruce. ‘Try [them] with black pine cones and deep purple berries if you want to do something that’s completely different but equally festive with foliage colors,’ he says.
‘I love to work with white pine in Christmas decorating – it’s a dramatic spiky branch with pine needles that fan out,’ adds Westport, Connecticut interior designer Caroline Kopp. ‘Other foliage that lends itself to this color scheme are magnolia and holly branches, both of which have a lustrous leaf that will contrast beautifully with the dark Christmas elements.’
2. Go for green
Dark and moody Christmas decor doesn’t just mean black – invest in a scheme in a deep forest green for something earthier and more welcoming. Do as this scheme by Benjamin Moore does and build the look up in layers: here, a wall painted in Topsoil (with a strip of Amazon Green) acts as a base for the pine foliage and jewel-like baubles, strung up in a line with fairy lights. The odd peppering of lighter shades like whites and beiges are like little highlights, helping to balance the look.
3. Choose on-trend burgundy
Burgundy is one of 2024’s biggest color trends – so it’s no surprise that designers are looking to decorate with it in darker Christmas color schemes this year. It’s rich, luxurious, and can be vibrant – plus burgundy and pink is a beautiful pairing for an unconventional decorating scheme (check out the flower cloud above from London floral design studio Cosmos&Plums for proof).
You can use it more traditionally, too, in place of red. ‘Burgundy is a beautiful and seasonally appropriate dark color with which to decorate for Christmas,’ says Louisville, Kentucky-based interior designer Bethany Adams. ‘Paired with a deep forest green, you have a sophisticated take on the traditional red and green holiday combo.’
4. Incorporate luxe finishes
Decorating with dark colors at Christmas has plenty of benefits, but one of its drawbacks is that schemes can feel a little flat, if you’re not careful. Luckily there’s an easy workaround to this: pay attention to details like texture and finish to add layers to your decorating scheme. It could be marble-effect baubles in deep, earthy tones, like those from Ferm Living, pictured above, or a tree decoration with a glossier finish that adds a touch of shine.
‘Luxurious materials for dark Christmas decor include velvet and silk ribbons wound through your greenery, a few strategic hits of glittery faux branches or greenery, and luxe mirrored glass ornaments,’ says Caroline Kopp. ‘Find cozy black sheepskins, deep jewel-toned cashmere throws, and luxury wrapping paper in complementary tones for the presents at the bottom of the tree to complete the look.’
5. Employ a dramatic garland
No festive decor scheme is complete without a Christmas garland over the mantlepiece or up the staircase – especially if you’re going for a darker palette. As well as incorporating the greenery we’ve already discussed, these pieces are a chance to create a truly luxe centerpiece filled with color and texture – as this example from Soho Home shows.
It’s something Bethany Adams uses often in her schemes. ‘I love dried boxwood or magnolia garlands, decorated with green velvet ribbons and burgundy accents in glass or feathers for elegant contrast,’ she says. ‘White fairy lights add that magical sparkle at night and are invisible in your greenery display in the daytime.’
6. Consider a dark table setting
Your Christmas table decor should form part of your overall scheme, so peppering a dining setup with dark colored plates and jewel-like glassware is all part of the experience. Olympia and Ariadne Irving, of homeware store Carolina Irving and Daughters, often turn to a darker palette when it comes to setting their own festive table.
‘When we set a table for the festive season, it’s about layering,’ they explain. ‘Maybe we choose a plate that feels more festive, but the tablecloth will be a little bit more muted: last year, for example, we set green plates on a white tablecloth with dark pink embroidery. Then we can add in tinsel or ornaments. We migrate towards colours that feel cozier and more wintry, so often the plates will be in a darker base color to create a mood that feels warm and enveloping.’
7. Use jewel colors
For those who lean towards colorful Christmas schemes rather than more muted blacks and greys, jewel colors – like those displayed in this scheme by British lighting brand Pooky, who are making their way stateside in 2024 – are a perfect way to tap into the dark festive decor trend without losing your sense of personality.
A general rule of thumb is to opt for the deepest, richest version of your preferred shades, though the designers we spoke to have some favorites of their own. For Artem Kropovinsky, it’s blue and reds. ‘Opt for deep shades such as violet-blue and burgundy along with lighted antique gold or bronze to establish a royal, lavish Christmas color scheme,’ he says.
‘For a "dark Christmas" palette I love a deep eggplant paired with rich deep peacock green – these colors look fantastic together with pine greenery,’ adds Caroline Kopp. ‘If you want more color you could include some hits of mustard tones, and if you want to go darker then add in some black ribbons.’
8. Go big on lights
Christmas lighting ideas play a big part in a dark Christmas decor scheme – without them, the whole thing can feel a bit flat. For this scheme by David Lawson, a UK-based designer who specializes in show-stopping Christmas decor installations, there was no such thing as too many lights: they look magical set against a dark Christmas tree and foliage, and help to bring the reflective gold baubles and tree decorations to life.
9. Use fruit and veg
A bit of a left-field suggestion, sure – but those in the know are placing groceries front and center in their Christmas tablescapes this year. Dark, leafy vegetables and glossy, deep-hued fruits make a stand-out feature for a festive setup. ‘I decorate with fruit in the winter because there’s not much by way of seasonal flowers and it feels less wasteful: guests can help themselves and you can put the rest into a crumble,’ cookery author Skye McAlpine told us recently. ‘Piles of pears, apples, pomegranates and grapes look Caravaggio-esque: last year, I got quite into decorating them with squares of gold leaf. And then sweets, I think, look really nice: dates stuffed with walnuts, candied peel, little piles of chocolate gold coins.’
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She cut her teeth working for sister publication Real Homes, starting as features editor before becoming deputy editor. There, she enjoyed taking a peek inside beautiful homes and discovered a love for design and architecture that eventually led her here. She has also written for other titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. While she gets ready to buy a house of her own, she takes inspiration from the works of some of her favourite architects and tastemakers. She has a particular passion for green design and enjoys shopping small, local and second-hand where she can.
-
-
How to get a Christmas cactus to flowe - it might never bloom if you don't remember these 5 important steps
Encourage your Christmas cactus to bloom by trying out one of these five tips from the indoor gardeners and plant experts
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
5 spaces people never want to declutter, but that you really should
Tackle these tasks for an orderly home, a clear mind and more time
By Jacky Parker Published
-
How can I make my kitchen feel more Christmassy? 7 ways to add festive ambiance with style
Interior designers and experts reveal their top tips on creating that cozy festive ambiance in the kitchen...
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
How can I make my entryway feel more Christmassy? Designers share their top tips on easy festive styling
Make a magical first impression with these handy holiday tips for a truly Christmassy entryway
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
How to decorate a small Christmas tree – 12 easy ways to make a mini tree magical
Our favorite designers know how to decorate a small Christmas tree to make it feel as big and beautiful as a huge one
By Hebe Hatton Last updated
-
Christmas decorating ideas – 20 festive looks from cozy and traditional to bold and maximalist
Be inspired by our Christmas decorating ideas to break with tradition this year and try a new style for the holidays
By Hebe Hatton Last updated
-
Florist Angela Maynard on how to care for dried flowers and how to style them in a modern home
Knowing how to care for dried flowers means you can have stylish arrangements that last for years. Author and florist Angela Maynard shares her tips
By Angela Maynard Last updated
-
Christmas door decorating ideas - 13 stylish ways to make your home festive right from the start
The most wonderful Christmas door decorating ideas to ensure your home is full of cheer before you even get inside
By Alison Davidson Last updated
-
How to style a Christmas tree – from on-trend looks to classic styles
Dressing the Christmas tree is a tradition that marks the beginning of the festive season—and there are plenty of different ways to decorate. Read on to discover Christmas tree trends for 2020 and how to style a Christmas tree like an expert.
By Mandi Keighran Published
-
12 Fabulously festive Christmas craft ideas
12 festive Christmas craft ideas: Give your festivities a handcrafted touch this year with these fun Christmas craft ideas
By Mandi Keighran Last updated